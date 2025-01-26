It is demonic. Entirely demonic to have our freedom forever corralled into a city maintained and governed by a social credit algorithm.
the philosophy it hides is a totalitarian form of communism. The brutality of equally applying a boot to the neck. The philosophy it comes in on: is the climate and the war on CO2.
All the globalists tropes fold in on themselves.
I suspected it before I saw proof of it. Connecting the dots led me to places that wouldn’t be save and accept there was an overarching system being promulgated. I went from happily raising my family to SCREECH (INSERT SOUND OF RECORD STOPPING) to investigating why the world was transforming.
first the tags are the IOT
Then the tags are IOB.
We are the inventory that go into those smart AI cities.
Yes, Lisa, it is demonic and it is part of the overall megalomaniacal globalist elite effort to impose its planetary Unistate in order to rule the world. I discuss this at length in my book Space Is No Longer the Final Frontier––Reality Is. Globalism’s war on nation-states is a bait-and-switch operation. The bait is that Radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology applied to the Internet of Things (IoT) is always presented as for our own good, whether it is stunning advancements in medicine or just technology for our own convenience. The switch is when the IoT is combined with the Internet of Bodies (IoB), which means that we human beings are now connected to the electrical grid with implanted RFID technology and become part of globalism’s control of every living and non-living thing on earth. Globalism is a replacement ideology that is designed to reorder the 193 sovereign nations of the world into one singular globalist Unistate. The end of nation-states is the end of national sovereignty, individual sovereignty, and freedom in the world. The globalist Unistate is back to the future of planetary feudalism, and the binary system of rulers and ruled.