It is demonic. Entirely demonic to have our freedom forever corralled into a city maintained and governed by a social credit algorithm.

the philosophy it hides is a totalitarian form of communism. The brutality of equally applying a boot to the neck. The philosophy it comes in on: is the climate and the war on CO2.

All the globalists tropes fold in on themselves.

I suspected it before I saw proof of it. Connecting the dots led me to places that wouldn’t be save and accept there was an overarching system being promulgated. I went from happily raising my family to SCREECH (INSERT SOUND OF RECORD STOPPING) to investigating why the world was transforming.

first the tags are the IOT

Then the tags are IOB.

We are the inventory that go into those smart AI cities.

