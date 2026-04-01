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Is Dr. Finkelstein allowed to say these things? Whether they are true or not is irrelevant. Isn't it illegal to speak the truth or to have those thoughts, let alone express them, even for people like Dr. Finkelatein?
I watched this awhile ago and Finkelstein won the debate hands down, he knows his stuff unlike doofus guy on the other side.
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Is Dr. Finkelstein allowed to say these things? Whether they are true or not is irrelevant. Isn't it illegal to speak the truth or to have those thoughts, let alone express them, even for people like Dr. Finkelatein?
I watched this awhile ago and Finkelstein won the debate hands down, he knows his stuff unlike doofus guy on the other side.