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AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
5d

Is Dr. Finkelstein allowed to say these things? Whether they are true or not is irrelevant. Isn't it illegal to speak the truth or to have those thoughts, let alone express them, even for people like Dr. Finkelatein?

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Hannahlehigh's avatar
Hannahlehigh
5d

I watched this awhile ago and Finkelstein won the debate hands down, he knows his stuff unlike doofus guy on the other side.

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