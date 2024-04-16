The 15 minute city is the new 2 weeks to slow the curve, or whatever nonsense covid started with.

Air pollution and Climate Changes organizations are run by billionaires.

The steady barrage of regulations around cars is part of the attack on mobility. Think of the EV mandates. Of the Ultra low emissions zones. All these things are being utilized in order to end private ownership of vehicles. And it looks like it is monied interests doing it.

Sadiq Khan who is in charge of C40 cities around the world is also the mayor of London. Think of c40.org and globalcovenantofmayors.org as the Deep State Municipal government. - Or the shadow government you never get to hear about. They need to be cleaned out of government. The operatives will not like living in the cities and towns they are creating.

Being nudged into NetZero behaviour, by scaring CHILDREN IN THEIR CURRICULUM

““London’s Khan Pouring £150 Million into Tech Capable of Implementing Pay-Per-Mile Tax

KURT ZINDULKA

London’s far-left Mayor Sadiq Khan is investing up to £150 million in Great Reset-style technology, which reportedly could be used to charge drivers in the city per mile they travel.

According to a series of Freedom of Information (FoI) requests from The Telegraph broadsheet, Transport for London (TfL) — at the direction of Mayor Khan — established a scheme to develop a “more sophisticated… new core technology platform for road-user charging”.

The scheme, dubbed “Project Detroit” in an apparent nod to the American automobile hub city hollowed out by decades of leftist governance and mismanagement, currently has 157 staff, some of whom are earning upwards of £100,000 per year. The paper reports that £21 million in taxpayer money has already been spent with the total cost slated to rise to “between £130 million to £150 million”.

Amid a tough re-election bid and steep public opposition to move to expand the Ultra Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ) which imposes a green tax on motorists driving in all of London, Mayor Khan has recently claimed that he does not have plans to impose a pay-per-mile scheme.

However, according to the FoI for Project Detroit, TfL stated that the scheme could be expanded to encompass all levies on driving under one umbrella and could include a tax on distances driven.”

The together movement in the UK is truly grass roots. We need to see that the UK is being led down the vehicle removal path quicker than other OECD countries. All OECD countries are facing the expensive energy plan, and the green dumb deal. and the just transition- aka just lose your job.

What is happening is that they are getting small wins, they are rolling back zones, and getting fines eliminated. There are REAL GRASS ROOTS organization pushing back.

Medical doctors pushing back on the covid and vaccine narratives;

Lawyers pushing back on 5G;

Law enforcement pushing back on the border or on gun control;

Lawyers pushing back on jail for prayer;

Groups are naturally pushing up against the tyranny everywhere.

Farmers are pushing back on draconian regulations, and the Carbon tax.

Scientists are pushing back on climate absurdity;

Hobby Gardeners should start a feed the locals push.

Parent groups are pushing back on destruction of education;

Interfaith movements are pushing back on hate between religion;

Prolife groups are pushing back on abortion and euthanasia (the death movements);

There isn’t an area of their occupation that doesn’t have an ACTUAL grass-roots movement springing up.

As they take all our old hobbies and make them less interesting, we spend our time pushing against the power grabs. We morph our hobbies to fit the grass roots push back.

Consider I used to write fiction, screen plays, poetry, short stories as my hobby and morphed it into researching and writing this blog. I know what we are facing is enormous. But the response has been an overwhelming natural bubbling of resistance that is growing in momentum.

All these individuals are working in their areas of strength or interest and all for team humanity. They are doing it regardless of race, gender, creed, age, or even health. I know friends through this movement who are ill and ploughing away.

I love you dear readers. Whatever your strength or interest, whoever is in your field of influence, that is where to work. Someone in my community keeps toppling the speed cameras erected in the 30km zones (20mile). that is $90 bucks he saves every driver who is absent minded, worried, or distracted and driving a reasonable 35-40km an hour. Moms feeding their kids, or dads paying utility bills, or grannies getting their meds. Someone tosses it over 3-4 times a week.

I’m sure there are people with interests contributing I haven’t thought of. Be part of the new RENAISSANCE. THE RENAISSANCE, REBIRTH AFTER GLOBALISM. LET,S ANNOUNCE THEIR FAILURE FIRST AND WORK STEADILY TOWARDS IT. WE WIN TOGETHER.

take down the beast.

