OUR WORLD is painted for us in little themes and we should pick up on them.

Know your history and you get your results.

What if Humans could be engineered like Monsanto’s seeds, to be terminator seeds.

The result of course, would be that the Monsato’s of our world could sell you your babies. What if like the first generation Hybrid seeds, you had a vigorous human, but not so much the next one.

MONSANTO AND TERMINATOR SEEDS

This conservation resource was created by Course:CONS200.

Monsanto sign. Karen Eliot. CC BY-SA 2.0, via Flickr

“Monsanto and Terminator Seeds Monsanto is a corporation which specializes in creating GMO (genetically modified organism) technology and genetically altering seeds, especially soy, to improve the crop yield. Their "terminator seeds" are modified to only last one generation to ensure that farmers have to annually purchase new seeds from the organization. This method poses an environmental concern being that it significantly reduces crop diversity and introduces many GMOs into the earth.”

What if the Organism in GMO was human. Could you convince humans that GMO children were better then au-nature?

According to this Vanity Fair Article

“They [MONSATO AGENTS] fan out into fields and farm towns, where they secretly videotape and photograph farmers, store owners, and co-ops; infiltrate community meetings; and gather information from informants about farming activities. Farmers say that some Monsanto agents pretend to be surveyors. Others confront farmers on their land and try to pressure them to sign papers giving Monsanto access to their private records. Farmers call them the “seed police” and use words such as “Gestapo” and “Mafia” to describe their tactics.”

Could we be witnessing Monsanto agents fanning into places like governments, schools, libraries, sports where they infiltrate and pressure a process that leads to sterilization of humans in non-insignificant statistical manner?

Are we witnessing tactics that frighten those in our community who would otherwise oppose the SEED POLICE, because their tactics are like the Mafia and Gestapo?

“In 1980 the U.S. Supreme Court, in a five-to-four decision, turned seeds into widgets, laying the groundwork for a handful of corporations to begin taking control of the world’s food supply. In its decision, the court extended patent law to cover “a live human-made microorganism.” In this case, the organism wasn’t even a seed. Rather, it was a Pseudomonas bacterium developed by a General Electric scientist to clean up oil spills. But the precedent was set, and Monsanto took advantage of it. Since the 1980s, Monsanto has become the world leader in genetic modification of seeds and has won 674 biotechnology patents, more than any other company, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data.”

“Farmers who buy Monsanto’s patented Roundup Ready seeds are required to sign an agreement promising not to save the seed produced after each harvest for re-planting, or to sell the seed to other farmers. This means that farmers must buy new seed every year. Those increased sales, coupled with ballooning sales of its Roundup weed killer, have been a bonanza for Monsanto.”

Imagine humans are seeds we would have to buy. If the humans for sale for engineered for vigorous growth and strength, would you need the current ‘WALKING WOMBS’ we now call women? Delete. Delete. Erase. Delete. Well such scheme for profiting from life would NEVER HAPPEN and we aren’t witnessing it. Hoist flag hoist flag. scream loud. scream louder.

That would be a radical departure from an age old practice on reproduction and the creation of the family unit. You would have to have a war on the family unit and introduce a ‘new family’, that appears brighter, more colourful, more optimistic and more “inclusive”.

It would create turmoil in our societies. Some people might not understand that they shouldn’t in the future make children the old fashion way. It would be important to let people know that if they do have children the old fashion way they may be mixing GMO humans with traditional humans and still owe the MONSANTOs.

The easiest way of course to control the process would be to slowly breed out women. You’d need to have a replacement for the time period that has an overlap. That is absurd and would never happen of course. Pure conjecture on my part. The male version of the GMO is more suited for hard labour work, if a lab version of humans is possible, and a GMO version of humans with strength for work and even melded with technology is possible, then well, there will be no need to breed women at all.

In terms of sex you could have a class of easily dominated slave labour available that you could run through. If they were smaller they would take less resources. You would need to UN and academia of course to normalize pedophilia for this. THAT WOULD NEVER HAPPEN. You would want to infiltrate all the institutions in order to create this sick world, for profit, for evil or some other reason we haven’t divined. Someone just laid out the Monsanto GMO seed and layered it over humans and said. LOOK AT THIS GREAT BUSINESS PLAN. What we need is a flag and cartoons aimed at the growing generation. Ok. On it.

(vanity fair) “This radical departure from age-old practice has created turmoil in farm country. Some farmers don’t fully understand that they aren’t supposed to save Monsanto’s seeds for next year’s planting. Others do, but ignore the stipulation rather than throw away a perfectly usable product. Still others say that they don’t use Monsanto’s genetically modified seeds, but seeds have been blown into their fields by wind or deposited by birds. It’s certainly easy for G.M. seeds to get mixed in with traditional varieties when seeds are cleaned by commercial dealers for re-planting. The seeds look identical; only a laboratory analysis can show the difference. Even if a farmer doesn’t buy G.M. seeds and doesn’t want them on his land, it’s a safe bet he’ll get a visit from Monsanto’s seed police if crops grown from G.M. seeds are discovered in his fields.

THE NEW SEED POLICE ARE HERE.

You needed the word Genocide for instance to describe a horror above horrors.

The etymology of the word genocide was described here:

“1944, apparently coined by Polish-born U.S. jurist Raphael Lemkin (1900-1959) in his work "Axis Rule in Occupied Europe" [p.19], in reference to Nazi extermination of Jews, literally "killing a tribe," from Greek genos "race, kind" (from PIE root *gene- "give birth, beget," with derivatives referring to procreation and familial and tribal groups) + -cide "a killing." The proper formation would be *genticide.

Generally speaking, genocide does not necessarily mean the immediate destruction of a nation, except when accomplished by mass killings of all members of a nation. It is intended rather to signify a coordinated plan of different actions aimed at the destruction of essential foundations of the life of national groups, with the aim of annihilating the groups themselves. [Lemkin]

Earlier in a similar sense was populicide (1799), from French populicide, by 1792, a word from the Revolution. This was taken into German, as in Völkermeuchelnden "genocidal" (Heine), which was Englished 1893 as folk-murdering. Ethnocide is attested from 1974 in English (1970 in French).

Imagine the word genocide; with the ‘give birth’ connotation. Could you contrive a killing of a population through the reduction of birth, and birthing ability and birth rates.

Per Naomi Wolf speech has had almost a million views in just a few days.

Please watch this video. It will stay with you for a few days and percolate into your consciousness. It will toss you awake. The attack on the cells in boys responsible for turning on the puberty switch for instance.

https://rumble.com/v2hpryu-naomi-wolf-whats-in-the-pfizer-documents.html

What if you could convince people that sterilization of humans was necessary and loving. What if you enacted legislation to conform to this purpose, with those opposing losing their professional status or they lost their freedom, their children, their wealth.

Would the SEED POLICE BE GIVEN LOTS OF POWERS. WHY DO THE SEED POLICE HAVE SO MANY POWERS. IS IT BECAUSE ITS LOVING?

Is it because there are bigots needing jail time? Or is it for another reason? Why are questions shut down? Including questions on this framework, or the ill effects of entering the world of the SEED POLICE.

Is it about accommodation and kindness and compassion which is good to strive for. Is it possible the SEED POLICE have created a smoke screen and infiltrated for PROFIT. How far does the PROFIT GO?

Could you both profit on the sterilization and then again on the solutions to then said sterilization.

Again words toss about in my mind.

eugenics (n.)

"doctrine of progress in evolution of the human race, race-culture," 1883, coined (along with adjective eugenic) by English scientist Francis Galton (1822-1911) on analogy of ethics, physics, etc. from Greek eugenes "well-born, of good stock, of noble race," from eu- "good" (see eu-) + genos "birth" (from PIE root *gene- "give birth, beget").

The investigation of human eugenics, that is, of the conditions under which men of a high type are produced. [Galton, "Human Faculty," 1883]

organism (n.)

1660s, "organic structure, organization" (a sense now rare or obsolete), from organize + -ism. Sense of "living animal or plant, body exhibiting organic life" is by 1842. Related: Organismic; organismal.

cyborg (n.)

"a man-machine hybrid, a human modified by integrated machinery to have extended powers," 1960, a blend of the first elements of cybernetic and organism.

polymorph (n.)

"organism of several forms; an individual organism which differs from others of the same group or species," 1828, from Greek polymorphos "of many forms" (see polymorphous). Related: Polymorphic (1816).

Or could you come up with legal frameworks through patents and regulations and the fait accomplis of sterilization that enforced these frameworks, and therefore profits?

Those who ignore profit as a force in their own personal journey towards their ‘authentic selves’, may be naïve AAF. The truth may be dynamic.

Their authentic selves may need compassion and community and Inclusion. AND there is a larger dynamic to be existential of our current society, including families and traditional reproduction.

This may be a sacrifice that they are comfortable with. I do not speak for everyone. However silencing this view point is one of the many objectives of the well connected well heeled SEED POLICE.

Those in the throes of Detransition, who square down sterilization are silenced by the SEED POLICE. Those who suffer side-effects, botched surgeries and hormonal ill effects are silenced by the SEED POLICE.

Since our governments have presented Executive Orders and these equivalencies (in Canada and the EU) for a framework and investment of and in transhumanism, we also should sit up and take notice. Nothing is accidental, not even the words.

Words of course matter. Language matters. So we introduce words in order to define a new concept. We are also witnessing in real time the removal of a word, that herforeto defined billions of people.

Why cannot woman be defined.

Why is woman a dirty word in Congress, census and statutes.

Why are woman being defined in legislation and census by the location of reproductive organs.

Why are denigrated words being utilized to discuss us: For instance ‘Chest feeders’. In some contexts it is meant as inclusive. But in orders it is the reduction of woman to a reproductive function and meant as a slur.

Identifying ‘As’ is given the status equivalency of Gold Trophy in sports. Whereas the rest of a concept or definition is erased. Could the erasure of the nomenclature foretell the erasure of the need for the ‘person’.

We needed the word Eugenics. We needed the word Genocide. BOTH FOR THE TOTALITY OF HORRIFIC DEEDS WE AS HUMANS COULD ENVISION AND COMPLETE.

But the word woman is now only properly used (by those influenced by the SEED POLICE) in association with ‘Identify As’. If a nomenclature is truly inclusive it doesn’t also erase. UNLESS PERHAPS IT IS THE POINT.

Asking for nomenclature that preserves woman in its original concept may actually not be ‘verbal violence’ to trans but EXISTENTIAL to women. IF THAT ACCOMODATION CANNOT BE MADE. WHY NOT.

I WONDER DEEPLY ABOUT THE PURPOSE OF THE SEED POLICE. they are those creating the power structures that may sell us back our life on earth.

WHAT IS Ectogenesis: a pregnancy that develops outside of the uterus. It is interesting that words reflect our WORLD. Artificial womb system and placenta

Abstract

The invention relates to an artificial womb system for supporting newborns, in particular extremely premature infants between the 21/0 and 28/0 week of pregnancy, comprising the following: - a chamber (1) of the artificial womb, said chamber being formed by an at least partially ultrasound-permeable wall (2) and comprising a lumen (14) for maintaining a physiologically intraamnial pressure and for receiving the artificial amniotic fluid (15) and a newborn or a premature infant, - at least one access for supplying the premature infant in the artificial womb with nutrients, - a dialysis device (9), and - an oxygenator (8) and/or a gassing device for supplying oxygen to the newborn or premature infant, wherein means are provided in order to maintain an intraamnial pressure of >0 mBar in the chamber (1) of the artificial womb, said pressure acting on the newborn, in addition to the atmospheric pressure.

Classifications

A61G11/00 Baby-incubators; Couveuses

“Now, research teams from all across the world are looking into the potential of artificial gestation. For instance, one team was successful in raising a lamb for four weeks in a synthetic womb. Artificial shark and lamb gestation have also been tested by Australian researchers.

Technological advancement has allowed for the survival of many infants born at 22 to 23 weeks of gestation. The bulk of them, however, suffer from chronic illnesses like lung disease and cerebral palsy.

Thus, researchers developed a system known as the "artificial womb."

It is simplistic to reduce arguments as highly moral for being highly ‘equitable’ and ‘inclusive’, while simultaneously ignoring the contextual arguments that would otherwise be examined, if silence were not imposed.

Equating morality with inclusivity excludes all other moralities and the consequences and results of this new morality. It cannot simply be ‘higher order’ thinking to be inclusive, while erasing the dialogue that actually includes all consequences to inclusivity including the existential exclusivity.

How do you know you’re not being Seed Policed, if you haven’t included a broader examination of the facts known.

I’m left without further words to dissect this issue. Show your support by sharing and subscribing. I’m at a 6k subscriber status. Where do you think it should be. Help me grow 🙏.

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