I located a document that details horrific acts by Tedros before his appointment to the WHO. The document is detailed by the APU who created a 70 page document opposing Tedros’ appointment.

He is accused of deliberate Depopulation by inter alia, providing an injectables without informed consent that led to sterilization of Ethiopian women.

Do you feel the amplified echo? Imagine a health organization that ignores sterilization of a people.

that ignores genocide.

should we head them?

do they have any moral authority?

How about an organization that ignores a systematic genocide of a people, this according to the people who suffered under the Tedros Tigray government policies.

Other details include higher infant mortality, and still births in the population the Tigray’s did not like. (Amharas); less spraying for malaria.

‘However we would like to show that the Amhara people have been the target of TPLF both through policies that are designed to impact the Amharas negatively as well as through direct biological interventions. These actions generally by TPLF and particularly by Dr. Tedros A. Ghebreyesus led organizations were nothing short of horrible systematic genocide that is still in progress (Figures 24-26 & Table 4&5).”

“For millions of Amharas missed just like the corrupted government budget, a number of reasoning can be given including “contraceptives” use, mass killings, excess mortality than other Ethiopians because of poor health coverage, assimilation or simple data cooking by TPLF. The point here is while everybody was noticing such a significant decline in Amhara population, why contraceptives use coverage was the main focus in “Amhara region” whiles it was the least in all other Health Indicators”

“Dr. Tedros A. Ghebreyesus was part of the suspected crime against Humanity as he implemented the health policies of TPLF plan as Minister of Ethiopian FMOH. For Amharas and other Ethiopians affected by Dr. Ghebreyesus biased policies, it will be a slap on the face and additional penalty for encouraging him by making him prospective candidate for WHO Director General position to continue this suspected systematic genocidal violence and ethnic cleansing of Amhara.”

‘Additional evidence showing systematic genocide and ethnic cleansing of Amharas by TPLF was shown by evidence in a recent book by one of Amhara civic organizations called “Moresh Wegenie Amara Organization” in 201629. The book narrates the details of hundreds of thousands of Amharas imprisoned, displaced and killed from every corner of Ethiopia by TPLF since its inception with names of the victims listed. Dr. Ghebreyesus has been one of the Executive members of TPLF committing such atrocities on Ethiopians especially Amharas.”

‘The current Ethiopian government is well known for jailing journalists and many other innocent Ethiopians under cover of a highly manipulated and controversial “Terrorism Law”43-46. Since October 2016, Ethiopian government led by Dr. Ghebreyesus party (TPLF) is ruling the country under “State of Emergency” except their favorite “Tigray region”. TPLF/EPRDF led government has been arbitrarily arresting and killing Ethiopians especially Amharas with over 24,000 currently languishing in jail47. Given his association with TPLF and the crimes committed by TPLF/EPRDF led government as reported by Human Rights Watch, US State Department, Amnesty International, etc.43-46, it is an insult for the victim Ethiopians to even see Dr. Ghebreyesus being considered as prospective candidate for WHO Director General position let alone to be elected.

“ABSTRACT

In this research article we argue that diplomatic support afforded to an individual is less important than the leadership qualifications or credentials in selecting individuals for International Public Health Organizations. In that regard, we present a case of Dr. Tedros A. Ghebreyesus’s candidacy for World Health Organization (WHO) Director General position as an example of diplomatic backing playing more importance for open vacancies of such magnitude than the individual’s background or credentials. Irrespective of the final outcome, the fact that an individual accused of systematic genocidal violence and human right violations by his opponents, who could even be subject to criminal investigations in the future at his own country or at International level, became one of the top three contenders for WHO Director General position is by itself an indication that the foundational principles in the recruitment policy for leadership role at International Public Health Organizations are violated. This paper details how the former Ethiopian Minister of Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH) and Foreign Affairs, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, is accused by his political opponents for the role he played in systematic genocidal violence and gross human right violations including but not limited to arbitrary detentions and extrajudicial executions. In light of the above, it is concerning that this individual is among the top finalists for the WHO Director General position despite his abysmal human right record as a leader. It is evident that his prospects are due to the unanimous support from 54 African countries in the African Union (AU) without, we feel, due considerations of his past track records. We argue that a position as important as WHO Director General should be conducted and determined according to WHO’s general principles and ethical standards. We therefore recommend that International Public Health Organizations like WHO have criteria that helps to recruit individuals with exemplary credentials irrespective of the presence of diplomatic backing.'“

“3. Systematic genocidal violence

A genocide suspect cannot be WHO’s Director General: Deliberate and systematic depopulation of Amharas and persistent decline in Amhara population under TPLF regime and Dr. Tedros A Ghebreyesus, which is equivalent to genocide Let’s now see the use of contraceptives in which “Amhara region” outperformed all other “Regions” despite consistent decline in Amhara population as reported on the Census while “Amhara region” has been the least in almost all other Health Indicators. As can be heard in the following link (

the girls who became barren because of the “contraceptive” given to them are clearly stating that they were not aware of about the possible side effects of the “contraceptive” given to them and many women became infertile since then27. The data and the video shown in section 3 indicate the coverage of contraceptives use in “Amhara region” doesn’t look “contraceptive” was given by informed consent.”

“While we understand that Family Planning (FP) is an important health service, it shouldn’t be forced by any means. It would be even a tragic weapon if it is forced on women for the purpose of selectively reducing the population of a certain group. There is no way that a population with less information access, like the Amhara, will have nearly 100% contraceptive acceptance rate different from other similar “Regions” in Ethiopia unless there was coercion. Autonomy with a right to get full information for any treatment is one of the core principles of ethics and violating this is violating the core principles of WHO. Plus anyone should ask, why TPLF led government is pushing more on FP in “Amhara region” while the number of Amharas have been declining compared to other Ethiopians as shown by the Ethiopian Census from time to time for reasons undisclosed officially so far28. As we can see on Figure 7 & 8, “Amhara region” was “successful” or “outperformed” all other “Regions” mainly in FP, especially in injectable contraceptives while being the least performer in most other Health Indicators. This clearly shows that there was a deliberate action to depopulate Amhara people. This is without taking into considerations those Amharas who were living outside of the so called “Amhara region” targeted by TPLF using different means including killings and displacement to the extent of systematic genocidal violence. Hundreds of thousands to millions of Amharas were displaced and killed from almost every corner of Ethiopia only because they were Amharas by the party of Dr. Ghebreyesus with multiple evidences available as seen in the recent book published by one of the Amharas civic organiation29. Yet, Dr. Ghebreyesus who hails his association with TPLF aspires to lead WHO, an organization with principles deeply embedded with human right respect and equality. We will repeat it again that electing Dr. Ghebreyesus will be a dark day for WHO as well as for those who demand equality and respect of basic human rights for all people in the world. Let us start with the premises that the people in the “Amhara region” have more knowledge and information about FP methods than people in other “Regions” that led to a higher use of contraceptive methods. As shown in Figures 5 & 6 and Table 2 the data does not clearly support this hypothesis.’”

KEIR STARMER AND JUSTIN TRUDEAU WITH BILL 63 ARE INFLUENCED BY TEDROS IT WOULD seem.

RULING UNDER STATE OF EMERGENCY was well practiced by Tedros in Ethopia. and does his IHR amendments and WHO Pandemic Treaty give him the ability to do this to the world?

Did Canada’s Emergency Act come inspired from Ethopia. Was that just a play book being practiced? or Genuine experience from an interest in genocide and evil?

Hard to say.

EXTRA JUDICIAL KILLINGS

“In addition, neither Dr. Ghebreyesus nor his team members were never accountable for the corruption in Ethiopia including corruption related to Global fund so far32. No surprise, his party (TPLF) never allowed independent institutions to investigate suspected crimes against Humanity including countless extrajudicial killings despite multiple requests by Amnesty International and other Human Rights Organizations43-46. 61 Since TPLF came to power Amharas were lynched and mass murdered in almost every corner of the country including in Gondar, Addis Ababa, Bahir Dar, Harar, Arsi, Wellega, etc. including during the 2015 election to which no one is held accountable so far48. No one took responsibility for hundreds of Ethiopians mainly Oromos killed in October 2016 when they were celebrating traditional holiday called “Irrecha” in Bishoftu (aka DebreZeit) in “Oromia region”49

IT WOULD APPEAR a complete psycho is at the top of the WHO. Don’t take my word. read the 70 page report that opposed his election to the WHO.

Please do remember, to not give a shit what this psycho says about anything. He has zero moral authority.

Ethiopia must have been a dry run.

“In summary, we APU members would like to support someone with good credentials to bring positive impact for all the people in the world via WHO not someone who is highly associated with a regime that is known to be among the most repressive regimes in the world with blood of so many innocent Ethiopians in his hands. As Ethiopians and Africans, we would be more than happy to support anyone from Africa or else in the world with good credentials that will bring the change required to the world as per the goals of WHO. Unfortunately, the Candidate from Ethiopia/Africa is a Politician who proudly associates himself with TPLF known for serious human right violations.

In fact, Dr Tedros A. Ghebreyesus should have been among the TPLF leaders who should face justice at home or International Criminals Court (ICC) instead of being considered for WHO Director General position. Countries may support his candidacy for whatever reason but if that happens, it will be a sad day in WHO history for promoting someone who do not treat human beings equally to WHO’s Director General position. Electing Dr. Ghebreyesus will be remembered as a dark day by those who lost their loved ones because of his direct action or inaction in the repressive TPLF/EPRDF led regime”

https://www.ambapu.org/sites/default/files/2017-04/APU_opposes_candidacy_of_Dr_TAG.pdf

And in case the link goes down.

Apu Opposes Candidacy Of Dr Tag 2.15MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Imagine uniting people instead of dividing them.

But then that doesn’t serve depopulation very well.

They must have wanted to PICK THE RIGHT MAN FOR THE JOB.

but now we know. so we let other’s know. so they know too.

When he declares anything SAFE AND EFFECTIVE OR AN EMERGENCY OR yada yada: remember what he did to his own people.

Have courage and in your heart, offer it to them, those who were systematically killed, murdered, jailed, silenced, and sterilized.

It isn’t that they picked him and knew that and he’s doing much better in his new role (the one with diplomatic immunity). It’s that he picked him because of his resume.

and the first thing I would recommend: is getting rid of diplomatic immunity. Maybe someone could then extradite him to Ethiopia and put him in the hands of some Amharians. I am sure they could come up with something fair and decent for the troubles he has caused.

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST

