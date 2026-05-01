LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marie Gerones's avatar
Marie Gerones
1h

Well done. I believe Senator Cruz misspoke when he said " ... stop attacking pedos. " I believe he meant " STOP ATTACKING ME! "

Reply
Share
2 replies by Lawyerlisa and others
J Shannon's avatar
J Shannon
1h

The US government like Israel, is filled with rabid Zionists/Satanists. Reject it/them and pray for their repentance/deliverance.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 LawyerLisa · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture