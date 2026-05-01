https://youtube.com/shorts/S2kuerg3sN4?

Disclaimer. Non pedos live and work in pedowood. There are also victims.

I think this is not at all super connected in his mind like velcro to lint.

Was the trending Epstein files troubling him. That the Dow price didn't dissuade people from wanting baby eaters and sex abusers to get justice.

I've always thought, just crawl up the pedo nests bottom up and you'll get to the head of the snake eventually.

But you heard Ted - stop attacking the satanic pedophiles. I added the satanic part.

Baal room. To do baal things in.

Please. Don't blame him. It was either a momment of clarity where God showed a demon, or people are attacking pedophiles shamelessly, or.

maybe don't listen to him demand justice.

Baby eating freaks covered by war. Or wars covering baby eating freaks.

Or it's all somehow connected and

No charges.

Quick bomb some children in the way of the techno slavery real estate development.

Oh.

Ted.

Did your little soul say that on purpose because it wanted out of the hellish existence you've imprisonment it in?

Was it your soul's rebellion?

Does your soul want to be free from supporting, enabling or being branded by evil, as evil's bitch? Did you support releasing the Epstein files or castration of pedo Phileas. Nut guillotines.

Maybe the real Ted blurted it out to attack the demons that puppet our leaders. It was voluntary-involuntary.

.The demon thought it was saying it. But Ted did. His soul in rebellion.

Just #ucking with you all.

Where is Ted's soul. Schilling for bombs? Or trying to break free.

Harming children. Is so vile.

But in group based morality, you can brand some children tgecequivalent of untouchables. Then touch fuck, eat torture and bomb them

And use that to engineer wars.

Rinse.

Repeat.

Ya. I'm going with.

His soul is rebelling. Go Ted Cruz soul. Please break free from the puppeteer of control and defeat evil.

Pray for Ted.

You know they hate it when we get spiritual. while the baal worshippers get all demon connected, you can't know God.

Isnt it weird they want the manual to recognize and defeat demons. Bill c9 comes for the Bible.

Of all the crazy things the demonic one world government wants to do..aren't you the least bit curious?

There are words that you can't see placed in a certain order.

It's either just a story.

or it's the Word of God.

Pray for Ted's soul. Please pray for Canada trying to hold back bill c-9. 3 9.

3 upside down 9

3 6Is

oh 666

oh.

Here's a riddle.

What do 4 666 make.4 marks of the beast.

4 horsemen.

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