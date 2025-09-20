‘“Dangerous as hell’: Cruz blasts FCC’s Jimmy Kimmel takedown

The Texas Republican called Brendan Carr’s actions “right out of ‘Goodfellas.’”

Cassandra Dumay

09/19/2025, 1:05pm ET

Sen. Ted Cruz on his podcast Friday admonished Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr for demanding ABC suspend Jimmy Kimmel’s late night show over comments regarding Charlie Kirk — calling Carr’s actions “dangerous as hell” and “right out of ‘Goodfellas.’”

“If the government gets in the business of saying, ‘We don’t like what you, the media, have said; we’re going to ban you from the airwaves if you don’t say what we like’ — that will end up bad for conservatives,” said the Texas Republican.”

Government in the business of policing speech because it came out of the assassination of Charlie Kirk is a trap.

It's the easiest sell job for conservatives to take speech brought to you by government control.

The podcasts took down centralized speech and the media juggernaut.

Do you think they might be pissed.

Remember USA the strength you have is your people. Who you are. Unite as Americans already. Enough left right. Trans Christian

ending the satanic inversion is going to be with speech untethered from government power structures.

Get my book and work instead on dismantling the pillars of the globalist state.

I see Canada repressions against Christianity together with the new government repressions against trans as part of the fomenting of a war between Canada and the US. Make this uber polarized.

Think.

The tarriffs are killing Canada. And so are the bone head globalist policies the liberals brought in.

the election scam show was used to create the American boogey man. And the government liberals who formerly called Canada the first post national globalist state became allegedly nationalist.

Elbows up. Pfft.

then instead of saying we need and rely upon our American trading allies Carney rapproches to ccp China.

Another massive geopolitical move.

Then all the globalists say yes to massive rearmament.

ploughing Canada and the US into one another would be an uber play of the globalists.

I am worried about the geopolitical dimensions of the US taking any speech control through government. I'm worried about attacks on the first amendment. Especially as a remedy for the loss of a free speech advocate.

Communism is nearly ubiquitous.

Totalitarianism on the backs of carbon passports is not far behind.

I'm worried about crime syndicates without justice Epstein.

the big silence I see around the world is a March. This too is that March.

resist being played America.

Who has the following and clout to start free speech for the WORLD

Or UNMUTE THE WORLD IN HONOR OF CHARLIE KIRK. He would want dialogue to spread to every inch of the globe

roll your sleeves up. There's lots of work.

and when in doubt pray. Especially for your enemies.

