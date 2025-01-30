I'll raise you one Mr President. I'll take your asks meet you on those and raise you one. Let's also leave the WHO and UN. All the billions spent on those organizations more than covers the PRESIDENTS asking points.

And thus we are more aligned.

Please ask, call, write your local candidates in Ontario and existing mpp, and leaderd why PRESIDENT Trump requests from Canada aren't appropriate? And then let's pivot and get out of the WHO and UN to cover the costs of President Trump reasonable asks. Since he is doing so, it becomes a tarriff alignment.

Ontario wants a tarriff election. Listen, write call. Make it a viral leave the WHO opportunity.

Oh life gives you lemons. Let's make lemonade

