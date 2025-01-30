Tarriff Election!! Thank you President Trump. Ask your politicians in Ontario running to add exiting the WHO
I'll raise you one Mr President. I'll take your asks meet you on those and raise you one. Let's also leave the WHO and UN. All the billions spent on those organizations more than covers the PRESIDENTS asking points.
And thus we are more aligned.
Please ask, call, write your local candidates in Ontario and existing mpp, and leaderd why PRESIDENT Trump requests from Canada aren't appropriate? And then let's pivot and get out of the WHO and UN to cover the costs of President Trump reasonable asks. Since he is doing so, it becomes a tarriff alignment.
Ontario wants a tarriff election. Listen, write call. Make it a viral leave the WHO opportunity.
Oh life gives you lemons. Let's make lemonade
No politicians will save us. That's why you should believe in yourself and a higher power.
Doug Ford appears to be a semi-retarded grifter or suffering neurological damage from vaccination injury.
LawyerLisa, I agree with your points. It is might be worth pointing out, however, for anyone who isn't aware, that Trump's Executive Order (EO) regarding exiting The WHO doesn't actually achieve that objective. Instead, the EO only states that it is intended that the USA exit The WHO. As nice as that might initially appear, it actually doesn't really mean anything; as the saying goes: the road to Hell is paved with good intentions. I would recommend everyone, but especially US citizen, get a copy of the EO and read it for themselves. Hopefully, it is not the case, but it seems like we are all still being played.