Take my poll is climate communism? What is Un-Habitat and what are they doing in Asia.
Then you need to meet the International Urban Training Center(IUTC)
International Urban Training Center(IUTC)
Sponsorship : Gangwon Provincial Government, ROK International Urban Training Centre (IUTC), Republic of Korea
According to UN- HA BITAT IUTC is about Sustainable Urbanization in ASIA.
(the UN organization with the creepiest name ever) as in -un-inhabitable. or un-inhabitated)
South Korea is supposed to be the anti-of North Korea then you will find their urban development courses are getting pretty central planning municipal deep communist state fast.
UN AND ROK PARTNERSHIP ON TEACHING and training sustainable cities.
So this Country is the leadership UN-HABITAT partners with to teach sustainable cities to eager Un-habitat climate central planning radicals. Yet ROK or South Korea is supposed to embody the opposite of central planning that North Korea imposes on it’s citizens.
“Why It's Impossible to Escape North Korea: It's nearly impossible to believe that a country like North Korea exists in the modern world. Over 26 million people are trapped and essentially held hostage by a brutal one-party totalitarian dictatorship. Kim Jong Un, the supreme leader of North Korea, is worshipped by millions as a deity. He rules with absolute power, using propaganda and an iron grip on information to control the population. This leaves the outside world to piece together the unbelievable harsh reality of life within North Korea's borders. The history of Korea leading to the division into North and South is marked by both ancient traditions and modern geopolitical pressures.
Originally a unified kingdom for over a millennium, Korea was annexed by Japan in 1910, leading to a harsh period of colonial rule until Japan's defeat in World War II in 1945. Post-WWII, Korea was divided at the 38th parallel into two zones of occupation with the Soviet Union taking control of the north and the United States taking the south. In 1948, separate governments were established in each zone: the Democratic People's Republic of Korea led by Kim Il-Sung under Soviet influence, and the Republic of Korea supported by the United States. The Korean War from 1950 to 1953 followed with North Korea invading the South, aiming for reunification under communist rule. The conflict ended with an armistice in 1953, but no peace treaty was signed, leaving the two Koreas officially at war to this day. But how did North Korea become known as the most oppressive dictatorship in modern history?”
TRANSCRIPT EXCERPT
Kim il's rule was characterized by a
centralized control over the economy
extensive propaganda and a security
apparatus designed to quash descent he
led North Korea during the Korean War
which solidified his control and
deepened the ideological and physical
divide between North and South Korea”
oh ya and you needed a good famine.
Now the Central planning is descending upon Asia and the rest of the world through the central climate planning of sustainable cities;
TAKE A COURSE FROM ROK ON SUSTAINABLE CITIES!!! that rot smells like communism, with a tad of totalitarianism, with total central planning control. UN-HABITAT is brining central planning to South Korea and they should take notice.
Here’s an excerpt of one of their courses. https://inro.pdn.ac.lk/Documents/IUTC/Local_Economy_Activation_Brochure_2021.pdf
“Module 1.
Sustainable Planning and Strategic Development SDGs, Climate Change, 4th industrial revolution and Post COVID era Smart technology for local economy Innovative strategic industries and local activation Strategic industry and local value creation etc.
Module 2.
Local Resource and Asset Utilizations Policies and planning for local activation using local assets in Gangwon-do Smart eco-tourism and local community vitalization Smart farming & Income Generation through organic produce
Bio-industry & Health Promotion through medical Industries
Community income generation through local festivals Income Crop development and cultivation: Gangwon-do Agricultural Research and Extension Services – exporting flowers etc.
Module 3.
Social and Environmental Sustainability & Governance
Governance and community participation Local community businesses and activation projects
Environmental Sustainability: Energy Environment Town Local Food Market & social profit sharing Community businesses for income generation: Yongdaeri Cooperative
Governance: ICOOP / Hansalim Financing: micro-financing and Korean Federation of Community Credit Cooperatives (KFCC) etc.
Module 4.
Towards Sustainable Local Economy and Development Planning for sustainable local activation - Action planning by Participants using local assets Specific attention will be given to developing an action plan in support to the design of economically, environmentally, culturally and socially inclusive and sustainable community development and activities.
Note. The above topics are subject to change depending on applicant’s working areas.
Pre-course Activities
♦ Outline (2 pages) focusing on the challenges in achieving sustainable local economy in his/her city, explaining what it is, how it manifests itself, the root causes of it and what is 6 being done to address the challenge if any actions/policies/projects are being implemented.
♦ Preparing City economy profile data including facts and figures about the city, ongoing programs, policies and actions that are being undertaken by the city governments related to sustainable economy
Organizing Institute: IUTC The International Urban Training Center (IUTC), aims to build the capacity of local governments, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, to pursue sustainable urbanization in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.
Since its inception, Gangwon Province has been providing full support for the IUTC in partnership with UN-HABITAT.
The IUTC's core curriculum focuses on environmental restoration and strategic approaches to urban planning, developing and maintaining ecologically sound communities.
The center is devoted to promoting civil and human rights, decent housing, land readjustment as well as waste, water, sanitation, local economic activation, public health and education services to environmentally, economically, and socially inclusive communities mainly for the participants of the countries in the Asia-Pacific region.”
Take my poll:
Poll: NONE OF THE ABOVE. What we are confronting is TECHNOCRACY and it is more dangerous than Communism! https://www.technocracy.news
Anyone with 2 brain cells would know that 'NET ZERO' is an utterly insane off the charts idiocy, an absolute mathematical, physical, statistical and practical impossibility that can never be achieved or exist in reality!
Electricity has to come from somewhere, and the only reliable sources are coal, oil and gas (nukes don't cut it, the radioactive waste is too poisonous).
The 'CLIMATE CHAOS' fraud is the excuse and propaganda misdirection justifying attacks on farming and food, concealing a profoundly inimical globalist genocidal enslavement scheme.
Do you want to live in the squalor and drudgery and misery of the pre-industrial age? HELL NO!
HANDS OFF MY GAS STOVE! I LOVE MY GAS STOVE! Ever try to cook on an electric stove - absolute nightmare!
Can't say this often enough! CLIMATE CHANGE IS AN EVEN WORSE FRAUD THAN THE PLANSCAMDEMIC! SO-CALLED GREEN TECH IS A GIGANTIC SCAM! MINING AND MANUFACTURING 'GREEN' PRODUCTS NEEDS COAL, GAS AND OIL AND MINING RARE MINERALS IS MORE ENVIRONMENTALLY TOXIC AND DESTRUCTIVE THAN LEGACY PRODUCTS. SCREW YOUR DAMNED GREEN GRIFT AGENDA! https://climateviewer.com
All life on earth is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
It's always since the dawn of history, been about using knowledge for power and control by the psycho portion of the human population that learned how to manipulate 'normies' to obey them in their power-mad power trips. Gates is one of the worst of the worst of these crazies!
In these modern times, this evil has become TECHNOCRACY, the vilest threat to the existence of all life on earth since forever!
EW! GROSS! HELL NO!
NOT MY BRAIN/MIND! NOT MY BODY! NO WAY, NO HOW, NOT PLAYING YOUR AI QUANTUM STUPID-ASS VIDEO GAMES! I AM LIVING IN THE REAL WORLD CREATING ART AND PERFORMANCES!
The more I learn about this stuff, the more sickened, nauseated and horrified I get, and I wonder what kind of inhuman psychopath loonies make this crap and want to use it!?
THIS IS PURE SATANIC EVIL! IT IS MEANT TO DESTROY BILLIONS OF YEARS OF CREATION IN THE ATTEMPT OF TOTAL SLAVERY CONTROL BY POWER-MAD PSYCHOS!
I DO NOT COMPLY! NEVER HAVE, NEVER WILL! May more and more wake up and resist and cultivate their health.
There is a fate worse than death - I would rather die than be a robotized slave of technocratic overlords! This is my hill to die on!
I have a landline and a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, all the tech anyone should ever want or need. I never had and refuse to ever have one of those infernal mobile devices that are designed to enslave you.
My loathing of AI and all things NANO and digital knows no bounds!
SCREW THE FEAR FAKERY! NO TRUSTING THE WEF RULING CLASS EVER!
Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
I have no fear of 'germs' or 'viruses'. One of the best places to go for reality: https://virustruth.net
I try to live without fear! Fear is the mind-killer!
PROPAGANDA CAMPAIGNS BY POWERFUL, WEALTHY CRIMINALS WITH EVIL INTENT CAN CAUSE ALL KINDS OF HAVOC! QUESTION EVERYTHING!
And these, the criminals behind the NAC and all the other schemes will use hypochondria hysteria and 'climate' hysteria to propagandize the gullible 'sheeple' into complying with TOTAL ENSLAVEMENT which is what this is really about!
A vast majority of so-called leaders and Public 'Serpents' around the world have been bribed, blackmailed/coerced into serving the interests of their technocratic New World Ordure parasite masters and not We the People.
GREED is behind every evil assailing us in the world!
The demonic despots of Davos at it again! They are behind everything bad! At it for decades and cronies like The Rothschilds and the Black Nobility and The Khazarian Mafia have been plotting planetary domination for centuries! ALL BECAUSE OF AVARICE!
We the People must try harder to live by The Golden Rule, doing so would solve most problems!
THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough! Mistakes were not made, it was always malice aforethought.
AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
Migrant/Entrant Invasion/Infrastructure Attacks - all part of the destructive plot to achieve total slavery!
Apoplectic livid rage hardly describes the intensity of emotions I have had and am having over what these malignant globalists are perpetrating!
There is no noxious crime that the evildoers desiring to lord it over us won't commit to maintain their stranglehold on power. A groundswell critical mass resistance to their murderous enslavement plans is needed urgently!
Creative performing arts, fine arts and literary arts are the best part of being human and the thing the globalist predator technocrat megalomaniac total slavery control freaks most want to destroy.
Too many 'sheeple' are brainwashed to blindly obey authority figures on the media or in daily life in corrupt system ruled by control freak psychopaths who use propaganda lies to enslave their subjects and they are dumbed down to be obedient by 'education' institutions. Fortunately I was raised to question everything. This transcends party lines. We need a system that punishes psychopaths and rewards compassion and sharing, we need a system that actually follows The Constitution in reality.
Kudos to LAWYERLISA's heroic efforts and success in the struggle. We the People must always be aware of the existential threats lurking behind this fight!
How I stick my thumb in the eyes of the grotesque billionaire bastards pushing their enslavement agenda and how I embrace being fully human.
Fighting the globalist predator technocrat psychopath megalomaniac TOTAL SLAVERY AGENDA one performance at a time!
Amazing Amy: Eccentric Yoga Entertainer!
As an entertainer, I have been devastated and practically destroyed by the closure of all performance venues and then when they reopened, because MY BODY, MY CHOICE - being made a total untermenschen pariah outcast in NAZI NIGHTMARE LAWLESS 'SHOW ME YOUR PAPERS' JAB CROW APARTHEID/DISCRIMINATION/SEGREGATION HELL NYC WHERE THE MAD/DRUNK WITH POWER TYRANT POLS DOUBLE DOWN ON THEIR ILLEGAL MANDATES. I am trapped here with zero financial resources to leave or do anything else about this 'wish I were dead' endless misery life has become. The tragic irony is that my SPREAD THE YOGA LOVE performances are all about health, miraculously overcoming age (70) and injury to achieve feats of flexibility few can attain at any age. So BIG PHARMA who wants to addict every person on the planet to their toxic products hate people like me who prove that we do not need them if we eat healthy organic food and exercise daily!
https://www.reverbnation.com/artist/amazingamycontortionistuniqueyogadancer
I try and live and embody the creative performing artistic world and life I so fervently want existence to be about.
They can stick their f*cking damned NANO, Digital IDs, AI, jabs and chips up their asses where the sun don't shine!
All manner of lies and propaganda spew forth from the upper echelons in governments worldwide who are completely intertwined with the global criminal ruling class that wants to commit the worst atrocities imaginable and suffer no consequences. And their corruption slithers down the chain of command creating petty tyrants everywhere.
We the People are facing HORRIFYING TECHNOCRATIC PSYCHOPATHY TO DESTROY HUMANITY AND ALL NATURAL LIFE!
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back!
We must never lose sight of the larger picture of the vile malignance we are fighting against.
There is an insidious global ruling class plot to enslave all life on earth behind all the madness and suffering inflicted on We the People.
How to fight back against this TOTAL SLAVERY!
RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! DITCH THE DAMNED 'SMART' PHONES AND THE DAMNED QR CODES AND GO BACK TO LANDLINES OR FLIP PHONES AND USE CASH AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE! INSIST ON CASH! CBDC IS TOTAL SLAVERY!
Other than getting rid of nuclear weapons which I support 100% the rest of the anti-nuclear peace movement and CLIMATE CRISIS propaganda is parroting UN utter GARBAGE, a complete surrender to the ENSLAVEMENT AGENDA by the diabolical despots of Davos - ruling class criminals who lust for total power and control and all of whom should be tried and jailed for life and their malign organizations dismantled: the UN, the WEF, the IMF, the WHO, the BIS, NATO, Blackrock, Vanguard, The Rockefellers, the Rothschilds, The Bilderbergers, the CFR et al.