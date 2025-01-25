International Urban Training Center(IUTC)

Sponsorship : Gangwon Provincial Government, ROK International Urban Training Centre (IUTC), Republic of Korea

According to UN- HA BITAT IUTC is about Sustainable Urbanization in ASIA.

(the UN organization with the creepiest name ever) as in -un-inhabitable. or un-inhabitated)

South Korea is supposed to be the anti-of North Korea then you will find their urban development courses are getting pretty central planning municipal deep communist state fast.

UN AND ROK PARTNERSHIP ON TEACHING and training sustainable cities.

So this Country is the leadership UN-HABITAT partners with to teach sustainable cities to eager Un-habitat climate central planning radicals. Yet ROK or South Korea is supposed to embody the opposite of central planning that North Korea imposes on it’s citizens.

“Why It's Impossible to Escape North Korea: It's nearly impossible to believe that a country like North Korea exists in the modern world. Over 26 million people are trapped and essentially held hostage by a brutal one-party totalitarian dictatorship. Kim Jong Un, the supreme leader of North Korea, is worshipped by millions as a deity. He rules with absolute power, using propaganda and an iron grip on information to control the population. This leaves the outside world to piece together the unbelievable harsh reality of life within North Korea's borders. The history of Korea leading to the division into North and South is marked by both ancient traditions and modern geopolitical pressures.

Originally a unified kingdom for over a millennium, Korea was annexed by Japan in 1910, leading to a harsh period of colonial rule until Japan's defeat in World War II in 1945. Post-WWII, Korea was divided at the 38th parallel into two zones of occupation with the Soviet Union taking control of the north and the United States taking the south. In 1948, separate governments were established in each zone: the Democratic People's Republic of Korea led by Kim Il-Sung under Soviet influence, and the Republic of Korea supported by the United States. The Korean War from 1950 to 1953 followed with North Korea invading the South, aiming for reunification under communist rule. The conflict ended with an armistice in 1953, but no peace treaty was signed, leaving the two Koreas officially at war to this day. But how did North Korea become known as the most oppressive dictatorship in modern history?”

TRANSCRIPT EXCERPT

Kim il's rule was characterized by a

2:12

centralized control over the economy

2:14

extensive propaganda and a security

2:17

apparatus designed to quash descent he

2:20

led North Korea during the Korean War

2:22

which solidified his control and

2:24

deepened the ideological and physical

2:26

divide between North and South Korea”

oh ya and you needed a good famine.

Now the Central planning is descending upon Asia and the rest of the world through the central climate planning of sustainable cities;

TAKE A COURSE FROM ROK ON SUSTAINABLE CITIES!!! that rot smells like communism, with a tad of totalitarianism, with total central planning control. UN-HABITAT is brining central planning to South Korea and they should take notice.

Here’s an excerpt of one of their courses. https://inro.pdn.ac.lk/Documents/IUTC/Local_Economy_Activation_Brochure_2021.pdf

“Module 1.

Sustainable Planning and Strategic Development SDGs, Climate Change, 4th industrial revolution and Post COVID era Smart technology for local economy Innovative strategic industries and local activation Strategic industry and local value creation etc.

Module 2.

Local Resource and Asset Utilizations Policies and planning for local activation using local assets in Gangwon-do Smart eco-tourism and local community vitalization Smart farming & Income Generation through organic produce

Bio-industry & Health Promotion through medical Industries

Community income generation through local festivals Income Crop development and cultivation: Gangwon-do Agricultural Research and Extension Services – exporting flowers etc.

Module 3.

Social and Environmental Sustainability & Governance

Governance and community participation Local community businesses and activation projects

Environmental Sustainability: Energy Environment Town Local Food Market & social profit sharing Community businesses for income generation: Yongdaeri Cooperative

Governance: ICOOP / Hansalim Financing: micro-financing and Korean Federation of Community Credit Cooperatives (KFCC) etc.

Module 4.

Towards Sustainable Local Economy and Development Planning for sustainable local activation - Action planning by Participants using local assets Specific attention will be given to developing an action plan in support to the design of economically, environmentally, culturally and socially inclusive and sustainable community development and activities.

Note. The above topics are subject to change depending on applicant’s working areas.

Pre-course Activities

♦ Outline (2 pages) focusing on the challenges in achieving sustainable local economy in his/her city, explaining what it is, how it manifests itself, the root causes of it and what is 6 being done to address the challenge if any actions/policies/projects are being implemented.

♦ Preparing City economy profile data including facts and figures about the city, ongoing programs, policies and actions that are being undertaken by the city governments related to sustainable economy

Organizing Institute: IUTC The International Urban Training Center (IUTC), aims to build the capacity of local governments, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, to pursue sustainable urbanization in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Since its inception, Gangwon Province has been providing full support for the IUTC in partnership with UN-HABITAT.

The IUTC's core curriculum focuses on environmental restoration and strategic approaches to urban planning, developing and maintaining ecologically sound communities.

The center is devoted to promoting civil and human rights, decent housing, land readjustment as well as waste, water, sanitation, local economic activation, public health and education services to environmentally, economically, and socially inclusive communities mainly for the participants of the countries in the Asia-Pacific region.”

