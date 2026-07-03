The war in Iran takes their tabletop top exercise to the next level.

Planned world starvation for 2028. Unconscionable world war that results in the end of private property and the end of the nation state. This discussion in 2024 is more poignant as its now from the right. Then the left communists do the wrap up. This is a vital discussion to watch and share.

Lawyer Lisa stopped my Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss the Food Chain Reaction Game. This table top exercise is eerily predictive of events that have occurred. Lisa explains that the game is played mainly by Democrats and that the game looks more like practicing how to carry out a plan than it looks like preparing for various scenarios. Geo Engineering for weather manipulation, deliberate starvation, and other topics are discussed.

This interview is also available on Rumble.

https://web.archive.org/web/20160628180538if_/http://foodchainreaction.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/02/Findings-Report.pdf

https://paxsims.wordpress.com/2015/11/11/food-chain-reaction-a-global-food-security-game/

*** comprehensive report



https://www.cna.org/archive/CNA_Files/pdf/iqr-2015-u-012427.pdf



**



https://web.archive.org/web/20160628180538if_/http://foodchainreaction.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/02/Findings-Report.pdf



findings report



https://web.archive.org/web/20160703055708/http://foodchainreaction.org/index.php/2015/11/13/food-chain-reaction-day-two-moving-toward-collaborative-solutions/

tag line from the game



volatility is the new normal



https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbesfinancecouncil/2022/08/23/volatility-is-the-new-normal/?sh=4a5d2d4b2098

https://vimeo.com/foodchainreaction



https://vimeo.com/foodchainreaction



4 videos here. we watched 1 this video will likely go down after our show

Quoted from the Food Chain Reaction page circa November 2015:

“Building new information sharing systems will enhance food security. Across the board, the teams emphasized the need to build new information sharing systems to improve the world’s ability to share data about agriculture and food conditions and the way the food system works.” [End quote]

In



https://www.cna.org/archive/CNA_Files/pdf/iqr-2015-u-012427.pdf



**



https://web.archive.org/web/20160628180538if_/http://foodchainreaction.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/02/Findings-Report.pdf



findings report



https://web.archive.org/web/20160703055708/http://foodchainreaction.org/index.php/2015/11/13/food-chain-reaction-day-two-moving-toward-collaborative-solutions/

tag line from the game



volatility is the new normal



https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbesfinancecouncil/2022/08/23/volatility-is-the-new-normal/?sh=4a5d2d4b2098

https://vimeo.com/foodchainreaction



https://vimeo.com/foodchainreaction



4 videos here. we watched 1 this video will likely go down after our show

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