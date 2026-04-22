But then as I detail in my book?

Racial discrimination is no longer judging someone on their immutable characteristics.

No.

Racial discrimination is NOW discrimination against a racialized person.

So the human rights system of redress is itself systemically racist.

You know what?

That is government license to discriminate.

That is government funded.

That is tax to discrininate.

That is taught otherness.

That is homelessness by policy.

That is targeted.

We have group based morality. We are Amalek. Or Edomites. We are insert boogeyman.

What an obscene way to “government” a society.

Actual deeds that harm.

No morality.

Group morality.

Rapping little girls on island

Biting their vaginas

Eating baby intestines. Setting up political and war making tax spending and control based on videos which film mass unfathomable sins?

Standard.

Also our morality.

Killing in utero humans. Fine.

Discussing it. Hate speech. It's now billed as antiwoman hate speech.

Dropping bombs on Gaza ( the number went from 130k dead to now 70k to now “some say” 70k) and killing people. Fine.

Opposing it. Hate speech.

Insta government funded Euthanasia. Fine.

Opposing it. Hate speech.

War fine.

Opposing it hate speech.

All our new rights are to die in government erected systems, including DEI SPELL IT DIE.

Discussing it is hate speech.

Loving Christ. Hate speech.

This looney tunes society is effed from the right and from the left.

Our heroes are manufactured so we spend our time running after falsehoods.

Trauma Events are staged so we watch.

We are supposed to divide.

The last divide.

Is it system integration under your skin?

Here is the Gospel on system inversions that we witness now which Jesus described then.

Here is the Gospel on the difference between personal morality and following little tiny rules.

Mark 7

Traditions and Commandments

7 Now when the Pharisees gathered to him, with some of the scribes who had come from Jerusalem, 2 they saw that some of his disciples ate with hands that were defiled, that is, unwashed. 3 (For the Pharisees and all the Jews do not eat unless they wash their hands properly,[a] holding to the tradition of the elders, 4 and when they come from the marketplace, they do not eat unless they wash.[b] And there are many other traditions that they observe, such as the washing of cups and pots and copper vessels and dining couches.[c]) 5 And the Pharisees and the scribes asked him, “Why do your disciples not walk according to the tradition of the elders, but eat with defiled hands?” 6 And he said to them, “Well did Isaiah prophesy of you hypocrites, as it is written,

“‘This people honors me with their lips,

but their heart is far from me;

7 in vain do they worship me,

teaching as doctrines the commandments of men.’

8 You leave the commandment of God and hold to the tradition of men.”

9 And he said to them, “You have a fine way of rejecting the commandment of God in order to establish your tradition! 10 For Moses said, ‘Honor your father and your mother’; and, ‘Whoever reviles father or mother must surely die.’ 11 But you say, ‘If a man tells his father or his mother, “Whatever you would have gained from me is Corban”’ (that is, given to God)[d]— 12 then you no longer permit him to do anything for his father or mother, 13 thus making void the word of God by your tradition that you have handed down. And many such things you do.”

What Defiles a Person

14 And he called the people to him again and said to them, “Hear me, all of you, and understand: 15 There is nothing outside a person that by going into him can defile him, but the things that come out of a person are what defile him.”[e] 17 And when he had entered the house and left the people, his disciples asked him about the parable. 18 And he said to them, “Then are you also without understanding? Do you not see that whatever goes into a person from outside cannot defile him, 19 since it enters not his heart but his stomach, and is expelled?”[f] (Thus he declared all foods clean.) 20 And he said, “What comes out of a person is what defiles him. 21 For from within, out of the heart of man, come evil thoughts, sexual immorality, theft, murder, adultery, 22 coveting, wickedness, deceit, sensuality, envy, slander, pride, foolishness. 23 All these evil things come from within, and they defile a person.”

Let us understand. Jesus teaches a morality that is within us. We each as individuals bear responsibility for our actions.

Jesus decries laws that manage somehow to invert morality.

I note that honor thy mother and father is not one of the Noahide laws.

Jesus teaches us to know and work on ourselves.

In system inversions all horror is allowed. It is then required. We now MUST DISCRIMINATE.

Must abort.

must euthanize.

must make war.

must dissolve the family.

must stop speech.

Speech must be silenced, for those who can see it and explain it plainly can wake those in their slumber.

The Bible explains plainly.

It is a system recognition tool.

Bill c-9 comes for the Bible ( and other holy texts) and it comes for speech.

Truth is an individual spiritual journey. For me, it lead again and again to Jesus and his words.

A government which defines truth has become both the church and state. It is done in an arbitrarily manner in which to suck the marrow of our society.

Who is that?

Who is this?

Reminds me of Mark 7.

Bill c-9 is a capital punishment bill. Please help raise awareness worldwide.

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