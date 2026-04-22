LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Beth's avatar
Beth
3h

It's reverse discrimination and it MUST be challenged.

Reply
Share
Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
4h

Really enjoyable to read!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 LawyerLisa · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture