Jawad Anwar does a great review of the changes to the curriculum in Ontario.

You will have to read subtitles if you don't understand him.

I see most of the attacks on religious views, and the traditional family as part of the overarching globalist architecture. There is a big difference between having legal rights and acceptance in society of the LGBT community and opening a gateway and indeed treadmill to sterilization through the school system.

Big Rainbow is no longer what it was. It has become the entry to Big Gender with is the pathway totranshumanism.

Trans rights is human rights is about piggybacking the rights and medical infrastructure for acceptance of transhumanism. That directionality is not known broadly. All faiths and indeed the rainbow and even atheists will need to square this directionality.

Kids sexualized through pedophiles or rapists who profit or school activists breaks them down and makes them reject the family unit, or too traumatized to have it.

The family unit is the stronghold against transhumanism. Religious views provide solace in difficult times and form a basis for community.

Existing with a plurality of religious views will be necessary as it is the bulwark of courage against the transhumanism and luciferian agenda and appetite for our religion.

they will come for each religious group in their turn weaponizing us our own prejudices along the way.

I stand firmly that rape gangs in the UK was part of this globalist genocide against the nation state through it's girls, children. Tortured individuals don'thave families. But the uk laws on the books that could have put law and order on the streets were systematically ignored because it's a depopulation event that is desired. That facilitation was because it was and is the same theme of all attacks on children. Whether in education or through violent prostitution and torture, ending the family unit strengthens the globalists vision. Also the class system in the UK creates that first otherness.

Drug addiction is another way to satisfy the globalist appetite for our souls and to end the family unit.

I wrote about a vote in the UK that would outlaw home schooling earlier this week.

I've written about the 33 publicly funded ways to go from school to gender clinics in Peel without family consent.

Sterilization, or child rape on the scale we are witnessing in society is to break down the bonds of society.

Transhumanism works with the smart city in that we become grid connected.

All religious views and the family unit itself are barriers to accepting this modification of humanity into transhumanism.

The religious wars get them there faster.

I see the things you cannot discuss as the means to label difficult topics as hate. The actual set up is a complex web of mutual interest and disinterests to disable seeing the totality of the agenda.

Examples.

Speak against sterilization of minors or transgender curriculum. Homophobic. Go to jail. Don't pass go. Lose your children to the state. Speak against Pakistani rape gangs. Islamophobia. Go to jail. Don't pass go. Speak against war in Gaza. (Notice please Gaza is the only place in the world that tunnels will permit escaping the smart city. It will be turned on at once. I predict all tunnels will be bombed prior to any real peace. The irony is that Israel's smart city is finished. Might only be second China's. We are always presented the apparent reasons for bankers wars) but no protest will ever be sufficient unless the smart city agenda is truly exposed. If we joined to take down the smart city in the western world you bet they would focus away from the middle east. The west is the prize. Its sad that no one understands the prison potential of the smart city. I tell you that is the path to peace in Gaza.) But speak against the war Antisemitism. Go to jail. Don't pass go. Speak against protests targeting Jews in the west. Zionists. Go to jail. Say no bodies were found at Canada's Residential Svool system (see Grave Error. Path is to end rightbased state system and herd us into smart cities). Denier and colonialist. Straight to jail. Speak against drag queen story hour or chromosomal men in women's sports or spaces. Transphobic. Straight to jail don't pass go. Speak against vaccines. Antiscience. Straight to jail. Don't pass go. Call it a genocide. Antisemitism, yes they call that minimizing the holocaust and passed in Canada. Straight to jail. Speak against the climate alarmism. Denier and or funded by oil and gas. Straight to jail. Don't pass go. But get there in an Ev. Speak against open borders. (New border will be 15 minute cities) White supremacist even if you are brown or racialized. Straight to jail. Speak against the war in Ukraine (Blackrock is picking up their farm land pennies on the dollar. Like all attacks on land or farmers, or farming). Pro Russia spy. Straight to jail. Speak against DEI. That's the gamut. Plus white supremacy. Straight to jail.

In reality these complex webs meant to hamstring us from defining the true agenda. It leave us pointing to one another from insular separate groups. These webs are confusing because we are both aligned and pitted against each other in a myriad of ways.

I have always felt the war on humanity is ubiquitous.

To win we will have to set our sights on the transhuman agenda.

I don't fit in the box neatly as ….. insert label.

That is because I love my world and humanity enough to have courage to speak against it all.

I think we win by breaking down their cages. That means it becomes the Pakistani community in the UK that provides the law and order against their own criminals. When the state doesn't.

It means Jewish (lots have) people speak against the war in Gaza.

It means Muslims, Christians etc aligned with stopping the war in Gaza speak against the protests targeting Jewish schools or synagogues IN THE WEST.

It means athiests, gays, first nations or other religions end the silence in church burnings(436 churches are quite alot of church burnings in Canada to operate in silence).

It means Russians speak against the war in Ukraine and Ukrainians (so much death) speak for peace on terms that don't involve Nato to next to Russia.

It means gays ( Gays against Groomers, are already first in this space) speak for parent rights.

It means vaccine doctors speak for truth about the carnage and informed consent.

It means First Nations and next Nations help each other against oppression.

It means MOST OF ALL we protect our women and children their fertility and our ability to raise families in safe for all communities.

It is how Gandhi would have solved for it.

Have I missed a straight to jail globalists control matrix?

World peace is not profitable. Or likely.

But until we really see the war and directionality at the 40k level we will be in our cages of their hegelian dialectic.

I am very worried about our society.

But the end game is the same for each. Until we see that we will struggle.

Tolerance doesn't mean and nor should it, any self sacrifice of self or family. But we are in a world where we are taught to dehumanizing “other" to do the work of the depopulators.

The bond holders that finance wars are in charge. They call that the west. It is the 0.001 percent.

We cease becoming their toys by embracing who they tell us is our enemy.

That is from my Christian roots. Turn the other cheek is not to teach submission. Pray for your enemy is not for submission. It is for the wisdom that comes from seeing their perspective. I don't see who I am told as my enemy is my enemy. I have prayed that through.

I am left only looking at the straight out evil left with the transhuman globalist antihuman agenda. No wisdom has come. Except I see them. They look naked and ugly to me. They hunger for our children because that is to kill their future

If trafficking in children is horrific now, imagine the world where they own reproduction and families cease.

The courage we will need, will be to make allies where we are told we cannot.

I am particularly fond of Jawed's videos. He is thorough in his reporting. He also is breaking down the matrix. Like voting left and whether it served his community. Or how he takes help and resources from Christian activists. He clearly shows all religious groups are negatively affected.

We will never be strong apart. The vision is the state raising our kids. Next is the state making them completely devoid of family.

