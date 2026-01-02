I see first that what is pursued is emptied of God. It defies God. It chooses to try to become God. See all?Choose life or death through palentir, policies, DEi.

I am not unique. All even the self interested in pursuit of this will catch up.

Romans 1:1-24

21st Century King James Version

1 Paul, a servant of Jesus Christ, called to be an apostle and separated unto the Gospel of God,

2 which He had promised before by His prophets in the Holy Scriptures,

3 concerning His Son Jesus Christ our Lord, who was made of the seed of David according to the flesh,

4 and was declared to be the Son of God with power, according to the Spirit of holiness by the resurrection from the dead,

5 by whom we have received grace and apostleship for obedience to the faith among all nations for His name,

6 among whom ye also are the called of Jesus Christ.

7 To all who are in Rome, beloved of God and called to be saints: Grace to you and peace from God our Father and the Lord Jesus Christ.

8 First, I thank my God through Jesus Christ for you all, that your faith is spoken of throughout the whole world.

9 For God is my witness, whom I serve with my spirit in the Gospel of His Son, that without ceasing I make mention of you always in my prayers,

10 making request that now at length and by any means I might have a prosperous journey by the will of God to come unto you.

11 For I long to see you, that I may impart unto you some spiritual gift to the end that ye may be established:

12 that is, that I may be comforted together with you by the mutual faith of both you and me.

13 Now I would not have you ignorant, brethren, that oftentimes I have purposed to come unto you (but was prevented hitherto), that I might have some fruit among you also, even as among other Gentiles.

14 I am debtor both to the Greeks and to the barbarians, both to the wise and to the unwise;

15 so, as much as is in me, I am ready to preach the Gospel to you also who are at Rome.

16 For I am not ashamed of the Gospel of Christ, for it is the power of God unto salvation to every one who believeth, to the Jew first and also to the Greek.

17 For therein is the righteousness of God revealed from faith to faith; as it is written: “The just shall live by faith.”

18 For the wrath of God is revealed from Heaven against all ungodliness and unrighteousness of men, who hold the truth in unrighteousness,

19 because that which may be known of God is manifest in them, for God hath shown it unto them.

20 For from the creation of the world the invisible things of Him are clearly seen, being understood through the things that are made, even His eternal power and Godhead, so that they are without excuse.

21 For when they knew God, they neither glorified Him as God, nor were thankful, but became vain in their imaginations, and their foolish heart was darkened.

22 Professing themselves to be wise, they became fools,

23 and changed the glory of the incorruptible God into an image made like corruptible man, and to birds and fourfooted beasts and creeping things.”

A most interesting video that describes where we are.

Where is the surveillance is concentrated?

Under the skin to the cloud to palentir et al.

Dystopic surveillance is the new Messiah?

groan.

It is the most profoundly empty uninspiring version or culmination of those who came from a psalm writer.

It is merely technocrat control and elimination of non speech cinforming slave. What would the psalm be there?

Which is why I predict zionists will become Christians in droves. It will be like a hurricane in hearts full of ache as they understand man is building an antihuman end to man. For a one world government. We've been here following Nimrod before.

These converts will become the most important Christians not because their souls are worth more than any other.

But because having set up the Goliath…. They will understand the messiah-man-creates, and through the thourough lethality search earnestly for… and find…

They will hate what it is they create. HOW CAN SURVEILLANCE followed by kill orders be what so many wait for?

That will gut and empty the generations of hope, and good deeds striving. Then think it was made on the backs of Epstein child sacrifice, or ruin of civilization.

You are loved not hated. Wake up and shepherd the Important dissent.

It will be the tower of babel. yes. It will be God by algorithm . It will be peace through genocide. This version of living blended to tech as new God is lacking in morality.

Watch. Cut and paste the link. Watch!!

https://odysee.com/@MickeHagenbo:9/4464438988713136263:3

Romans 2 could be talking to Palentir

“Therefore thou art inexcusable, O man, whosoever thou art who judgest; for wherein thou judgest another, thou condemnest thyself, for thou that judgest doest the same things.

2 But we are sure that the judgment of God is according to truth against those who commit such things.

3 And thinkest thou this, O man, who judgest those who do such things and doest the same, that thou shalt escape the judgment of God?

4 Or despisest thou the riches of His goodness and forbearance and longsuffering, not knowing that the goodness of God leadeth thee to repentance?

5 But because of thy hardness and impenitence of heart, thou treasurest up unto thyself wrath against the Day of Wrath and revelation of the righteous judgment of God,

6 who will render to every man according to his deeds:

7 to those who by patient continuance in welldoing seek for glory and honor and immortality, eternal life;

8 but unto those who are contentious, and do not obey the truth but obey unrighteousness, indignation and wrath,

9 tribulation and anguish upon every soul of man who doeth evil, upon the Jew first and also upon the Gentile;

10 but glory, honor and peace to every man who worketh good, to the Jew first and also to the Gentile.

11 For there is no respect of persons with God.

12 For as many as have sinned without law shall also perish without law, and as many as have sinned in the law shall be judged by the law.

13 (For it is not the hearers of the law who are just before God, but the doers of the law shall be justified.

14 For when the Gentiles, who have not the law, do by nature the things contained in the law, they, not having the law, are a law unto themselves,

15 which shows the work of the law written in their hearts,their conscience also bearing witness, and their thoughts between accusing and excusing one another.)

16 Thus will it be on the day when God shall judge the secrets of men by Jesus Christ, according to my Gospel.

17 Behold, thou art called a Jew and rest in the law and make thy boast of God,

18 and knowest His will and approvest the things that are more excellent, being instructed from the law,

19 and art confident that thou thyself art a guide of the blind, a light to those who are in darkness,

20 an instructor of the foolish, a teacher of babes, having in the law the form of knowledge and of the truth.

21 Thou therefore who teachest another, teachest thou not thyself? Thou that preachest a man should not steal, dost thou steal?

22 Thou that sayest a man should not commit adultery, dost thou commit adultery? Thou that abhorrest idols, dost thou commit sacrilege?

23 Thou that makest thy boast in the law, dost thou dishonor God through breaking the law

24 For, “The name of God is blasphemed among the Gentiles through you,” as it is written.

25 For circumcision verily profiteth if thou keep the law; but if thou be a breaker of the law, thy circumcision is made uncircumcision.

26 Therefore if the Uncircumcision keep the righteousness of the law, shall not his uncircumcision be counted for circumcision?

27 And shall not uncircumcision, which is by nature, if it fulfill the law, judge thee, who having the letter and circumcision dost transgress the law?

28 For he is not a Jew who is one outwardly, neither is that circumcision, which is outward in the flesh.

29 But he is a Jew who is one inwardly, and whose circumcision is that of the heart, in the spirit and not in the letter, and whose praise is not from men, but from God.”

Our Scriptures were written by Jewish apostles to Jesus, a Jew. Some very many understand the Jewish people concern themselves with a Messiah. It is their purpose. It is amazing that through the culture of watching and surveillance, that some reading will this day open a new testament to find Jesus as their Lord and savior.

Or I'm wrong. It's whoever is in charge of the technocratic one world government and creates a biodigital convergence to manage our thoughts and speech.

Hmm.

