Anyone good and true is being edged out of existence.

St Valentine is the patron Saint of Happy Marriages and young people.

Oh boy do they need st Valentine.

Prayer to Saint Valentine

O Saint Valentine, lover of Christ and of the Church, we ask your intercession that we may learn how to love God above all things, and to selflessly love one another. O glorious Saint Valentine, pray for us, that we too may have the steadfast faith of the martyrs.

Wikipedia and the internet is starting to erase him. Can't be pro husband and wife.

Soon he will be a white supremacist, who refused getting vaxed, didn't bow to tge WHO, disliked authority and was the founder of the proud boys.

“Saint Valentine was a bishop and is thought to have been a physician. He was arrested for giving aid to Christian prisoners awaiting martyrdom. While imprisoned he converted the jailer by restoring sight to the jailer's daughter. Saint Valentine refused to deny Christ before the Emperor Claudius in the year 280 and won the jeweled crown of martyrdom by his faithful witness. The feast of Saint Valentine was first established in 496 by Pope Gelasius I.”

So a feast celebration of happy marriages? And for young people? They are growing up maimed in a world that wants to 15 minute city them and govern them as data. They need our prayers and our efforts so they don't become human husbandry.

A man who ministered to martyrs and became one himself.

What's in that new testament eh. Do those who oppose it ever open it?

That's the real feast. Celebration of love of Christ. happy Marriages and our youth.

How amazing. Do you get that from Chocolates? And roses? The blood of martyrs.

The first feast on the satanic calendar is basically baal worshipping abortion feast. Invert and read demon. Child sacrifice feast tomorrow. Abortion is just our Gloria Stein-HIM INTRODUCTION into baal worship society wide as an inversion of reproduction and God.

Your right to offend God and hate all he represents.

They are cute. Superstition is belief in Christ.

Shedding archaic superstition is shreading Christ, Christianity, our Bible, values and feasts.

Ok. You have that one. It was situated the eve of All saints day.

Ok.

The goal is to erase Christ and Christianity. Or just a coincidence.

Bill c-9 does what.

By who?

They tell us who they are. Bill c-9 is not merely a religious attack. It is satanic.

Shatan as the Muslims call him.

Today friends think on st Valentine. For happy marriages! For our youth!

He ministered to martyrs of Christ.

Be blessed and joyous as I am today!

Love you dear readers. In an obvious war on humanity we witness with the Epstein files, let us remember what Jesus says. The gifts to win are spiritual.

30 And if your right hand makes you [a]stumble, cut it off and throw it from you; for it is better for you [b]to lose one of the parts of your body, [c]than for your whole body to go into [d]hell.

31 “Now it was said, ‘Whoever sends his wife away, let him give her a certificate of divorce’; 32 but I say to you that everyone who [e]divorces his wife, except for the reason of sexual immorality, makes her commit adultery; and whoever marries a [f]divorced woman commits adultery.

33 “Again, you have heard that [g]the ancients were told, ‘[h]You shall not [i]make false vows, but shall fulfill your [j]vows to the [k]Lord.’ 34 But I say to you, make no oath at all, either by heaven, for it is the throne of God, 35 or by the earth, for it is the footstool of His feet, or [l]by Jerusalem, for it is the city of the great King. 36 Nor shall you make an oath by your head, for you cannot make one hair white or black. 37 But let your statement be, ‘Yes, yes’ or ‘No, no’; anything beyond these is [m]of the evil one.

38 “You have heard that it was said, ‘An eye for an eye, and a tooth for a tooth.’ 39 But I say to you, do not resist an evil person; but whoever slaps you on your right cheek, turn the other to him also. 40 And if anyone wants to sue you and take your [n]tunic, let him have your [o]garment also. 41 And whoever [p]forces you to go one mile, go with him two. 42 Give to him who asks of you, and do not turn away from him who wants to borrow from you.

43 “You have heard that it was said, ‘You shall love your neighbor and hate your enemy.’ 44 But I say to you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, 45 so that you may [q]be sons of your Father who is in heaven; for He causes His sun to rise on the evil and the good, and sends rain on the righteous and the unrighteous. 46 For if you love those who love you, what reward do you have? Do not even the tax collectors do the same? 47 And if you greet only your brothers, what more are you doing than others? Do not even the Gentiles do the same?

Happy st Valentines day. Especially to our young people. Who need hope for the future. And to those who perceive Christ is there enemy, I hope my prayer reaches your heart. And makes rock into flesh. Amen.

Share

Leave a comment