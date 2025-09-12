“





Hospital > Patients & Visitors > Patient engagement > Participate > Participate in a large-scale mass casualty tabletop exercise

Participate in a large-scale mass casualty tabletop exercise

We are looking for patient & family partners to participate in a large-scale mass casualty tabletop exercise.

Sunnybrook regularly brings together staff, physicians, students and volunteers from across all areas of the hospital for a mock disaster exercise to test their skills and teamwork. This year, the exercise involves a Mass Casualty Incident (MCI) that would be expected to stress all hospital services to some degree.

We are looking for people to observe the exercise and provide feedback on the team’s response from the perspective of a patient or a family member of someone who might be involved in this type of emergency situation.

When

Date: Thursday, May 3, 2018

Exercise: 8:45-11:30 a.m.

Debrief and lunch: 12:00-14:30 p.m.

Location

2075 Bayview Avenue, Toronto, ON M4N M35

Room EG18A (McLaughlin Auditorium)

Notes

No preparation is necessary

This exercise will likely involve observers from health system partners (Toronto Paramedic Services, other hospitals, LHIN, Ministry etc.) and may be recorded for educational purposes.

Participate

For more information or to express interest in participating, please contact Laurie Legere, Manager Engagement and Health Equity by April 15, 2018: engagement@sunnybrook.ca or 437-999-9029”

Item - 2018.CC44.14

Tracking Status

City Council adopted this item on July 23, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 30, 2018 with amendments.

CC44.14 - Immediate Steps to Address Gun Violence

Decision Type:

ACTION

Status:

Amended

Wards:

All

City Council Decision

City Council on July 23, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 30, 2018, adopted the following:

1. City Council urge the Federal Government to ban the sale of handguns in the City of Toronto.

2. City Council request the Government of Canada to strengthen its proposed gun control legislation in Bill C-71, An Act to amend certain Acts and Regulations in relation to firearms, by:

a. restoring the 1977 controls on the sale of unrestricted firearms requiring firearms dealers to record the licence number, make, model and serial number of all firearms sold and subject these records to annual inspection so that police services can inspect records as needed to trace firearms used in crimes;

b. creating more stringent transport provisions for restricted firearms to limit transport outside of direct transfers between their place of storage and approved destination; and

c. prohibiting the availability, sale, possession and use of handguns, assault rifles and semi-automatic firearms in Canada, with the exception of the Canadian Armed Forces, police services or other entity that is authorized to possess firearms with legal obligations imposed by the municipal, provincial and federal governments.

3. City Council request the Federal Government to enact legislation:

a. to control guns coming into Canada along the American and Canadian border; and

b. to create gun repositories that require all long guns and hand guns to be locked up and only retrieved if and where there is a need for hunting or going to the range for target practice, such repositories to be developed in a private-public partnership.

4. City Council request the Mayor to convey to the Attorney General of Canada and Public Safety Minister City Council's request that relevant legislation, including but not limited to legislation currently before Parliament, be amended to:

a. include tougher penalties including mandatory-minimum sentences for gun traffickers;

b. direct more resources to tackle domestic firearm trafficking, specifically targeting large single purchasers of firearms; and

c. implement tougher screening for mental health and intimate partner violence issues for licensed gun owners and those seeking to acquire firearm permits.

5. City Council request the Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction and the Minister of Public Safety to advise the City of Toronto on:

a. how Ottawa can support efforts to deter or reduce the ongoing wave of gun and gangs violence in Toronto;

b. ways of stopping the free flow of illegal guns along the United States of America border into Canada; and

c. how the allocated federal funding will assist the City in eradicating the level of gun violence in Toronto.

6. City Council urge the Provincial Government to ban the sale of handgun ammunition in the City of Toronto.

7. City Council request the Government of Ontario to fulfill its campaign promise to provide an additional $1.9 billion for mental health supports.

8. City Council request the Province of Ontario to review the Residential Tenancies Act or any other relevant legislation with a view to provide more tools to evict people for criminal behaviour specifically related to guns, gangs and drug trafficking and to provide more resources to the Landlord and Tenant Board to process evictions on a more timely basis.

9. City Council authorize the Executive Director, Social Development Finance and Administration to apply for, enter into any necessary agreements, receive, and allocate Federal Government funding for an amount of $1.050 million in 2018 to immediately implement the Youth Violence Prevention Initiatives and expand the Community Crisis Response Program, as detailed in Revised Appendix B, #1, #3, #4 and #16 to the report (July 17, 2018) from the Interim City Manager.

10. City Council, upon receipt of Federal Government funding, authorize the Chief Financial Officer to adjust the 2018 Approved Operating Budgets for Social Development, Finance and Administration by $0.900 million gross and $0 net, which will support the addition of 8 temporary positions to the program complement; and Shelter, Support and Housing Administration for $0.150 million gross and $0 net, contingent on receipt of funding from the Federal Government.

11. City Council authorize the Executive Director, Social Development Finance and Administration to apply for up to an additional $29.0 million in Federal Government funding over a five year period beginning April 1, 2019, for ongoing investments in community violence intervention and prevention programming.

12. City Council authorize the City Manager to request, enter into any necessary agreements, receive, and allocate Provincial or Federal Government funding up to $15.0 million to support enforcement initiatives, including enhanced surveillance activities and enhanced community security in local communities most impacted by gun violence as detailed in Revised Appendix B, #18, #19 and #20 to the report (July 17, 2018) from the Interim City Manager.

13. City Council authorize the City Manager to request, enter into any necessary agreements, receive, and allocate Provincial or Federal Government funding up to $2.6 million to fund the implementation of measures in the approved Youth Equity Strategy that are deemed most effective at addressing the roots of youth violence by the General Manager, Social Development, Finance and Administration, and the Toronto Police Service.

14. City Council direct the City Manager to report through the 2019 budget process on the impact of these investments and any additional resources required to implement a proactive safe summer plan in 2019.

15. City Council request the City Manager, in collaboration with the Toronto Police Services Board, prior to awarding the contract to ShotSpotter, to consult with the office of the Ontario Information and Privacy Commissioner, and if any concerns are identified and not resolved to the satisfaction of the Ontario Information and Privacy Commissioner, that these matters be reported to the Executive Committee.

16. City Council require the City Manager to monitor the use, and potential community benefits of Shot Spotters in at-risk communities, in consultation with affected communities and the Toronto Police Services Board and to report back to City Council on the effectiveness of this technology in the first quarter of 2019.

17. City Council request the Toronto Police Services Board to immediately hire 100 new police officers, funded in 2018 through the Tax Rate Stabilization Fund, with the 2019 costs to be considered as part of the 2019 Budget Process.

18. City Council request the Toronto Police Services Board to request the Chief of Police to:

a. accelerate and increase the hiring of experienced community officers from other Services to be deployed City-wide; and

b. accelerate the implementation of a sustainable Neighbourhood Policing Model City-wide recommended through the Toronto Police Service modernization plan and to report to the Budget Committee through the 2019 budget process to address if any additional funding is required; and

c. determine how the existing Police Community Partnerships within 11, 12 and 13 Divisions could be expanded to other parts of the City where local community organizations (i.e. Ratepayer and Tenant Associations, local Business Improvement Areas, community organizations and community leaders), working in partnership with the Toronto Police Service, can help in reducing the level of crime through crime prevention initiatives, at no cost to the Toronto Police Service.

19. City Council request the Toronto Police Service Board and the Province of Ontario to consider the recommendations in the April 2018 report, "Another Day, Another Janazah" published by the Somali Youth Research Initiative, a research project that works to analyze and better understand the scope, experience of violence and homicides among Somali-Canadian youth in Ontario, in particular, the report calls for the following recommendations:

a. the collection of disaggregated data to better address gaps in data and to do so in consultations with Somali-Canadian families and their community, regarding concerns that Somalis are dying at a greater rate than members of other community groups that are impacted by gun violence, in accordance with the Ontario Human Rights Code and the Canadian Human Rights Act;

b. the establishment of an advisory group composed of community leaders, victim families, police services, and community organizations to analyze and review current homicide investigation practices to identify existing gaps to improve clearance rates; and

c. investments in culturally-sensitive mental health resources for Somali-Canadian families by increasing the funding provisions of Enhanced Youth Outreach Workers and counsellors with a focus on mental health.

20. City Council request the Board of Directors of the Toronto Community Housing Corporation to report to the Executive Committee in the first quarter of 2019 on the concrete steps being undertaken by the Corporation to reduce the number of gun crimes in Toronto Community Housing.

21. City Council request the Chief Executive Officer, Toronto Community Housing Corporation to determine what additional resources are needed to take immediate steps to address gun and gang violence within the Toronto Community Housing Corporation complexes that are within Neighbourhood Improvement Areas, such as hiring on-site security 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and to report back to the City Manager with any resources request for inclusion in the 2019 Operating Budget.

22. City Council direct the City Clerk to write to the Chief Coroner for Ontario, on behalf of Toronto City Council, to request an inquest be held into gun violence related deaths in Toronto to make useful recommendations directed to the avoidance of further deaths due to gun violence and to circulate this resolution to Ontario municipalities asking that they support this request for their communities.

23. City Council direct the City Manager to report back on by-law and/or policy initiatives addressing gun violence that may be taken by the City of Toronto, including potential by-laws to control the sale of handguns in Toronto.

24. City Council direct the City Manager in consultation with the Toronto Police Services Board, to establish a Gun Amnesty/Buyback program and report to City Council in the first quarter of 2019 on the status of implementation.

25. City Council request the City Manager, in consultation with the Toronto Police Services Board, to conduct a review of existing municipal initiatives in Canada that have as their aim the reduction and/or regulation in the sale, storage, and use of ammunition, and to identify possible regulatory options that may be pursued by the City of Toronto in this regard.

26. City Council request the City Manager and the Executive Director, Municipal Licensing and Standards, in consultation with the Toronto Police Services Board, to report on the findings of their review of the powers under the licensing provisions of the City of Toronto Act to regulate/and or limit the sale of ammunition, similar to the regulations implemented for fireworks.

27. City Council request the City Manager to present City Council with a comprehensive analysis of the legislative tools available to City Council to regulate the sale, storage and use of ammunition with the City's borders.

28. City Council request the Chief Planner and Executive Director, City Planning to report back in the first quarter of 2019 to the Planning and Growth Management Committee with draft options for a zoning by-law amendment that would have the effect of the City of Toronto regulating, within its borders, the sale, storage, and use of ammunition for firearms, with the exception of ammunition that is stored or used by the Canadian Armed Forces, a police force, or other entity that is authorized to store or use ammunition in connection with a legal obligation imposed by the municipal, the provincial or the federal government.

29. City Council request the Executive Director, Municipal Licensing and Standards, in cooperation with the Chief Building Official and Executive Director, Toronto Building and the Chief Planner and Executive Director, City Planning, to investigate any operating gun clubs with a shooting range in the City of Toronto to determine if they are operating legally and take appropriate action if required.

30. City Council request the Director, Real Estate Services and the General Manager, Shelter, Support and Housing and Administration to investigate and determine the feasibility of acquiring and repurposing the remaining gun clubs with shooting ranges in the City of Toronto for civic purposes.

31. City Council direct the Executive Director, Social Development Finance and Administration, in consultation with the Medical Officer of Health, to work with relevant community partners, the Toronto Community Housing Corporation and the Toronto Police Services Board, to ensure access to a range of support services and programs for victims, witnesses, and community members who experience violence.

32. City Council request the Executive Director, Social Development Finance and Administration to ensure that the Community Crisis Response Program and other trauma recovery programs include culturally appropriate methods and resources.

33. City Council request the Medical Officer of Health, the General Manager, Children Services and the Executive Director, Social Development, Finance and Administration to work together to ensure that the anti-violence strategy and initiatives include and benefit children in the middle childhood years, 9 to 14.

34. City Council request the Mayor to establish a Community Safety Advisory Body in the first quarter of 2019, composed of representatives from:

a. the City of Toronto;

b. the Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services;

c. the Ministry of the Attorney General;

d. members of the judiciary;

e. chairs of the Toronto District School Board and Toronto Catholic District School Board;

f. Toronto Community Housing Corporation;

g. the Toronto Police Services Board and the Toronto Police Service;

h. the Board of Health;

i. youth;

j. business;

k. individuals who have experienced incarceration;

l. labour;

m. the media; and

n. other individuals with extensive expertise and experience in the field,

to provide expert, informed guidance to the City and other orders of government on how to enhance community safety and effectively coordinate their enforcement and prevention initiatives.

35. City Council direct the City Manager and appropriate staff to consult and work with the gender-based violence sector and women's organizations to develop an intersectional gender-based analysis and approach when carrying out the research, work and implementation as it relates to Items CC44.14 and HL28.6.

36. City Council forward this Item to the Boards of the Toronto Police Service and the Toronto Community Housing Corporation for information and to all not-for-profit organizations working with the City of Toronto through Social Development Finance and Administration initiatives.

City Council Decision Advice and Other Information

City Council considered Items HL28.6 and CC44.14 together.

Background Information (City Council)

(July 17, 2018) Report from the Interim City Manager on Immediate Steps to Address Gun Violence (CC44.14)

