Let's solve some problems.

Bill c-5 and c-75 passed by Trudeau gave violent criminals free passes. Pretrial detention is virtually impossible and violent criminals if found guilty get taps on the wrist.

Thus de facto legalizing rape, child sodomy, rape, rape, rape, break and enter, etc. We live in a permissive crime state. While hate speech is forked down our throat from a fire house.

Notice police report arrests. It's harder to get across the border with a valid passport than out of police detention.

Ford and Smith are framing it as a Judge problem

Never mind the judges.

More control on judges means getting rid of the last scraps of judicial independence.

the new polical party should run on purging bills and new world order staff and departments. The antigovernment government.

The statutes passed are the issue. start in 2006 and eliminate all statutes passed as a start. Then eliminate all national focal points and any staff in government that reports to them. Basically to fix society, unwind the inverted instruments they call laws but are walls and prisons in which they force us to operate. Make small business great. Unwind the tape wound like choke points on business.

Oh and give me LIBERTY.if they already planned the DEATH part, better not make the stakes whether you wear a mask to get vaccine toilet paper lettuce and print a puss fast fry steak you are solar cooking before they block the sun.

So here is my tongue and cheek but entirely relevant bill c-9 amendment.

Please frame break and enter as antisemmic hate speech so the Liberals want to send violent criminals to jail again.

Tongue in cheek. I note individual Jewish people wrote against Bill c-9. The only listed support for c9 i found

Liberal party

5 jewish groups

Egale a system funded liberal golem

Law enforcement aka Association of chiefs of police.

In my book WORLD ON MUTE I wrote prophetically, that the last and only crime would be disagreeing with the State.

As they turn the crank guess what happens. We see we are facing pure evil. That intimidates some. But it doesn't imbue respect. It cultivates another strength. It refines the stakes.

And pure goodness stands. Knowing what they face and sneering unblinking.

Help those in need. Minister to the sick, the hungry. Speech they have said, is their Achilles Heel. I don't need your paid support. Buy and shate my book WORLD ON MUTE if you can.

but i consider it a win if you to spread love to others and increase your circle of influence of good.

And this here image is the truth.

https://youtube.com/shorts/TxQyKoypWP4?si=e4_dlYtOTlMt91fY

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