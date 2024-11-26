Clearly the funding model of current research seems to have a specific aim and objective. Whatever you do when walking on natural surfaces that may be likely to contain ROCKS. Don’t study your footsteps. Don’t pick up an interesting rock. Don’t think hey this is flat, and perfect for skipping on the water. Don’t discuss it look at it. It is the new colonialism.

I am guessing real science is now racist, so we don’t have to do it and find out all the scams going on.

“The study of the Earth’s rocks and natural resources is racist and linked to “white supremacy”, according to a geography professor at a leading UK university, reports the Telegraph.



Kathryn Yusoff, a "Professor of Inhuman Geography" at Queen Mary University of London, said the hard science subject of geology was “riven by systemic racism” and colonialism.



The claims, which appear in Prof Yusoff's new book, 'Geologic Life', prompted a backlash from academic critics of the 'decolonisation' agenda, who described it as politically contentious, anti-scientific, and consistently associated with calls to lower academic standards.



Full details here.:



https://freespeechunion.org/geology-is-racist-claims-university-professor/

Getting good at science is communist brown nosing, in a rainbow uniform. Love my rainbow friends and family but your movement is communism. And your unions won’t let you leave it.

I hope my brown and racialized friends chime in here. Can we defund the dumb- science articles and research please?

I can understand not wanting to offend on delicate topics, but the delicate topics are everything that they hope will make us poor and demoralized.

I just did a Tarzan cry and beat my chest. Visualize winning.

Share

Leave a comment