‘This special emphasis panel reviews small business applications in the general area of biomaterials, nanotechnology, and gene, protein and drug delivery technologies.

The List of Reviewers lists all present, whether standing members or temporary, to provide the full scope of expertise present on that date. Lists are posted 30 days before the meeting and are tentative, pending any last minute changes.

Review Dates

“CENTER FOR SCIENTIFIC REVIEW SPECIAL EMPHASIS PANEL

ZRG1 BBBT - F (10)

BBBT SMALL BUSINESS: BIOMATERIALS, DELIVERY, AND NANOTECHNOLOGY

11/21/24 - 11/22/24

Notice of NIH Policy to All Applicants: Meeting rosters are provided for information purposes only. Applicant investigators and institutional officials must not communicate directly with study section members about an application before or after the review. Failure to observe this policy will create a serious breach of integrity in the peer review process, and may lead to actions outlined in NOT-OD-22-044, including removal of the application from immediate review.

CHAIRPERSON

SIEDLECKI, CHRISTOPHER A, PHD

PROFESSOR

DEPARTMENT OF SURGERY AND BIOMEDICAL ENGINEERING

PENNSYLVANIA STATE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE

HERSHEY, PA, 17033

MEMBERS

ACOSTA, WALTER, PHD

CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER

BIOSTRATEGIES LC

JONESBORO, AR, 72401

ALMEIDA, BETHANY, PHD

ASSISTANT PROFESSOR

DEPARTMENT OF CHEMICAL AND

BIOMOLECULAR ENGINEERING

CLARKSON UNIVERSITY

BEACON, NY, 12508

BAE, YOUNSOO, PHD

ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR

DEPARTMENT OF PHARMACEUTICAL SCIENCES

COLLEGE OF PHARMACY

THE UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY

LEXINGTON, KY, 40536

BEHKAM, BAHAREH, PHD

PROFESSOR

DEPARTMENT OF MECHANICAL ENGINEERING

VIRGINIA TECH

BLACKSBURG, VA, 24061

CAO, ZHIQIANG, PHD

PROFESSOR

DEPARTMENT OF CHEMICAL ENGINEERING

AND MATERIALS SCIENCE

COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING

WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY

DETROIT, MI, 48202

CHEN, YING, PHD

ASSISTANT PROFESSOR

DEPARTMENT OF BIOMEDICAL ENGINEERING

SCHOOL OF ENGINEERING

TUFTS UNIVERSITY

MEDFORD, MA, 02155

DEAN, DAVID A, PHD

PROFESSOR

DEPARTMENT OF PEDIATRICS

UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER SCHOOL OF MEDICINE

ROCHESTER, NY, 14642

ELMER, JACOB JAMES, PHD

ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR

DEPARTMENT OF CHEMICAL AND BIOLOGICAL ENGINEERING

VILLANOVA UNIVERSITY

VILLANOVA, PA, 19085

FENTON, OWEN S, PHD

ASSISTANT PROFESSOR

DIVISION OF PHARMACOENGINEERING

AND MOLECULAR PHARMACY

UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL

CHAPEL HILL, NC, 27516

GERMAN, CARRIE, PHD

MANAGER

CFD RESEARCH CORPORATION

HUNTSVILLE, AL, 35806

GHOSH, DEBADYUTI, PHD

ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR

DIVISION OF PHARMACEUTICS

COLLEGE OF PHARMACY

UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS, AUSTIN

AUSTIN, TX, 78712

HAMPE, CHRISTIANE S, PHD

DIRECTOR OF RESEARCH

IMMUSOFT CORPORATION

SEATTLE, WA, 98121

HE, MEI, PHD

ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR

DEPARTMENT OF PHARMACEUTICS

UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA COLLEGE OF PHARMACY

GAINESVILLE, FL, 32608

HONG, YI, PHD

PROFESSOR

DEPARTMENT OF BIOENGINEERING

UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT ARLINGTON

ARLINGTON, TX, 76019

JANUSZIEWICZ, RIMA, PHD

CO-FOUNDER

ANELLO, INC

CHAPEL HILL, NC, 27516

JIMENEZ-TORRES, JOSE ANTONIO, PHD

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

ONEXIO BIOSYSTEMS

AUSTIN, TX, 78752

KONG, HYUNJOON, PHD

PROFESSOR

DEPARTMENTS OF CHEMICAL & BIOMOLECULAR ENGINEERING

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS

URBANA-CHAMPAIGN

URBANA, IL, 61801

LA-BECK, NINH, PHMD

ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR

CENTER FOR IMMUNOTHERAPEUTIC RESEARCH

DEPARTMENT OF PHARMACY PRACTICE

TTUHSC SCHOOL OF PHARMACY

ABILENE, TX, 79601

LACERDA, CARLA M.R., PHD

ASSISTANT PROFESSOR

DEPARTMENT OF CHEMICAL ENGINEERING

THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT TYLER

TYLER, TX, 75799

LAMBROS, MARIA POLIKANDRITOU, PHD

FOUNDER

DORICPHARMA LLC

IRVINE, CA, 92617

LAO, YEH-HSING, PHD

ASSISTANT PROFESSOR

DEPARTMENT OF PHARMACEUTICAL SCIENCES

SCHOOL OF PHARMACY

UNIVERSITY OF BUFFALO

BUFFALO, NY, 14214

LEBAKKEN, CONNIE S, PHD

PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

STEM PHARM, INC

MADISON, WI, 53711

LEE, ROBERT J, PHD

PROFESSOR

DIVISION OF PHARMACEUTICS

COLLEGE OF PHARMACY

OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY

COLUMBUS, OH, 43210

LIN, CHIEN-CHI, PHD

PROFESSOR AND CHAIR

PURDUE UNIVERSITY

WELDON SCHOOL OF BIOMEDICAL ENGINEERING

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, 46202

LIU, XINLI, PHD

ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR

DEPT. OF PHARMACOLOGICAL AND PHARMACEUTICAL SCI

UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON COLLEGE OF PHARMACY

HOUSTON, TX, 77204

LOWE, TAO L, PHD

PROFESSOR

DEPARTMENT OF BIOENGINEERING

UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY

BALTIMORE, MD, 38163

MARSH, SPENCER REID, PHD

CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER

TINY CARGO COMPANY

ROANOKE, VA, 24016

MEHTA, MANAV, PHD

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

GEL4MED, LLC

BRIGHTON, MA, 02135

MU, QINGXIN, PHD

ASSISTANT PROFESSOR

SCHOOL OF PHARMACY

UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON

SEATTLE, WA, 98195

PACAK, CHRISTINA A., PHD

ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR

DEPARTMENT OF NEUROLOGY

UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, 55455

PASHOS, NICHOLAS, PHD

FOUNDER/CEO

BIOAESTHETICS

DURHAM, NC, 27709

RONALDSON, KACEY, PHD

CO-FOUNDER

LINK BIOSYSTEMS

IRVINGTON, NY, 10533

SERBAN, MONICA ANDREA, PHD

PRESIDENT AND CO-FOUNDER

MAANA DISCOVERIES, INC

MISSOULA, MT, 59812

SUN, JINGJING, PHD

ASSISTANT PROFESSOR

COLLEGE OF PHARMACY

UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA MEDICAL CENTER

OMAHA, NE, 68022

TAKAYAMA, SHUICHI, PHD

PROFESSOR

DEPARTMENT OF BIOMEDICAL ENGINEERING

GEORGIA INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY AND EMORY

ATLANTA, GA, 30332

TAN, CHALET, PHD

PROFESSOR

DEPARTMENT OF PHARMACEUTICAL SCIENCES

COLLEGE OF PHARMACY

UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER

UNIVERSITY, TN, 38163

TATON, KRISTIN S, PHD

DIRECTOR OF SCIENCE AND ENGINEERING

INNOVATIVE SURFACE TECHNOLOGIES, INC

ST. PAUL, MN, 55114

THELIN, BILL, PHD

VICE PRESIDENT OF RESEARCH

AER THERAPEUTICS

RALEIGH, NC, 27603

TIAN, FANGYUAN, PHD

ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR

DEPARTMENT OF CHEMISTRY AND BIOCHEMISTRY

CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY, CA, 90840

WANG, QIZHAO, PHD

CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER

AAVNERGENE INC.

ROCKVILLE, MD, 20850

WUERTZ-KOZAK, KARIN, PHD

PROFESSOR

DEPARTMENT OF BIOMEDICAL ENGINEERING

ROCHESTER INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY

ROCHESTER, NY, 14623

YE, KAIMING, PHD

PROFESSOR AND CHAIR

DEPARTMENT OF BIOMEDICAL ENGINEERING

BINGHAMTON UNIVERSITY

STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK

BINGHAMTON, NY, 13902

ZHANG, DUO, PHD

ASSISTANT PROFESSOR

COLLEGE OF PHARMACY

THE UNIVERSITY OF GEORGIA

ATHENS, GA, 30602

ZHENG, YI, PHD

ASSISTANT PROFESSOR

COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING & COMPUTER SCIENCE

SYRACUSE UNIVERSITY

SYRACUSE, NY, 13244

SCIENTIFIC REVIEW OFFICER

FILPULA, DAVID R, PHD

SCIENTIFIC REVIEW OFFICER

CENTER FOR SCIENTIFIC REVIEW

NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF HEALTH

BETHESDA, MD, 20892

EXTRAMURAL SUPPORT ASSISTANT

MOHAMED MORSY, TOKA ESSAM SAID

ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT

THE CENTER FOR SCIENTIFIC REVIEW

THE NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF HEALTH

BETHESDA, MD, 20892

“CENTER FOR SCIENTIFIC REVIEW SPECIAL EMPHASIS PANEL

ZRG1 BBBT - F (10)

SMALL BUSINESS: BIOMATERIALS, DELIVERY, AND NANOTECHNOLOGY

06/25/24 - 06/26/24

CHAIRPERSON

SIEDLECKI, CHRISTOPHER A, PHD

PROFESSOR

DEPARTMENT OF SURGERY AND BIOMEDICAL ENGINEERING

PENNSYLVANIA STATE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE

HERSHEY, PA, 17033

MEMBERS

ACOSTA, WALTER, PHD

CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER

BIOSTRATEGIES LC

JONESBORO, AR, 72401

ALMEIDA, BETHANY, PHD

ASSISTANT PROFESSOR

DEPARTMENT OF CHEMICAL AND

BIOMOLECULAR ENGINEERING

CLARKSON UNIVERSITY

POTSDAM, NY, 13699

BROGDEN, NICOLE K, PHMD, PHD

ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR

DEPARTMENT OF PHARMACEUTICAL SCIENCES

AND EXPERIMENTAL THERAPIES

COLLEGE OF PHARMACY

UNIVERSITY OF IOWA

IOWA CITY, IA, 52242

BROOKS, AMANDA, PHD

VICE PROVOST OF RESEARCH AND SCHOLARLY ACTIVITY

PROFESSOR OF MOLECULAR BIOLOGY

DIRECTOR OF THE PHYSICIAN SCIENTIST TRACK-UT

ROCKY VISTA UNIVERSITY

IVINS, UT, 84738

CAO, ZHIQIANG, PHD

PROFESSOR

DEPARTMENT OF CHEMICAL ENGINEERING

AND MATERIALS SCIENCE

COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING

WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY

DETROIT, MI, 48202

CHEN, YING, PHD

ASSISTANT PROFESSOR

DEPARTMENT OF BIOMEDICAL ENGINEERING

TUFTS UNIVERSITY

MEDFORD, MA, 02155

DAVILA, LILIAN PATRICIA, PHD

ASSISTANT RESEARCH PROFESSOR

SCHOOL OF ENGINEERING

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA, MERCED

MERCED, CA, 95343

HAMPE, CHRISTIANE S, PHD

DIRECTOR OF RESEARCH

IMMUSOFT CORPORATION

SEATTLE, WA, 98121

HE, MEI, PHD

ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR

DEPARTMENT OF PHARMACEUTICS

UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA COLLEGE OF PHARMACY

GAINESVILLE, FL, 32608

HORN-RANNEY, ELAINE LARKIE, PHD

PRESIDENT & CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

TYMPANOGEN, LLC

RICHMOND, VA, 23219

JANUSZIEWICZ, RIMA, PHD

CO-FOUNDER

ANELLEO

CHAPEL HILL, NC, 27516

KHAN, MANSOOR A, PHD

PROFESSOR

VICE DEAN OF COLLEGE STATION CAMPUS

DEPARTMENT OF PHARMACEUTICAL SCIENCES

COLLEGE OF PHARMACY

TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY

COLLEGE STATION, TX, 77843

KONG, HYUNJOON, PHD

PROFESSOR

DEPARTMENTS OF CHEMICAL & BIOMOLECULAR ENGINEERING

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS

URBANA-CHAMPAIGN

URBANA, IL, 61801

LA-BECK, NINH, PHMD

ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR

CENTER FOR IMMUNOTHERAPEUTIC RESEARCH

DEPARTMENT OF PHARMACY PRACTICE

TTUHSC SCHOOL OF PHARMACY

ABILENE, TX, 79601

LACERDA, CARLA, PHD

ASSISTANT PROFESSOR

DEPARTMENT OF CHEMICAL ENGINEERING

UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT TYLER

TYLER, TX, 75799

LEE, ROBERT J, PHD

PROFESSOR

DIVISION OF PHARMACEUTICS

COLLEGE OF PHARMACY

OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY

COLUMBUS, OH, 43210

LIN, TZU-YIN, PHD, DVM

CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

THERANOSTEC INC

SACRAMENTO, CA, 95834

LIPKA, ELKE, PHD

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

TSRL, INC

ANN ARBOR, MI, 48108

LIU, XUEDONG, PHD

PROFESSOR

DEPARTMENT OF CHEMISTRY

AND BIOCHEMISTRY

UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO

BOULDER, CO, 80309

MCENNIS, KATHLEEN, PHD

ASSISTANT PROFESSOR

DEPARTMENT OF CHEMICAL AND MATERIALS ENGINEERING

NEW JERSEY INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY

NEWARK, NJ, 07102

MOORE, SARAH J, PHD

ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR

PICKER ENGINEERING PROGRAM

SMITH COLLEGE

NORTHAMPTON, MA, 01063

MUKHERJEE, PRIYABRATA, PHD

PROFESSOR

DEPARTMENT OF PATHOLOGY

UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER

UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, 73104

NGAMCHERDTRAKUL, WORAPOL, PHD

HEAD OF RESEARCH & COO

PDX PHARMACEUTICALS

PORTLAND, OR, 97239

PERRY, JILLIAN, PHD

RESEARCH ASSISTANT PROFESSOR

ESHELMAN SCHOOL OF PHARMACY

UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL

CHAPEL HILL, NC, 27599

PRABHAKARPANDIAN, BALABHASKAR, PHD

SENIOR DIRECTOR

GLAXOSMITHKLINE

COLLEGEVILLE, PA, 19426

RANGARAMANUJAM, KANNAN, PHD

PROFESSOR

DEPARTMENT OF OPHTHALMOLOGY

CENTER FOR NANOMEDICINE

WILMER EYE INSTITUTE

JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE

BALTIMORE, MD, 21287

RONALDSON, KACEY, PHD

CO-FOUNDER

LINK BIOSYSTEMS

IRVINGTON, NY, 10533

SPILLER, KARA LORRAINE, PHD

PROFESSOR

DREXEL UNIVERSITY

SCHOOL OF BIOMEDICAL ENGINEERING SCIENCE

PHILADELPHIA, PA, 19104

SUN, JINGJING, PHD

ASSISTANT PROFESSOR

COLLEGE OF PHARMACY

UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA MEDICAL CENTER

OMAHA, NE, 68022

TIAN, YUAN, PHD

CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER

VIVOSPHERE

AUBURN, AL, 36832

WAGNER, RICHARD, PHD

PRESIDENT

MEDOSOME BIOTEC, LLC

ALACHUA, FL, 32615

WUERTZ-KOZAK, KARIN, PHD

PROFESSOR

DEPARTMENT OF BIOMEDICAL ENGINEERING

ROCHESTER INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY

ROCHESTER, NY, 14623

YE, KAIMING, PHD

DISTINGUISHED PROFESSOR AND CHAIR

DEPARTMENT OF BIOMEDICAL ENGINEERING

BINGHAMTON UNIVERSITY

STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK

BINGHAMTON, NY, 13902

YIN, QIAN, PHD

ASSISTANT PROFESSOR

DEPARTMENT OF BIOMEDICAL ENGINEERING

THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT AUSTIN

AUSTIN, TX, 78712

YUK, HYUNWOO, PHD

CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER

SANAHEAL, INC.

CAMBRIDGE, MA, 02139

ZHANG, DUO, PHD

ASSISTANT PROFESSOR

COLLEGE OF PHARMACY

THE UNIVERSITY OF GEORGIA

ATHENS, GA, 30602

ZHANG, SHAUN XIAOLIU, PHD, MD

PROFESSOR

DEPARTMENT OF BIOLOGY AND BIOCHEMISTRY

CENTER FOR NUCLEAR RECEPTORS AND CELL SIGNALING

THE UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON

HOUSTON, TX, 77204

ZHENG, YI, PHD

ASSISTANT PROFESSOR

DEPARTMENT OF BIOMEDICAL AND CHEMICAL ENGINEERING

SYRACUSE UNIVERSITY

SYRACUSE, NY, 13244

SCIENTIFIC REVIEW OFFICER

FILPULA, DAVID R, PHD

SCIENTIFIC REVIEW OFFICER

CENTER FOR SCIENTIFIC REVIEW

NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF HEALTH

BETHESDA, MD, 20892

EXTRAMURAL SUPPORT ASSISTANT

ROTHSTEIN, ADAM JOSEPH

EXTRAMURAL SUPPORT ASSISTANT

CENTER FOR SCIENTIFIC REVIEW

NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF HEALTH

BETHESDA, MD, 20892

“CENTER FOR SCIENTIFIC REVIEW SPECIAL EMPHASIS PANEL

ZRG1 BBBT - F (10)

SMALL BUSINESS: BIOMATERIALS, DELIVERY, AND NANOTECHNOLOGY

03/14/24 - 03/15/24

CHAIRPERSON

SIEDLECKI, CHRISTOPHER A, PHD

PROFESSOR

DEPARTMENT OF SURGERY AND BIOMEDICAL ENGINEERING

PENNSYLVANIA STATE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE

HERSHEY, PA, 17033

MEMBERS

AVILA FLORES, LUZ ADRIANA, PHD

ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR

DEPARTMENT OF BIOLOGICAL SCIENCES

AUBURN UNIVERSITY

AUBURN, AL, 36849

CAMPBELL, PHIL GORDON, PHD

CO-FOUNDER

CARMELL THERAPEUTICS CORPORATION

PITTSBURGH, PA, 15203

CAO, ZHIQIANG, PHD

PROFESSOR

DEPARTMENT OF CHEMICAL ENGINEERING

AND MATERIALS SCIENCE

COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING

WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY

DETROIT, MI, 48202

CHEN, YING, PHD

RESEARCH ASSISTANT PROFESSOR

DEPARTMENT OF BIOMEDICAL ENGINEERING

SCHOOL OF ENGINEERING

TUFTS UNIVERSITY

SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CENTER

MEDFORD, MA, 02155

DAVILA, LILIAN PATRICIA, PHD

ASSISTANT RESEARCH PROFESSOR

SCHOOL OF ENGINEERING

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA, MERCED

MERCED, CA, 95343

FROST, MEGAN CECELIA, PHD

FOUNDER AND CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER

FM WOUND CARE, INC.

HOUGHTON, MI, 49930

GERMAN, CARRIE, PHD

MANAGER

CFD RESEARCH CORPORATION

HUNTSVILLE, AL, 35806

GILL, HARVINDER SINGH, PHD

PROFESSOR AND CHAIR OF SCIENCE AND ENGINEERING

DEPARTMENT OF CHEMICAL ENGINEERING

TEXAS TECH UNIVERSITY

LUBBOCK, TX, 794093121

HAMPE, CHRISTIANE S, PHD

DIRECTOR OF RESEARCH

IMMUSOFT CORPORATION

SEATTLE, WA, 98121

HE, MEI, PHD

ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR

DEPARTMENT OF PHARMACEUTICS

UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA COLLEGE OF PHARMACY

GAINESVILLE, FL, 32608

JASKULA-RANGA, VINOD, PHD

CEO

HUNTERIAN MEDICINE

CAMBRIDGE, MA, 02139

KONG, HYUNJOON, PHD

PROFESSOR

DEPARTMENTS OF CHEMICAL & BIOMOLECULAR ENGINEERING

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS

URBANA-CHAMPAIGN

URBANA, IL, 61801

KREBS, MELISSA, PHD

CEO AND FOUNDER

GELSANA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

AURORA, CO, 80010

LAMBROS, MARIA POLIKANDRITOU, PHD

FOUNDER

DORICPHARMA LLC

UPLAND, CA, 91784

LEBAKKEN, CONNIE S, PHD

PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

STEM PHARM, INC

MADISON, WI, 53711

MONROE, MARY BETH, PHD

ASSISTANT PROFESSOR

DEPARTMENT OF BIOMEDICAL AND CHEMICAL ENGINEERING

SYRACUSE UNIVERSITY

SYRACUSE, NY, 13244

RANGARAMANUJAM, KANNAN, PHD

PROFESSOR

DEPARTMENT OF OPHTHALMOLOGY

CENTER FOR NANOMEDICINE

WILMER EYE INSTITUTE

JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE

BALTIMORE, MD, 21287

ROJAS-PENA, ALVARO, MD

ASSOCIATE RESEARCH SCIENTIST

DEPARTMENT OF SURGERY

UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN

ANN ARBOR, MI, 48109

SERBAN, MONICA ANDREA, PHD

PRESIDENT AND CO-FOUNDER

MAANA DISCOVERIES, INC

MISSOULA, MT, 59802

TAN, CHALET, PHD

PROFESSOR

DEPARTMENT OF PHARMACEUTICAL SCIENCES

UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE

MEMPHIS, TN, 38163

TAO, WEI, PHD

ASSISTANT PROFESSOR

DEPARTMENT OF ANESTHESIOLOGY

HARVARD UNIVERSITY

BOSTON, MA, 02115

TATON, KRISTIN S, PHD

DIRECTOR OF SCIENCE AND ENGINEERING

INNOVATIVE SURFACE TECHNOLOGIES, INC

ST. PAUL, MN, 55114

THOMPSON, DAVID H, PHD

PROFESSOR

DEPARTMENT OF CHEMISTRY

PURDUE UNIVERSITY

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN, 47907

WERFEL, THOMAS A, PHD

MANAGER

INTERVAL THERAPEUTICS LLC

OXFORD, MS, 38655

XIE, JINGWEI, PHD

PROFESSOR

DEPARTMENT OF SURGERY

COLLEGE OF MEDICINE

UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA MEDICAL CENTER

OMAHA, NE, 68198

OBSTEIN, KEITH L, MD, MPH

PROFESSOR OF MEDICINE

DIVISION OF GASTROENTEROLOGY, HEPATOLOGY,

AND NUTRITION

VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY

NASHVILLE, TN, 37235

SCIENTIFIC REVIEW OFFICER

FILPULA, DAVID R, PHD

SCIENTIFIC REVIEW OFFICER

CENTER FOR SCIENTIFIC REVIEW

NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF HEALTH

BETHESDA, MD, 20892

EXTRAMURAL SUPPORT ASSISTANT

ROTHSTEIN, ADAM JOSEPH

EXTRAMURAL SUPPORT ASSISTANT

CENTER FOR SCIENTIFIC REVIEW

NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF HEALTH

BETHESDA, MD, 20892

