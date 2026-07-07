Bill c-9 comes into effect on July 18, 2026. On the streets actual transactions of souls are taking place. Read the comments only to know grown men weep at this video.

Last night I thought about the first order of Dominican monks or priests. They were in essence the first street preachers and survived ALONE ON GOD'S WORD. They gave up belongings and brought the word of God to the street and trusted the giving of the word. They gave themselves up completely over to poverty as a bond of trust to God. Saying essentially. I trust you will provide for my daily bread. That placing themselves over to God alone for their welfare strikes me now as governments become experts in planned poverty.

We are making great homelessness through planned economic disenfranchisement. Think of it as a method of depopolation and culling. It's just another vaccine side effect, for those who understand the medical but not other side effects.

I have a chapter that ties woke to depopolation in WORLD ON MUTE. Oh dear.

Through funding and organizations.

One billion.

In my dream vision I saw the making of new street preachers from the forced poverty. In the face of bill c-9.

Watch the video.

If you were dying in a hospital that wasn't utterly demonic and trying to kill you, you might be offered last rights.

These men and women and children are on the streets likely in the despair without knowing God. They are in a capital punishment regime with the ungodly forces of drugs and demons and despair. And they are not even given last rights.

Note that it is not a heart of judgment but a heart of love that reached this man.

The comments are stuffed full of testimonials of giving oneself to Jesus. That in a youtube subversion of truth environment that!!

We do not know what winning looks like in our lives. But God does.

I can tell you when the body of Christ increases there is no force on earth, no surveillance that diminishes it.

If you are in jail for God there's a soul angels want to rejoice over waiting on you.

Not a heart of judgment. But a heart of love will pierce the stones.

I see in my dreams often now eyes which are covered in stones and those stones cracking, falling away and then bleeding from the joy and the sorrow of what they see.

I wonder why I have so many visions of this. I wonder if any of my words have changed hearts, minds.

Please watch and share the video.

What do you think the good government will do with bill c-9 first.

What they do will detail who or what they most fear. They cannot do evil without show casing the truth. So we will watch and report.

Remember that as a rule of logic. If a government promulgated terror, war, medical apartheid and depopolation you are free to judge the whole tree as a poisonous tree. Then their actions detail truth, by virtue of their choices. This will never be more true than with bill c-9. So open terror or hidden terror. They have a quandary. Do not dismiss the information. To make plain. They want to intimidate the behavior they do not desire and silence the truth. So their anti words and anti actions show case the truth.

No good fruit from a poisonous tree.

The anti of all their policies is the truth.

They have shown the way the truth and the life.

religions are infiltrated. But God can and does work anywhere. He will work with you.

My challenges in life have only been worked for good. Try to see what you face and flip it somehow for good.

Love you dear readers. In more difficult times you are forced to draw on God. Is he saying to you “come to me”?

Message Lawyerlisa

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