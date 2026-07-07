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Hannahlehigh's avatar
Hannahlehigh
4h

That was a great video, to see that man come to Jesus was heart warming, thanks Lisa.

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Linda's avatar
Linda
3h

My heart felt this man's soul rejuvenate

as i welded up teary-eyed. So glad I pressed on past the commercial to witness this transformational power of the Love of Christ. Thank you, Lisa.

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