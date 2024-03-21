Stephane Bancel: Cancer is listed in the PATENT as an outcome of contamination with DNA Fragments
Ergo here is your oncogenic activation and their legal proof of knowledge
The applicant of the below patent is Moderna Therapeutics. One of the inventors is Stephane Bancel. It is titled "Removal of DNA fragments in mRNA production process”.
https://patents.google.com/patent/US10077439B2/en
For all those who believe that having fragments of the DNA plasmid inside the LNP package of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines is not a problem.
The Patent Reads: "The DNA template used in the mRNA manufacturing process must be removed to ensure the efficacy of therapeutics and safety, because residual DNA in drug products may induce activation of the innate response and has the potential to be ONCOGENIC in patient populations.”
So what happens when DNA contamination is high.
Cancer is high.
Therefore by their own legal patent filing documents we can adduce that the contamination discovered is the likely reason for the sky high rates cancer we are seeing, and that they had aforeknowledge of this likely result.
Add to that, they are now set to profit from cancer treatments.
Should we have a remedy?
TAKE DOWN THE BEAST.
Lisa, do you know about Interest of Justice? I think they might really be interested in this info for their case taking place in Costa Rica. CR seems to have some better laws than Canada or the US.
James Roguski is working with them as is Mike Yeadon. They are connected with other litigators as well. I can't link to their substack as it is having "problems" but you should be able to find them once it is fixed.
Kevin Mckernan (substack) has proven the DNA contamination. Jessica Rose knows about this as well. Karen KIngston is another person who understands this. All these people would be good to connect with if you haven't already.
Of course they knew. It is so evil. Thank you for getting this info out. It's premeditated mass murder. That is what we are dealing with.
Yes we MUST TAKE DOWN THE BEAST!