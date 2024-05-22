Watch the video. Press triangle.

After peer reviewed articles?

After statistics of deaths and injuries?

After friends relatives WHO LOVE THEM plead without anger?

What about honouring recent observations?

WATCH SHARE and comment.

Remember they are still recommending you take your boosters.

They haven't pulled them.

so I say-

Which is the desired result?

The observed one?

Or the one talking heads parrot?

Teaching us to deny our observations is cult like. And the high priests and doyennes are literally falling for it.

Leave a comment