Share this postLawyerLisa’s SubstackStand up to these Freaks Candace saysCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreStand up to these Freaks Candace saysLawyerLisaFeb 07, 202512Share this postLawyerLisa’s SubstackStand up to these Freaks Candace saysCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore34ShareIt's fascinating. It puts a new spin on Epstein. Gislain. And the elite world Mark Carney comes from.If our schools are degenerate, is it any wonder?SubscribeShareLeave a comment12Share this postLawyerLisa’s SubstackStand up to these Freaks Candace saysCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore34Share
The light is starting to push away the darkness. Lets see if people will choose the darkness or the light. Many will seek the darkness because they don't want their evil revealed.
Indeed: little Trogneux matches Brigitte's smile. How come? I did the math: astonishing similar symbolism.