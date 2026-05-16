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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
2h

I think Stalin was tough on his people.

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Chaplain Bob Walker's avatar
Chaplain Bob Walker
2h

Having a copy of the protocols of the learned elders of zion was an instant death sentence = no trial under Stalin

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