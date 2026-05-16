⁨⁨”B’nai B’rith Messenger⁩, 23 January 1931⁩ — STALIN , SOVIET RULER ATTACKS ANTI-SEMITISM [⁨ARTICLE⁩]

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STALIN , SOVIET RULER ATTACKS ANTI-SEMITISM

In Interview With J . T . A . Calls Anti-Semitism Cannibalism DENIES PUBLISHED NEWS OF BIASED POSITION Anti-Semitism Is Dangerous to Working People , Says Russian Dictator

MOSCOW , ( J . TA .. )—In one of his rare newspaper interviews , and the first he has ever granted on a Jewish question , Joseph Stalin , the virtual ruler of Soviet Russia , today characterized anti-Semitism as the most dangerous survival of cannibalism in a statement to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency . Stalins vigorous indictment of anti-Semitism came in reply to a question addressed to him by the Jewish Telegraphic Agency in which it was pointed out that he was being charged in the antiSoviet press with being an antiSemite . A number of American newspapers had reprinted a report in the Berlin Rul , an anti-Soviet paper , which referred to a recent cartoon in the Pravda that showed a Czarist officer embracing a Menshevik who was caricatured with pronounced Jewish features . The Rul alleged that this showed antiSemitic bias and said it is wellknown that Stalin and his followers are violent anti-Semites but open pogrom agitation appears in the Soviet press for the first time . Stalin s Reply Replying to this statement Stalin said : This is my answer to your question . National and racial chauvinism is a remnant of manhating customs characteristic of the era of cannibalism . Anti-Sem-itism is an extreme expression of racial chauvinism and as such is the most dangerous survival of cannibalism . Anti-Semitism is useful to the exploiter for it serves as a lightning rod enabling capitalism to evade the blows of the toilers . Anti-Semitism is a danger to the working people as a false path leading them into the jungle and away from the right road . Communists therefore , as consistent internationalists , cannot but be irreconcilable and avowed enemies of anti-Semitism . In the Soviet Union , anti-Semitism is rigidly prosecuted as a phenomenon profoundly hostile to the Soviet . regime . Militant anti-Semites are , under the laws of the Soviet Union , punishable by death . During the last few years there have been frequent reports that ( Continued on Page 2 )”

Bill c-9.

Oddly comes in on October 7, 2025.

Supported by official Jewish groups.

Has clause 2.2 to outlaw entire groups.

Is the kefifa the symbol. Is it the cross.

Are you anti science. Anti vax.

Oddly.

Bill c-9 3x9 3x6 666

Has an unlimited forfeiture clause that can include the person. Forfeited to his Majesty the KING for disposal as the AG may direct.

Ya ok. You can fix that effed up clause with “property seized”.

no one at Rebel cares?

So death.

For antiSemitic speech which is an ever growing category.

Hortez says anti vax is anti-Semitism.

Are you sure the freedom groups ignoring the easiest fix ever…

amending the forfeiture clause to say PROPERTY THING OBJECT SEIZED IN THE COMMISSIONOF THE OFFENSE.

isn't trixty on purpose?

I'm sure I'm right.

Stopnoahide.org

Stalin.

60 million dead Christians. Just animals.

Starved.

CannibalIsm did happen.

Hmm.

As if you should trust your government.

The means by which the offence was committed.

You.

You. You starving post oil and gas cannibal.

The hate speech laws work like this.

Criticism of a waR is anti-Semitism if Israel conducts it. Other geopolitical criticism possible. Can you critique Iran, Lebanon, Palestine? Ya. So the conflict itself isn't off topic.

Hmm. That's fucked up.

Opposing a genocide.

Anti-Semitism.

conducting it.

fine.

You can oppose Hitler. And do it. But not satanyahu. Sorry. Just too good not to use it. Or who they run as bibi.

come on.

we aren't stupid.

Words are crimes.

bombs are not.

abortion even full term. Fine.

criticism of it hate speech.

antiwoman.

we aren't stupid.

sterilization fine. Criticism of it. Hate crime.

we aren't stupid.

Or animals. We are surrounded by freedom groups complicit or sitting ducks. silent on how Bill c-9 operates.

Jewish people stand up. Something is being done.in your names.

we are brothers and sisters. Not animals. Not Goy. And. For the record Christians were originally conceived of as a branch of Judaism.

All this devised otherness permits deceits first then worse.

If you see some as non human any belittling attrocities can occur.

If you make the words of sages in the talmud the sacred, and decide is permitted, the deceit is morality. You just create the class of who can be deceived.

At what point is there a seduction to inverting God's word.

All non noahides can be deceived?

Could a noahide anticipate fairness?

Approach the case circuitously.

Keep the lost item of the gentile.

So thou shalt not steal becomes something else by classification of the object's owner.

Is the classification the means to invert God's word.

Those thus classified, shouldn't we object?

Is it this classification that places souls in jeopardy.

Aren't all these careful rulings and debates interesting. Do they not each time find with the end justifying the means? That by creating sub classes of humans, God's word and his morality becomes inverted.

who deceives who.

I would say.

the who who seeks to uphold this classification as Godly should ask God himself.

did I follow you. Or create arguments that enabled me to turn on the light on Friday using my elbow.

Consider.

Morality that doesn't involve stealing, adultery etc is hard. Petmit it by making some animals. And cannibals can't criticize.

Then say. I must do immense hardships in laws. That surely shows God my status and worthiness.

So many good deeds and sacrifice can take place I admire.

The idea that the new testament is hate speech must be the inability to hear words of criticism.

Surely if Jesus is wrong you can debate it. Jesus sees a place for rabbis, how? He says do what they ask you to observe. In that he means of the word of old testament.

All brethren. All equal.

Matthew 22

35 Then one of them, which was a lawyer, asked him a question, tempting him, and saying,

36 Master, which is the great commandment in the law?

37 Jesus said unto him, Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind.

38 This is the first and great commandment.

39 And the second is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself.

40 On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets.

41 While the Pharisees were gathered together, Jesus asked them,

42 Saying, What think ye of Christ? whose son is he? They say unto him, The son of David.

( Ll here Jesus addresses the concept of a man being declared a mossioch for being present in Israel when a third temple is (( i cannot)) is raised. And thus it is already recorded.)

43 He saith unto them, How then doth David in spirit call him Lord, saying,

44 The Lord said unto my Lord, Sit thou on my right hand, till I make thine enemies thy footstool?

45 If David then call him Lord, how is he his son?

46 And no man was able to answer him a word, neither durst any man from that day forth ask him any more questions.”

We are in interesting times.

I ask you consider the gospel as having some place in your day.

I think if Netanyahu is declared mossioch or some tech bro, will you tribe of Juda not ache? Will you say ah look what we have made, let us partake.

For the date of the redeemption proclaimed by Maimonides is fast approaching. It is October 2, 2027.

or will you look for the Gospel with hungriest eyes.

Some will want food.

Some I say will know it is words they must devour.

They will be starving for this.

Matthew 21

34 And when the time of the fruit drew near, he sent his servants to the husbandmen, that they might receive the fruits of it.

35 And the husbandmen took his servants, and beat one, and killed another, and stoned another.

36 Again, he sent other servants more than the first: and they did unto them likewise.

37 But last of all he sent unto them his son, saying, They will reverence my son.

38 But when the husbandmen saw the son, they said among themselves, This is the heir; come, let us kill him, and let us seize on his inheritance.

39 And they caught him, and cast him out of the vineyard, and slew him.

40 When the lord therefore of the vineyard cometh, what will he do unto those husbandmen?

41 They say unto him, He will miserably destroy those wicked men, and will let out his vineyard unto other husbandmen, which shall render him the fruits in their seasons.

42 Jesus saith unto them, Did ye never read in the scriptures, The stone which the builders rejected, the same is become the head of the corner: this is the Lord’s doing, and it is marvellous in our eyes?

43 Therefore say I unto you, The kingdom of God shall be taken from you, and given to a nation bringing forth the fruits thereof.

44 And whosoever shall fall on this stone shall be broken: but on whomsoever it shall fall, it will grind him to powder.

45 And when the chief priests and Pharisees had heard his parables, they perceived that he spake of them.

46 But when they sought to lay hands on him, they feared the multitude, because they took him for a prophet.

Someone searches for you. No matter how wretched.

Matthew 18

11 For the Son of man is come to save that which was lost.

12 How think ye? if a man have an hundred sheep, and one of them be gone astray, doth he not leave the ninety and nine, and goeth into the mountains, and seeketh that which is gone astray?

13 And if so be that he find it, verily I say unto you, he rejoiceth more of that sheep, than of the ninety and nine which went not astray.”

All these words are the words you will hunger for.

Bill c-9 shall be like a mountain cast into the sea.

John 1

In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.

2 The same was in the beginning with God.

3 All things were made by him; and without him was not any thing made that was made.

4 In him was life; and the life was the light of men.

5 And the light shineth in darkness; and the darkness comprehended it not.

Either you understand that I both write the things you find inflames you.

And then write the words that call you.

God can raise children of Abraham from rocks. He can take wool from any eyes. I pray in knowing it will be so that you who came here to know hatred should see only love.

John 1

King James Version

1 In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.

2 The same was in the beginning with God.

3 All things were made by him; and without him was not any thing made that was made.

4 In him was life; and the life was the light of men.

5 And the light shineth in darkness; and the darkness comprehended it not.

6 There was a man sent from God, whose name was John.

7 The same came for a witness, to bear witness of the Light, that all men through him might believe.

8 He was not that Light, but was sent to bear witness of that Light.

9 That was the true Light, which lighteth every man that cometh into the world.

10 He was in the world, and the world was made by him, and the world knew him not.

11 He came unto his own, and his own received him not.

12 But as many as received him, to them gave he power to become the sons of God, even to them that believe on his name:

13 Which were born, not of blood, nor of the will of the flesh, nor of the will of man, but of God.

14 And the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us, (and we beheld his glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father,) full of grace and truth.

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