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consuelo's avatar
consuelo
7h

Welllllll, That's interesting. Jews sure run Hollyweird.

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AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
7h

Oh no, not Spock! Is nothing sacred?

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1 reply by Lawyerlisa
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