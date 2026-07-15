Spock’s famous “live long and prosper” hand gesture (the Vulcan salute) is directly derived from a Jewish priestly blessing . Actor Leonard Nimoy, who played Spock, incorporated the gesture from his childhood memories of the Orthodox Jewish Birkat Kohanim (Priestly Blessing) ritual. [1, 2, 3]

The Jewish & Kabbalistic Origins

The Shape of God: In Jewish mysticism (Kabbalah), the split-fingered hand sign mirrors the Hebrew letter Shin (\(\sin \)).

Meaning: The letter \(\sin \) is the first letter in Shaddai , which is one of the Biblical names for God.

The Blessing: During the priestly blessing in the synagogue, the congregation is covered by a prayer shawl and the priests raise their hands in this exact shape to channel the divine presence and deliver peace. [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]

“Live Long and Prosper”

Nimoy first introduced the gesture in the Star Trek episode “Amok Time” as a traditional Vulcan greeting. Paired with the phrase “Live long and prosper,” it became one of the most iconic symbols in science fiction. You can read more about the history of the sign on StarTrek.com or explore the religious text on Chabad.org. [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]

Chabad has a deeper explanation.

“Peeking

Leonard Nimoy stated that he got the idea for this salute because, as a small boy, he peeked when he was told not to, and saw the fingers of the Cohanim. The Talmud states that the Cohanim should not look at the people and the people should not look at the Cohanim at the time of the blessing, so that their minds will not be distracted. As the Zohar Chadash states, “Woe unto him who would seek favor from his Master while his heart is far off.”8

But here is a passage from the Zohar that provides a deeper reason:9

…Rabbi Yosi said that when the Cohen raises his hands to bless the congregation, the people must not look at him, since the Shechinah rests on his hands. Rabbi Yitzchak asked, “If they cannot see the Shechinah , what harm is there for them? After all, it is written: “For no man shall see Me and live.”10 Our Sages explained this to mean that no living man can see G‑d.” Rabbi Yosi answered Rabbi Yitzhak, “It is because the Divine Name is

alluded to in the fingers of their hands, and a person should have awe. Although they cannot see the Shechinah , they should not look at the hands of the priests, so the people should not be impudent towards the Shechinah .”

How is the Divine Name alluded to in the ten fingers? Because our ten fingers correspond to the ten sefirot , which are the ten divine modalities by which G‑d is known in this world, corresponding to ten divine names .

The Zohar continues:

We learned that when the priest raises his hands in blessing, the people must be in awe and fear, and know that at that time a time of goodwill prevails throughout the worlds, the upper and lower beings are blessed and there is no judgment among them all. That is the time when the most ancient and concealed is revealed in the small faces, and peace prevails in all.

Quite befitting, as the last words of the priestly blessing are “and give you peace.” May the most concealed become revealed, and peace prevail in all our world.”

https://www.chabad.org/library/article_cdo/aid/2878949/jewish/Is-the-Vulcan-Salute-a-Jewish-Symbol.htm

✌ ✌☮ peace. The broken upside down ✝️ cross. Peace means the defeat of Christianity.

the cross is the unfolded cube. It symbolizes the defeat of Saturn or Satan worship .

Thus the satanists possessed by demonic forces loath the cross before all. The Word. Christ. And true believers.

Loath. And FEAR.

Demons recognize what humans do not.

Praise is a weapon. Praise God! Understand there is power in the word of God. Go to it.

Love is the only counterpoint to hate.

Message Lawyerlisa

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