This is a massive area of research. It is billed as FERTILITY CONTROL. Well I’ll bet it’s a depopulators wet dream.

Infertility because you’ve been directed to create antibodies against sperm itself. Thus you downregulate a successful pregnancy.

Science is great isn’t it.

“Sperm antigens are proteins found on the surface of spermatozoa that are essential for normal fertilization, and their disruption by antibodies can impair fertility, making them prime targets for contraceptive vaccine development.

Research has identified several promising sperm-specific antigens for antifertility vaccines, including lactate dehydrogenase C4 (LDH-C4), which reduced fertility in female baboons and was effective in a DNA vaccine model for dogs. The sperm protein hyaluronidase (PH-20) has shown high efficacy, completely abolishing fertility in male guinea pigs with minor side effects, although it induced autoimmune orchitis in some studies.

Another candidate, sperm protein 17 (SP-17), decreased fertility by 72% in animal models when used as a vaccine.

The 80kDa human sperm antigen (HSA) has been identified as a highly immunogenic and conserved protein; active immunization with this antigen or its synthetic peptide fragments induced infertility in rats and rabbits, with fertility restored as antibody titers declined, indicating reversibility.

Similarly, the synthetic peptide 1 of 80kDa HSA has shown significant potential as a male contraceptive vaccine candidate.

Other antigens under investigation include Eppin, which induced infertility in monkeys, and the sperm-specific protein Izumo, which plays a critical role in sperm-egg fusion and has been shown to inhibit fertilization in mouse models when targeted by antibodies.

The development of these vaccines aims to provide a safe, reversible, and acceptable method for fertility control, particularly for males where options are currently limited to condoms and vasectomy. ”

Sorry but the-world-has-too-many-of-us people (Gates of Hell et al) are the ones formulating what we should put in our children.

The only evidence of an architecture of power infecting global governments with any seamlessness appears to be regular child sacrifice to MOLECH and BAAL.

With an ubiquitous elite hemaphrodite class.

All stars point to fully separated sex and reproduction with a vision to ending the possible breakaway societies.

We are the citizens of the world alive as the NEW WORLD ORDER is implemented (from the left, right, from every infected religious amoral order that pits us against each other rather than where the risk to humanity is)

You must understand women are NOW competition to widget womb.

I am in the process of writing my new book END OF THE DECENTRALIZED WOMB.

5% of deaths in Canada are now by Euthanasia. government funded and administered. NOT THE SMARTEST ERECTION OF TRUST TO AN UNHOLY TRINITY of greed, hate an control.

What percentage of deaths are by abortion.

The womb is why women are hated and need replacing by the hemaphrodite order.

Imagine that order being clever enough to convince women the only right they need - is to do the killing that the order requires finality of in order to have their PERVERT WORLD ORDER.

It is woman and her fertility that stands in their way. It is woman and her womb that they need emptying. All the reproductive rights they want for themselves and silly woman to hold the sign and chant the way.

Any wonder abortion is described as a sacrament to the fools who gobbled it up AND the church of satan?

There is a control you haven’t apprised yourself of yet. it is centralized reproduction.

revelations

12 And there appeared a great wonder in heaven; a woman clothed with the sun, and the moon under her feet, and upon her head a crown of twelve stars: 2 and she being with child cried, travailing in birth, and pained to be delivered. 3 And there appeared another wonder in heaven; and behold a great red dragon, having seven heads and ten horns, and seven crowns upon his heads. 4 And his tail drew the third part of the stars of heaven, and did cast them to the earth: and the dragon stood before the woman which was ready to be delivered, for to devour her child as soon as it was born. 5

SCREW THESE IMMORAL pedophilic DICKWADS IN POWER.

I mean I submit we require unity in the greatest resistance ever conceived of.

28 And God blessed them, and God said unto them, Be fruitful, and multiply, and replenish the earth, and subdue it: and have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over every living thing that moveth upon the earth.

the opposite of this of course is demonic. end fertility and control access to every single life and nonlife atom in the dominion.

The only men all men as a slave cast and the last female Gaia.

UP TO YOU.

Call me a grounded sceptic but since there has been no liability or informed consent for the covid 19 depopula-cide, should the pharma cartel be trusted with other under your skin solutions.

“The best way to reduce emissions? Have fewer kids, researchers say

UBC research paper tries to determine most significant ways individuals can reduce their carbon footprint”

all the globalist ops are actually the same.

green

trans

abortion

vaccine

carbon

DEMONIC. AND they hate two things

us uniting

Christians (that all time obsession is a globalist luciferian order obsession. Their obsession made me notice. All their obsessions are linked. What they want to smack down or eliminate - like speech, made me look.)

