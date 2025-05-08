Imagine taking down acres of ancient olive trees to run solar panels.

Imagine solar panels ARE made combining coal and quartz at high temperatures using….COAL.

It's like the green psyop also doesn't want us to eat.

Someone should almost be shot for this. Generations were fed eating from these hundreds of thousands of trees.

This is a hunger games move. Is Bill weirdo Gates going to print olives from soylent green.

The micro climate is changed with the black panels.

Solar destabilize the grid.

This is all stinking pollution. The next hail storm would render them useless. Some government transferred debt to their grifter friends

Green is covering your food sources. Chew on solar.

Green is demonic and antihuman. It is an attack on common sense. The net zero bunch is fully certifiable. It's not just dumb it's evil.

Florida orange groves are coming down at huge rates too. Most oranges come from Brazil now.

Plant fruit trees in your communities and on your property.

Stand up to these green nutters. It is not environmentally friendly to stay silent and not oppose them.

