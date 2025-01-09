Share this postLawyerLisa’s SubstackSOS The Administrative State has gone Rogue. During an Empty Parliament with no Ability to Call an Election. What does that mean for Bill 63!!!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreSOS The Administrative State has gone Rogue. During an Empty Parliament with no Ability to Call an Election. What does that mean for Bill 63!!!LawyerLisaJan 09, 202512Share this postLawyerLisa’s SubstackSOS The Administrative State has gone Rogue. During an Empty Parliament with no Ability to Call an Election. What does that mean for Bill 63!!!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore35ShareSubscribeShareLeave a comment12Share this postLawyerLisa’s SubstackSOS The Administrative State has gone Rogue. During an Empty Parliament with no Ability to Call an Election. What does that mean for Bill 63!!!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore35Share
Wow! Don't we have any nation's laws to fight these top supervillains in Ottawa?
I agree with your statements and concerns, but the idea of law enforcement is problematic when the RCMP is totally captured. Will be interesting to see how the lawsuit brought forward by the justice center on prorogation goes, but am not holding my breath.