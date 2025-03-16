Use your time and share. They are experimenting on Hawaiians show them the world thinks this is evil. Tell them we are done having people turn into state guinea pigs. Tag people. Get this to twitter, to freedom medical community. 24 hours. Please help!!! Someone sent me a 24 hours SOS.

Reader friend asked

"FrankenSkeeter snake oil sales scam is about to pilfer Hawaii's budget by funding decades of dropping man made mosquitoes on us that are infected with man made bacteria - Nearly a billion per week just on Maui!

Please help us cry out against this corrupt biowar insanity! We're looking for people to comment, testify, file documents, network, by Monday 10:00 am Hawaii Time.

The State of Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) is seeking state funding through the Executive Budget to continue dangerous mosquito release experiments on Maui and Kaua‘i. The DLNR’s 2025-27 Budget Overview briefing for HB300 includes reference to novel strategies to address mosquito-borne avian malaria. Current strategies are focused on the release of millions of experimental Wolbachia-bacteria infected mosquitoes in our islands’ conservation areas and fragile ecosystems. Please speak out to oppose funneling state budget resources into the continuation of this reckless onslaught on our environment.

Executive Budget bill HB300 has advanced through the House and crossed over to the Senate. A hearing of the bill is schedule by the Senate Ways and Means Committee for Tuesday, March 18, 2025 at 10:00am in Conference Room 211 of the State Capitol at 415 South Beretania Street. The hearing will also be livestreamed, and testimony will be accepted through videoconference. The deadline to submit testimony is Monday, March 17, 2025 at 10:00am.”

Share every where. Drop suggested comments for the State in the comment section for people to utilize.

Get this to ED Dwowd. 24 hours and counting. HELP HAWAIIANS

MAYBE INDIGENOUS GROUPS HAVE HAWAIIAN CONTACTS THERE.

PLEASE MOBILIZE .

