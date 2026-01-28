Were they getting to the forfeiture clause??? You know where humans in addition to the not named “things” “object” “property” get forfeited to his majesty the King for DISPOSAL.

Person gets forfeited to his majesty the king? For disposal?

Do you think Mark Miller would interpret a human as “ the means by which the offense was committed”

Well the clause by clause review was stopped. I know one conservative MP that “got it” and was horrified.

So the egging on of celebration? The clause by clause review has stopped.

The bill is not defeated.

So they can debate other bills. and not review the forfeiture clause.

Imagine creepy old Mark of the Beast Miller figuring out open debate was going to occur on adding the word property To one clause.

And debate on whether the liberals actually MEANT WHAT THEY WROTE.

A person….may be forfeited to his majesty the King for DISPOSAL.

like ostriches.

By far this is not a victory.

Creepy little totalitarians.

We see you.

Keep up your calls and letter writing.

This week we press on the forfeiture clause. Every single person makes this the social media talking point. Why won't the liberals add the word property to the forfeiture clause.

Do you get it?

Maniacs.

I hear the Mark of the beast. The Crime Minister has been looking a bit …off.

Is it because Muslims, Christians, Jews, Sikh, Hindu wrote like ink was on fire?

You think this is over. This is not over. You Canada are chosen to expose what has passed without question elsewhere.

They stopped the Clause by clause review BECAUSE THE SECRET OF THE HEAD CHOPPING CLAUSE WAS getting out. Couldn't have that debate blow up.

Ask them to put the word property in. 8 extra letters makes humans not becoming their animals To cull like an ostrich.

Pfft.

No victory. You aren't tired you are strong. You are JUST GETTING STARTED. You are fierce and you are here for this. You my friends will press on like you are filled with the wings of angels.

Imagine that debate.

How forfeited to the king?

How disposed?

Why can't we add the word property like all PROPERTY FORFEITURE CLAUSES. Why not again?

would dispose be cremated? Hung? Shot? Mass grave buried alivr? Lions in Scotia arena?

Why? Why not add the word object used to commit the crime please? why?

Object is 6 letters. That could work.

Thing! that works. It's 5 letters.

Remember the federal government hydraulic guillotine RFP, that was necessary to deal with covid-19. And they said. No they wanted lots of PAPER CUTTING GUILLOTINES for the cov-19. Haha no real head choppers. Haha. Paper. So much paper needed guillotine. To save lives. The government need to massacre paper with lots of guillotines. Powerful ones.

I'd like to know if they saved lives by cutting lots of paper. and what was the medical paper cutting relationship anyways.

or was it a hydrologic guillotine - guillotine?

Ya.

Cat was coming out the bag.

One close friend of mine had one dark conversation with a conservative MP about the clause.

Hmm. At least one conservative lost his lunch when the light bulb went off.

Let them all know.

You know.

Ask for them to DEBATE THE FORFEITURE CLAUSE. put that in the Re line. Debate the forfeiture clause of bill c-9.

that'll do it

Where's our freedom lawyers.

Just me on this?

Ya that's ok.

I'm a liger. I know when I'm right.

This is the job people. We want you to debate the forfeiture clause!!! Debate the forfeiture clause!!!

And anyway let's say it was a bad flag, a kefifa, a cross or a Bible or Quran. You need a forfeiture clause? To forfeit that thing? But you don't say thing trixty Hobbits.

Or would they grab your house your kids your bank your eyes your heart your breathing.

I'm so right. It's like staring at the darkness and the darkness blinks.

That's evil walking. That Bill is evil walking. It's filled with words stalking us like meat. Get up and rage at this.

Imagine a power structure whose purpose is to hunt citizens in their bills.

Add

Thing

Object

Property

And that clause loses its power.

Add limits like not car, drivers licence, ubi, identity, phone housing means of earning a living… add we keep our liberty and free speech. Hahaha! Oh wait that would be us in charge instead of Central banker Nimrod worshipping creeps. The two Marks of the Beast.

#luciferpartyofcanada

You know all the groups that get all the air time not talking about this.

Interesting.

Darkness keeps blinking.

I take God’s Jurisdiction. I recommend you do the same.

