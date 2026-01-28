LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lawyerlisa's avatar
Lawyerlisa
5h

This.

Reply
Share
Brian Klunder's avatar
Brian Klunder
5h

Thanks for all your work exposing these demons!

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 LawyerLisa · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture