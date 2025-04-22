Look Carney and Erksome Smith

I mean Erksine-Smiyh ( spelling issues again).

Here is 1 click letter to mps running and senators ( we've added new Trudeau senators) asking them to denounce this horrific intrusion on our rights. The new version would have a new name, but will be no less a threat!

Copy and send to your local candidates.

Let's shake up the debate.

https://oneclickpolitics.global.ssl.fastly.net/messages/edit?promo_id=23066

