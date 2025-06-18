All I need to come up with lyrics used to be some beats. It doesn’t mean I have a great voice. But maybe at least a sense of rhythm, cadence and emotion.
Send me free beats and I will work in my thoughts to them now. However they inspire me I will get a rant on the totalitarians out.
This one I called Skin on my Skin.
I could perform and express my emotion I think in a way that keeps with soul or jazz. Maybe this is spoken word. I used to do open mikes and enjoy it. What do you think? Keep in mind this is done in a closet with blankets and a dog at my feet in one night. I am not a trained vocalist and got kicked out of the church choir. There are beautiful voices out there and I don’t hold a candle to them.
But there is something I could do with my poetry that I think was alright.
Wow…..sexy AF😊
I will see what I can come up with……finally getting up to speed on my Yamaha FGDP-50 (finger drum pad)
Ricki Lee Jones - Chuckie’s in Love … sultry playful voice