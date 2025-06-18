Here is one of my songs from younger years.
I write (wrote) poetry that I set to music. This is two poems combined. I put in an f bomb - too late to take it out. I would get in a closet with my poetry and a friend would offer me beats. Then I would record all in one night. It was fun.
I am Learning Love with You.
two more to follow.
And a rock star was born !!!
Who knew ???
Now we all do.
Can’t wait to see your dance moves under the old school disco ball.
Too bad the TV show Soul Train is not a thing anymore. I bet Lisa would be the talk of the town dancing down the dance line to her latest song !!!
your voice communicates very well - sultry but not overtly 'sexy'