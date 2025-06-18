Here is one of my songs from younger years.

I write (wrote) poetry that I set to music. This is two poems combined. I put in an f bomb - too late to take it out. I would get in a closet with my poetry and a friend would offer me beats. Then I would record all in one night. It was fun.

I am Learning Love with You.

two more to follow.

