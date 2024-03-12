Wikispooks knows this.

I know nothing. You have to hit the stack button and you will want to.

The following can be found here. Spooky place to hang about if you ask me. Fyi I started at this Ablbright Stonbridge and got this:

https://www.albrightstonebridge.com/about-us

It leads to Dentons Global Advisors. A law firm. I wonder if all the brilliant absolutely brilliant drafting in the OECD architecture of legislation rolling out comes from here. the Same AI bills, the same Climate plans, the same professional regulations turning into Professional Authorization Committees becoming the arbiters of TM Truth, the wonderful patents, etc.

But that didn’t interest me near as much as the rest. They have solicitor client duty to their client. It was the client side that was revealed and much more interesting.

https://wikispooks.com/wiki/Albright_Stonebridge_Group/Team

Albright Stonebridge Group/Team

Membership• Julia Abad

• Hakan Akbas

• Imad Al-Abdulqader

• Sarah Al-Shawwaf

• Madeleine K. Albright

• Addis Alemayehou

• Eric Altbach

• Ashlyn Anderson

• Bertha Angulo

• Nicholas Anstett

• Michael Shtender-Auerbach

• Jaemin Baek

• Martin Baily

• Jasmine Battle

• Holly Bekesha

• Michael Bessey

• Jessica Acimovic Bondi

• Robert O. Boorstin

• Lauren Bosma

• Ian Bowles

• Xiaoqing Boynton

• Carol Browner

• Cao Nanxin

• Robin Carnahan

• Johnnie Carson

• Amy P. Celico

• Caroline Chang

• Chi Lin

• Aneesh Chopra

• Donna Christian-Bruce

• Anthony Cino

• Harry W. Clark

• Robert Claure

• Betsy Cooper

• Desirée Cormier Smith

• Jane Cushman

• Dai Yunlou

• Maya Delaney

• Jeffrey DeLaurentis

• Thomas Donohue

• Jonathan Eigege

• Mark Elliot

• Harry England

• Melissa A. Estok

• Raudline Etienne

• Mark Feierstein

• Arturo Fermandois

• Joschka Fischer

• Virginia B. Foote

• Jacob Freedman

• Barry Friedman

• Alexander Gabuev

• Jaime Gama

• Juliana García

• Stephen Garrett

• Rajeev Garside

• Andrew Gee

• Jeremy Geiger

• Sukanti Ghosh

• H.P. Goldfield

• Philip Gordon

• Benjamin Gordon

• Anna Graziano

• Douglas Grob

• Donald Gross

• Sumona Guha

• Mojanku Gumbi

• Carlos M. Gutierrez

• Lee Hamilton

• John Hancock

• Ratih Hardjono

• Anthony S. Harrington

• Juan Carlos Hartasánchez

• David Hathaway

• Marika Heller

• Christopher Hill

• Nate Hodson

• Zaki Hosny

• Harry Hu

• Dietmar Huber

• John Hughes

• Kenneth Hyatt

• Samuel Ide

• Ekenem Isichei

• Kim Jacinto-Henares

• Scott Jacobs

• Roberta S. Jacobson

• Pedro Jardim

• Kenneth Jarrett

• Muni Jensen

• Jia Mingru

• Jin Ligang

• Tayo Johnson

• Jennifer Joslin

• In-Sook Ju

• André Júdice Glória

• Stefanie Juster

• William Kabagambe

• Jan Kamphuisen

• Brian Katulis

• James King

• Joseph S. Kitamirike

• Othmane Kotari

• Prem G. Kumar

• William Leiner

• Elizabeth L. Littlefield

• Matthew Manning

• Christopher Maroshegyi

• Katherine Marti

• Julie Mason

• Anuradha Das Mathur

• Kyle McFadden

• Meredith Miller

• Molly Montgomery

• Richard Morningstar

• Margo Morris

• Mu Lan

• Gilbert Mudge

• Anthony Nelson

• Pär Nuder

• Victoria Nuland

• Isis Nyong'o Madison

• James C. O'Brien

• Antonio Ortiz-Mena

• James Oswald

• Ana Palacio

• Abhay Pande

• George Papademetriou

• Marike Paulsson

• Douglas Peterson

• Ignacio Petrocchi

• Lauren Pinson

• Juan Carlos Pinzon

• Donald Planty

• Luis Guillermo Plata

• Kenneth Pollack

• Karen Poreh

• Charles Prince

• Nirupama Rao

• Evans Revere

• Alana Rizzo

• Christopher Roberts

• Ricardo Rodriguez

• Liza Romanow

• Lauren Ronayne

• Louise Rosenberg

• Dan K. Rosenthal

• Enrique Ruelas

• Kenichirō Sasae

• John Schlosser

• Nancy Ennis Sefko

• Ira Shapiro

• Shen Nan

• Shen Lei

• Wendy R. Sherman

• Bipul Kiran Singh

• Pramath R. Sinha

• Ory Slonim

• Ranjana Smetacek

• Ian Smith

• Bruce Solomon

• Jasmine Squire

• Jan Stewart

• Alisha Sud

• Nikhil Sud

• Sun Jiahui

• João Taborda da Gama

• Pierre Tantchou

• Denson Terry

• Linda Thomas-Greenfield

• Nigel Thompson

• Richard Trutanic

• Isabel Udell

• Christopher Ulian

• Sergio Ulloa

• Beto Vasconcelos

• Raymond Vickery

• Cassady Walters

• Ruonan Wang

• Wang Peishu

• Michael J. Warren

• Andrew Weiss

• Philip Winder

• Nicole Wong

• Xiang Yang

• Uzair Younus

• George Zhao

• Ellen Zhu

• Yevgeny Zvedre

• Samuel R. Berger

• Warren Rudman

• Susan Eisenhower

Team and Leadership in Albright Stonebridge Group

“Event Participated in

EventLocation(s)DescriptionBrussels Forum/2012Brussels

BelgiumYearly discreet get-together of huge amount of transatlantic politicians, media and military and corporations, under the auspices of the CIA-close German Marshall Fund.”

https://wikispooks.com/wiki/Richard_Morningstar

So that took me to look into the Marshall Fund. This in turn looks like it is to silence Dissident voices. I don’t know any of this. all Wiki spooks.

https://wikispooks.com/wiki/German_Marshall_Fund

Spend a lot of time studying this . Better also print it up. Down load.

German Marshall Fund

Jump to navigationJump to search

German Marshall Fund

(Front, Big tech/lobbyist)

AbbreviationGMFMottoStrengthening Transatlantic CooperationFormation1972Headquarters1744 R Street NWLeaderGerman Marshall Fund/President

TypePublic Policy Think Tank and Grantmaking InstitutionMember ofEuropean Policy CentreFounder ofGerman Marshall Fund/Young Strategists, Marshall Memorial FellowshipSponsor ofPrivacy International, European Stability Initiative, Prague Security Studies Institute, European Platform for Democratic ElectionsSponsored byCharles Stewart Mott Foundation, Democracy Fund, Hewlett Foundation, King Baudouin Foundation, Mercator Foundation, Norway/Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Smith Richardson FoundationSubpage•German Marshall Fund/President

•German Marshall Fund/Young StrategistsMembership• Guido Goldman

• Meghan O'Sullivan

• Marc Leland

• Calvin M. Dooley

• Marc Grossman

• David Ignatius

• Nike Irvin

• Craig Kennedy

• Scott Klug

• Roman Martinez IV

• Richard Powers

• J. Thomas Presby

• John A. Ross

• Barbara Shailor

• Jenonne Walker

• Leah Zell Wanger

• J. Robinson West

• Suzanne H. Woolsey

• Mark Allegrini

• William P. Bohlen

• Clive Brady

• Nathaniel Breeding

• Jennifer L. Brown

• Maia Comeau

• Asha Davis

• Elisabeth Decker

• Larry Diamond

• Karen Donfried

• Kristina Field

• Andrew Fishbein

• Mike Geiger

• John K. Glenn

• Delancey Gustin

• Dodie Jones

• Erin Jones

• Cathleen Kelly

• Thomas Kleine-Brockhoff

• Dakota Korth

• Ulrike Leis

• Robert G. Liberatore

• Nicola Lightner

• Kristin Luber

• Oliver Mains

• Erin Molnar

• Anna Murphy

• Jan Neutze

• Michael O'Brien

• William Peard

• Courtney Phillips-Youman

• Ellen Pope

• Debra Ricks

• Brent Riddle

• Emily Robichaux

• Gwen Roby

• Nicole Sallee Surber

• Jeremiah Schatt

• Chesley Simpson

• Shannon Skupas

• Randall Soderquist

• Tisha Spriggs-Pugh

• Neil Sumilas

• Stephen Szabo

• Peter Van Praagh

• Jonathan White

• James Williams

• Matthew Wojtkun

• Elizabeth Woods

• Guido Zucconi

• Constanze Stelzenmüller

• Kirsten Engelsma

• Lisa Henschel

• Thorsten Klassen

• Heike MacKerron

• Ursula Soyez

• Peter Sparding

• Alexander Thamm

• Tom Wassmann

• Tanja Wunderlich

• Astrid Ziebarth

• Pavol Demeš

• Joerg Forbrig

• Helena Mudrikova

• Ingrid Némethová

• Edouard de Tinguy

• Natalie La Balme

• Ronald D. Asmus

• Michal Baranowski

• Elizabeth Boswell Rega

• Christina Elvers

• Mark Fischer

• Joe Guinan

• Corinna Hörst

• Antje Knorr

• Iveta Kruma

• Bruno Lete

• Trees Robijns

• Beatrice Ryckbost

• Shirley Salzman

• Andrew Small

• Ivan Vejvoda

• Mary Kate Boughton

• Gordana Delić-Petrović

• Pavlina Filipova

• Jovan Jovanović

• Dane Koruga

• Suzana Marković

• Filip Vojvodić-Medić

• Ceylan Akman

• Petek Arpaozu

• Alina Inayeh

• Ana-Maria Aelenei

• Mark Cunningham

• Anemari-Helen Necsulescu

• Tiko Ninua

• Jörg Himmelreich

• Matthias Naß

• Jim Kolbe

• John B. Richardson

• Ali Aslan

• Rosa Balfour

• Steven Bosacker

• Kristina Kausch

• Joshua Kirschenbaum

• Karen Kornbluh

• Ian Lesser

• Yascha Mounk

• Jan Techau

• Eckart Würzner

• Vin Weber

• Heidi Tworek

• Aviv Ovadya

• Clint Watts

• Muddassar Ahmed

• Emiliano Alessandri

• Timothy Garton Ash

• Mustafa Aydin

• Rosa Balfour

• Michal Baranowski

• Jeff Bergner

• Laura Basagni

• Brittany Beaulieu

• Lora Berg

• J.M. Berger

• Kristine Berzina

• James D. Bindenagel

• Jessica Bither

• Nicolas Bouchet

• Peter Chase

• Derek Chollet

• Zack Cooper

• Susan Corke

• Kevin Cottrell

• Dario Cristiani

• Sudha David-Wilp

• Alexandra de Hoop Scheffer

• Elandre Dedrick

• Gordana Delić

• Pavol Demeš

• Hannes Ebert

• Julie Fernandes

• Joerg Forbrig

• Aaron Friedberg

• John Gans

• Geraldine Ide Gardner

• Anthony Gardner

• Oliver Gnad

• Ellen P. Goodman

• Lindsay Gorman

• Maria Elena Gutierrez

• Daniel Hegedüs

• Douglas Hengel

• Jennifer Hillman

• Corinna Horst

• Zachary M. Hosford

• Rod Hunter

• Alina Inayeh

• Len Ishmael

• Jackson Janes

• Markus Kaim

• Jonathan D. Katz

• Kristina Kausch

• Steven Keil

• Adnan Kifayat

• Michael Kimmage

• Gene Kimmelman

• David J. Kramer

• Thomas Kleine-Brockhoff

• Nad’a Kovalcikova

• David Levine

• Richard Lui

• Bruno Lété

• Michael Mazza

• Reta Jo Lewis

• William McIlhenny

• Ryan Meilak

• Garima Mohan

• Susan Ness

• Zhikica Pagovski

• Jonas Parello-Plesner

• Romain Paris

• Randianina Peccoud

• Minxin Pei

• Martin Quencez

• David L. Roll

• Michal Romanowski

• Laura Rosenberger

• Josh Rudolph

• David Salvo

• Bret Schafer

• Matthew Schrader

• Michel Servoz

• Hemal Shah

• Arun K. Singh

• Julie Smith

• Ulrich Speck

• Bruce Stokes

• Isaac Stone Fish

• Bart M.J. Szewczyk

• Kadri Tastan

• Rachel Tausendfreund

• Mischa Thompson

• Conrad Tribble

• Clara Tsao

• Ozgur Unluhisarcikli

• Filip Vojvodic-Medic

• Daniel J. Weitzner

• Guillaume Xavier-Bender

• Radmila Šekerinska

• Steven E Sokol

• Christoph von Marschall

• Fabrizio Tassinari

• Michael McFaul

• Wolfgang Ischinger

• John Allen

• Catherine Ashton

• Thierry Déau

• Sławomir Dębski

• Henrik Enderlein

• Michael Froman

• Will Hurd

• Miroslav Lajčák

• Merle Maigre

• Cecilia Malmström

• James Manyika

• Kori Schake

• Elissa Slotkin

• Nathalie Tocci

• Sandro Mendonça

• Cem Özdemir

• Danielle Piatkiewicz

• Robin Shepherd

• Clara Ferreira Alves

• Jörg LauAccording to whistleblower Udo Ulfkotte, a CIA front group. Despite the 'German' in its name, it is a fully US/CIA-controlled operation, mainly to maintain a network of transatlantic European politicians and journalists. Hugely influential behind the scenes.

The German Marshall Fund of the United States (GMF) is, according to whistleblower Udo Ulfkotte, a CIA front group.[1] Despite the 'German' in its name, it is a fully US/CIA-controlled operation, mainly to maintain a network of influential European politicians and journalists.

According to its own presentation, it is "a nonpartisan American public policy and grantmaking institution dedicated to promoting greater cooperation and understanding between the United States and Europe." GMF does this by supporting individuals and institutions working on transatlantic issues, by convening leaders to discuss the most pressing transatlantic themes, and by examining ways in which transatlantic cooperation can address a variety of global policy challenges. In addition, GMF supports a number of initiatives to strengthen democracies[2], i.e. to marginalize dissident voices.

On June 5, 1972, to mark the 25th anniversary of the Marshall Plan, the then West German Chancellor Willy Brandt delivered an address at Harvard University on the significance of the Marshall Plan and the programs it created for European recovery and development, Brandt announced the creation of a Marshall Plan memorial: The German Marshall Fund of the United States. The Marshall Plan also paved the way for the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OCED), the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and today's European Union.[3]

Contents

The Marshall Plan

Of significance for the Marshall Plan was the March 12, 1947 "Truman Doctrine," that outlined in a presidential speech to Congress, that it would be U.S. policy to protect nations threatened by communism. On June 5, 1947 in a speech at Harvard, Secretary of State George C. Marshall called for an American plan to help Europe recover from World War II. On April 2, 1948 the U.S. Congress passed the Economic Cooperation Act that authorized the Marshall Plan. Paul G. Hoffman of Studebaker Corporation (a used car salesman who eventually became president of the Ford Foundation from 1950-53[4]) was appointed Administrator of the Economic Cooperation Agency (ECA), the temporary American agency created to implement the plan. Averell Harriman was appointed special representative of the ECA in Europe. Despite the Korean War, which had begun in June 1950, transfer of funds from the U. S. to Europe had totaled $13.3 billion by 1951.[5]

The speech George C. Marshall delivered was drafted by Charles E. Bohlen, a future ambassador to the Kremlin. He used a memo prepared by a State Department Policy Planning staff directed by Soviet-expert George Kennan author of the 'long telegram' which had formed the basis of (Kennan argued greatly misinterpreted) 'Containment Policy.'[6]

Undoubtedly of benefit to war ravaged Europe the plan was also motivated by American fears that after World War II the depression of the 1930s could recur: increasing prosperity in the U.S. was one goal of the Marshall Plan — as a way of boosting exports, the plan had wide appeal to American business people, bankers, workers, and farmers.[7]

GMF and US secret services

Conceived during the Cold War by Willy Brandt to tie Europe and the United States, for investigative journalists, the German Marshall Fund was 'a breeding ground for journalists, university students and politicians committed to Atlantism.' Although the Fund altered slightly with the collapse of the USSR, "it still draws the attention of the US secret service that is widely represented in its administration council."[8]

1972 was a the time of widespread protest against the Viet Nam war. The Red Army Faction had just attacked the US Head Quarters in Heidelberg to destroy the strategic computer that controlled the bombers in South-East Asia. It was also the time of the strategy of tension whereby NATO secret services manipulated right and left-wing factions to encourage a more authoritarian government. The idea behind the Fund was that it would facilitate the identification and recruitment of new “messengers of Atlantism”. With the collapse of the cold war the neoconservatives have reactivated the Atlantic networks, to use in their own project dominated by two terms coined by Joseph Nye:'Neo-liberalism' and 'soft power'.

Going East

The Fund has expanded into Eastern Europe through the establishment together with USAID of a program worth 25 million dollars, the Balkan Trust for Democracy.[9]

It is alleged that the fund has close ties with US intelligence:

It was obvious that so much discretion tried, above all things, to hide the responsibilities of the majority of directors in the Pentagon and CIA. Lee Hamillton is the vice-president of the presidential commission on September 11, member of the Homeland Security Advisory Board and has been decorated by the CIA and DIA. Hamilton, former member of Parliament, headed one of the investigation commissions on the scandal Iran-Contras where he studied the role of another manager of the Fund, Robert M. Kimmitt, who was then executive director of the National Security Council and involved in the scandal up to his neck. Later, M. Kimmit was appointed vice-president of AOL-Time-Warner by his friend, General Colin Powell.[10]

This would seem to be reinforced by the presence of Suzanne Woolsey, the wife of R. James Woolsey, former CIA director. Recently the Fund aided in the production of A Transatlantic Strategy for Democratic Development in the Middle East[11]written by:

The essay argues for a slight reorientation of the 'Transatlantic Alliance:

In the 1990s, the United States and its European allies took a transatlantic relationship that was forged during the Cold War and designed to contain Soviet power and transformed it into a new partnership focused on consolidating democracy in central and eastern Europe, halting ethnic cleansing in the Balkans, and building a new partnership with Russia. Today, this relationship must again be overhauled so that it can meet a new set of challenges centered in the broader Middle East.

People

Board of Trustees

Known members

32 of the 246 of the members already have pages here:

MemberDescriptionJohn AllenA Retired US Marine Corps 4 star GeneralClara Ferreira AlvesPortuguese journalist who attended the 2011 Bilderberg. Member of the CIA-close German Marshall FundTimothy Garton AshUK historian, Ditchley Governor with other connections. Presented a paper to the 1989 Bilderberg. Subsequently attended two more, over a span of 30 years.Catherine AshtonA woman with zero qualification or experience of foreign affairs who, in 2009, was made 'High representative for Foreign Affairs and Security policy' in a deal which finally recognised that the position was NOT going to be given to Tony BlairAli AslanSpooky journalist, Georgetown University, many deep state tiesRonald AsmusExpanded NATO eastwardsJeff BergnerCercle attendee. Project for the New American Century. German Marshall Fund. Hudson InstituteMark CunninghamUS intelligence worker specializing in creating and promoting NGOs for regime changes.Larry Diamondregime change expertKaren DonfriedUS spook, German Marshall Fund President 2014-2021Aaron FriedbergMichael FromanSerial WEF meeting visitor with many other SDS connectionsGuido GoldmanMarc GrossmanMember of Sibel Edmonds' State Secrets Privilege Gallery, attended the 1998 and 2007 Bilderbergs.David IgnatiusAttender of spooky "security" conferencesWolfgang IschingerSpooky German diplomat. Chaired the Munich Security ConferenceCraig Kennedypresident of the German Marshall Fund in the period 1996-2014Karen KornbluhSpook. BBG GovernorDavid KramerMiroslav LajčákSlovak diplomat with WEF AGM habitCecilia MalmströmEuropean Commissioner for Trade 2014-2019Christoph von MarschallTranatlantic German journalistMichael McFaulUS Ambassador to Russia 2012-2014Matthias NaßFormer Bilderberg steering committee. International correspondent for die Zeit.Meghan O'SullivanMinxin PeiSingle Bilderberg Chinese born academic with deep state connectionsKori SchakeSpooky US think-tankerRobin ShepherdFormer Moscow Bureau Chief for The Times now working for intelligence think tanks.Constanze StelzenmüllerGerman editor and deep state operative of uncertain rankClint WattsFBI Russia "expert" who can't speak Russian.

"Civil wars don’t start with gunshots, they start with words. America’s war with itself has already begun. We all must act now on the social media battlefield to quell information rebellions that can quickly lead to violent confrontations and easily transform us into the Divided States of America."Vin WeberAdviser to 2008 US presidential hopeful Mitt RomneyCem ÖzdemirGerman Green war-loving politician who experienced rocket career after being taken under the wings of transatlantic influence networks.

Sponsors

Event

DescriptionCharles Stewart Mott FoundationDemocracy Fund Finances numerous organizations as part of effort to control the narrative. Founded by Pierre Omidyar in 2011.Hewlett FoundationHuge foundation setting the agenda by funding lots of deep state projects.King Baudouin Foundation The Belgian royal family, which made its fortune from hand-chopping in the Congo and created the first stooge NGO the International African Association, feels the urge finance new ventures. Coordinates with of a number of similar foundations owned by billionaires or NATO countries , financing select projects. Mercator FoundationGerman foundation financing projects of deep state interest and buying control over the narrative, especially on "climate change" and pro-migration. Frequently connected to censorship initiatives. Norway/Ministry of Foreign Affairs A significant donor to NGOs and planning organizations. Many of the recipients dovetail with NATO objectives like regime changes and controlling the narrative. Smith Richardson FoundationCIA front organization that funds select projects with $$$”

IF YOU WANT MORE EXPLORE WIKISPOOKS. You can’t search like google. But I have given you the links to spend hours. What content is most explosive.

Consider upgrading your subscription. The next dump is for founding members.

Share