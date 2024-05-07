Share

Leave a comment

We might not be able to instantly take down the 15 minute city (they are the ghettos you will not be able to leave) …

Your qr code ..to identify your pass out.

Your social credit ..

All the reasons it flashes red

Your money that turns to dust

Your forced diet

Your mandatory healthinterventionsn.

we can't undo it all at once with a wand. But we sure as hell can take down the reasons.

REASONS ARE

Climate

Pandemickies

TOOLS ARE CBDC smart city INFRASTRUCTURE financial.

thugs

Professional bodies,DIE speech crushers

Location,

ending protest through carve outs.

PSYCHOLOGICAL CULT COMPLICITY d.i.e. and Esg.

the dancing marionettes Hollywood msm. Barking in the square to force your attention.

If they bark, it a globalist goal. What they make you see, is engineered for you to see. all the things we see is for the wedge.

to win

we have to discredit their reasons,

expose their tools. seems like a big task beautiful soul reading this. Don't shut down. Your creativity and action are part of this.

Start with measurable actions on the non digital world.

paint rocks drop them in parks

leave stickers

Write them on receipts at restaurants

With your favorite website. Put your favorites in the comments.

Hard?

Become addicted to who will alter their views because of you.

Fly your national flags.

We need to show the pack the centre has moved. Not merely in the digital world. Get used to talking. Imagine losing because you are ashamed to have difficult conversations. That is nodding for them . That is the true sin of pride.

the way through..the trick to it all

GIVE PRAISE TO GOD. Especially when in the valley. You cannot both have gratitude and have fear. We won't always be on the mountain, sometimes we are in the Valley.

count your blessings, love your life. And roll up your sleeves. Hope to your dying breath. Beautiful way to live. It is key to remember that. When the messages are dark. We win first in our minds, and before that in our hearts.

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST.