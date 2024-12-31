“Software as a Medical Device (SaMD)

As technology continues to advance all facets of health care, software has become an important part of all products, integrated widely into digital platforms that serve both medical and non-medical purposes. Software, which on its own is a medical device – Software as a Medical Device – is one of three types of software related to medical devices. The other two types of software related to medical devices include software that is integral to a medical device (Software in a medical device) and software used in the manufacture or maintenance of a medical device.

What is Software as a Medical Device?

The term Software as a Medical DeviceExternal Link Disclaimer is defined by the International Medical Device Regulators Forum (IMDRF) as "software intended to be used for one or more medical purposes that perform these purposes without being part of a hardware medical device." Use of Software as a Medical Device is continuing to increase. It can be used across a broad range of technology platforms, including medical device platforms, commercial "off-the-shelf" platforms, and virtual networks, to name a few. Such software was previously referred to by industry, international regulators, and health care providers as "standalone software," "medical device software," and/or "health software," and can sometimes be confused with other types of software.

How are Regulators Addressing the Challenges with Software as a Medical Device?

Given the unique features of Software as a Medical Device that extend beyond a traditional medical device or hardware, regulators across the globe recognized the need to converge on a common framework and principles for Software as a Medical Device that enables all stakeholders, including regulators, to promote safe innovation and protect patient safety. The International Medical Device Regulators Forum (IMDRF) is a voluntary group of medical device regulators from around the world who have come together to reach harmonization on medical device regulation. IMDRF develops internationally agreed upon documents related to a wide variety of topics affecting medical devices. In 2013, IMDRF formed the Software as a Medical Device Working Group (WG) to develop guidance supporting innovation and timely access to safe and effective Software as a Medical Device globally. Chaired by the FDA, the Software as a Medical Device WG agreed upon the key definitionsExternal Link Disclaimer for Software as a Medical Device, framework for risk categorizationExternal Link Disclaimer for Software as a Medical Device, the Quality Management SystemExternal Link Disclaimer for Software as a Medical Device, and the clinical evaluation of Software as a Medical Device.

Resources

I have learned that ‘ regulatory HARMONIZATION’ is about gaming the regulations to be pro-stakeholder, and not in the people’s interest.

I have learned that ‘regulatory HARMONIZATION’ is sourced and pressed through the OECD, WHO, UN and their expanding national focal points in our countries.

None of these stinking globalist entities is anything other a means to ‘wipe our rights clean off the slate’. It all moves with a directionality that cannot be ignored.

What it makes me think?

They fear the consequences of the law.

By systematically setting out laws, regulations, that provide cover to their actions, they also set out their Achilles heel.

For certain they believe words ‘enacted’ enable their actions. Thus words can limit their actions.

Thus they are still afraid of the consequences of we the people infusion our institutions with morality. The law where it spells tyranny and a directionality of control and enslavement, it therefore spells nothing. Those that would set it forth become in the setting it’s accomplices of the consequences it would enable.

I write these things to create a framework to analyze unprecedented times.

We also need to see the whole bodies of laws being set out.

I look to find ways to hold to account within the systems we have.

I see the smart city analyzed as infringements of due process in our constitutions. I see the warriors being criminal defence lawyers. They have the means to analyze and take them down through criminal procedure, criminal constitutional laws.

I see expropriation through ‘environmental legislations’ being attacked through property laws in existence, and the army, the humble real estate transactional lawyers.

I see DEI being taken down through concepts of religious freedom. Because dei is a fascist corporate government imposition of moral belief aka imposed state religion.

I see the vaccine mandates analyzed as ‘cruel and unusual punishment’ for a crime not committed.

I see the digital vaccine passports as the means and mechanisms to insert an authority that auto-determination or self-determination defies. AKA. it is the imposition of social credit, and social credit is simply the end of government in that it creates the perpetually governed, through governance, and without any opportunity to obtain accountability in the polls or votes.

I see the wrongs not analyzed in terms of ‘tort liability’ but instead by using violations in criminal codes, by criminal commission of assault, assault with a deadly weapon, assault causing bodily harm, assault.

Media becomes accomplices after the fact in murder. Not a tort liability.

Malthusians and their depopulation to save the planet are nothing more than degenerate death camp operators. account.

Will ‘indigenous’ court system provide us mechanisms for relief. They are trying to define the globalist as the new indigenous all the while using undrip to rip property rights. That has the potential to backfire.

I see the silence and failure to act: as criminal misfeasance in office.

I see the wrongs outside of the box.

I see that they put every word in the precise order they require to move their plan forward.

THUS WORDS are important.

I see the magnificent level censorship on the move.

THUS WORDS are important.

We mediate our world and our understanding of it with words.

We will need many this year I believe. Bring them dear readers. We must not only puzzle their deeds, methods, and moves, but their weaknesses and our remedies.

but use our words to create the mechanics of accountability. If you think they are clever, think yourself more and set out to work.

They fear our words and our uniting.

I think plain psychology is what has held us back to date. Plain psychology.

We fear failure. We hide behind doing ‘nothing’ on the basis that it could never help or change things. THEY are too far along. it is hopeless. Ha!

HOPE IS SO PRECIOUS. HAVE SOME.

fail a bunch.

keep failing.

fail and fail and fail and fail and massively fail.

and then fail again. because that is all that it takes to finally succeed.

TO RISK FAILURE. go for broke.

risk failure. show your failures and your scars and skinned knees with pride.

take down the beast. THIS YEAR THIS HAPPY NEW YEAR REQUIRES YOU TO RISK FAILURE.

