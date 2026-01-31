SO THEY JUST DIE OUT. It is like they are talking about gnats, or poisonous snake eaters. A species genocide for 6 billion people. Sounds so Gates, doesn't it.

The video is a series of rabbis indicating all Christians and the entire west, and at least 6 billion people must die.

It is how,

- wars,

- immigration,

- making Muslims and Christians fight one another to their mutual elimination,

- stopping the Christians and other 4 billion people from reproducing so they all die out.

SO THEY ALL DIE OUT.

Did you watch this call for the religious genocide of 6 billion people.

Starts at minute 10:33.

This needs exposing and calling out. Especially by Jewish people. These rabbis must stand alone.

What is happening? Nothing I ever wanted to find. Face. Contemplate. Or share. But sometimes stopping evil means showing what is not convenient for one's self.

Share because this is wrong. And most Jewish people I know should agree. If you don't have courage to say this is wrong, you have the cowardress to witness and wail.

This is not a moral program, system or belief.

I'm offended at how small your courage is if you don't share and call this out.

This is supposed to be a freedom community. If we cannot denounce this and say the people should be free from calls for genocidal elimination?

