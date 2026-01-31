"SO THEY JUST DIE OUT."How and why to kill 6 billion people. Stop them from reproducing.
SO THEY JUST DIE OUT. It is like they are talking about gnats, or poisonous snake eaters. A species genocide for 6 billion people. Sounds so Gates, doesn't it.
The video is a series of rabbis indicating all Christians and the entire west, and at least 6 billion people must die.
It is how,
- wars,
- immigration,
- making Muslims and Christians fight one another to their mutual elimination,
- stopping the Christians and other 4 billion people from reproducing so they all die out.
SO THEY ALL DIE OUT.
Did you watch this call for the religious genocide of 6 billion people.
Starts at minute 10:33.
This needs exposing and calling out. Especially by Jewish people. These rabbis must stand alone.
What is happening? Nothing I ever wanted to find. Face. Contemplate. Or share. But sometimes stopping evil means showing what is not convenient for one's self.
Share because this is wrong. And most Jewish people I know should agree. If you don't have courage to say this is wrong, you have the cowardress to witness and wail.
This is not a moral program, system or belief.
I'm offended at how small your courage is if you don't share and call this out.
This is supposed to be a freedom community. If we cannot denounce this and say the people should be free from calls for genocidal elimination?
These people are straight evil, and how people can think they're our friends and "greatest ally" is beyond me. Who needs enemies with "friends" like these?
Pfizer head Albert Bourla's PhD thesis, completed in 1991, focused on the biotechnology of reproduction.