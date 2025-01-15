But could you program them to detonate? Could you hack them?

There's no end to videos of home owners reporting fires.

California residents called for moratorium on smart meters as they were making them sick.

Now imagine LA ubiquitous seamless smart meters and their contributions to these fires.

Green is marxist poison.

Electrification is for turning off your electricity for noncompliance.

Or worse.

If they are a source of fires, do you think they were a factor given L A utilities pushed these uniformly?

Should utilities be reviewing a source of powder keg?

Name a green policy that isn't straight out bonkers?

Eliminaring meat and dairy. Bonkers. EVs (lithium batteries aren't green and are bombs waiting to detonate…are another huge source of fires…..wait a minute. Did LA have any of those?) Bonkers. Solar. Made combining quartz and coal by burning coal at high temperatures. Leaves massive pollution. Wait did LA houses have lithium batteries to store their solar? Huge sources of fire once lit. Bonkers. Wind. Mice nuts of electricity, never when you need it. Destroy farm land , made of concrete and steel bases. Isn't reliable. Needs maintanance in winter with diesel generators. Like solar has a short life span. Leaves pollution. Must be endlessly subsidized. Leaves tax payers with clean up. Bonkers. Effects of these on grid. Bonkers. Reducing fertilizer for farming. Bonkers. Expecting people to bike in winter. Bonkers. Climate euthanasia. Bonkers. Climate lockdowns. Bonkers. Piping co2 under high pressure through cities. Bonkers. Radicalizing children. Bonkers Land expropriation. Bonkers. Mandatory densifification. Bonkers. The misuse, waste and corruption with tax dollars. Obsession with marxist dei esg equity. Bonkers.

It's just extremism

It’s radicalization.

And now.

Extremely dangerous if they are left in charge

Of anything.

Every citizen should think of these climate fanatics running our governments, schools, sysyems, as existential.

Share

Leave a comment