I used to podcast about COMPLETESTREETSFORCANADA.CA It is now password protected. BECAUSE THE INFORMATION IS TOO DANGEROUS!

Are you a city councilor? Do you do fois? Are you a hacker? Can you get into COMPLETESTREETSFORCANADA.CA

Get the information of Complete streets for Canada for every town and city.

So God opens a Window when they password protect the Canadian website!

I HUNT like a huntress and found complete streets for Canada as part of SMART Growth America. YOU KNOW THE NORTH AMERICAN PAN AMERICAN GLOBALIST PROJECT. https://www.smartgrowthamerica.org/knowledge-hub/news/register-now-complete-streets-canada-designing-change/

ASK YOUR CITY COUNCILLOR WHAT YOUR CITY IS DOING IN COMPLETESTREETSFORCANADA.CA Are you American - why has American been running the Canadian 15 minute cities through Smartgrowthamerica.org? And don’t you think Americans should know what the Janet Yellen smart city is doing in their communities?

Now that they are hiding COMPLETESTREETSFORCANADA.CA and they expose that these bike lines et all are about planning the 15 minute city grid at the same time AND UPLOADING THE SMART CITY GRID AND SURVEILLANCE STATE- it seems like hot contraband information you are not allowed. I will be doing a focus on this topic over the next few weeks.

all the 15 minute city goals;

the road diets; (pulling up parking spaces, taking out lanes of traffic, making congestion on purpose and denying businesses their customers.

the smart city goals.

Saved from the now contraband site I have these images: You could see the map, the resources, the news, and the goals by city. It has nice talking points. But it’s like the guy in the van with puppies and candy.

Here is the map that you can no longer access.

Is your city a complete street city or town and what are they doing. This was 2024. So what have they done since then in implementing their goals.

NOTICE below in image COMPLETE STREETS AND 15 MINUTE CITIES ON THE PAGE? IT IS A BIKE LANE, DENSIFICATION AND 15 MINUTE BARRIER SET UP ALL AT THE SAME TIME. PLUS ADD THE SMART CITY ARCHITECTURE!

What was your city doing?

where are they on their 15 minute city plans?

why are they hiding what they are putting in place across the country?

Seems like it would be important to know the hidden 15 minute city agenda rolling out under the banner of

COMPLETE STREETS FOR CANADA .CA

YES all our countries not just Canada are rolling out this agenda. Where there are tunnels to eliminate first, it is much harder to do. But everywhere else the stupid population has no idea, and the useful idiots plod ahead.

Now think people. The street becomes the destination. If it was so copasetic why is now hidden and password protected when I could freely see it. YOUR 15 MINUTE WALKING OR BIKING DESTINATION IS YOUR ECONOMIC ACTIVITY. No wonder they will implement universal basic income! Oh look Ottawa you are a 15 minute city about to blossom. What other cities? What stages are they at? And when did you all say: WANT THIS!

ACCORDING TO TCAT (ACTIVE TRANSPORTATION - YOU WALKING CYCLING CRAWLING)

“Complete Streets are streets that are safe for everyone: people who walk, bicycle, take transit, or drive, and people of all ages and abilities. Since 2009, TCAT has played a leadership role in Canada to build momentum and focus community and government interest in Complete Streets.

In 2012, TCAT launched the Complete Streets for Canada website which is a “go-to” hub for Complete Streets policy, design, case studies, and research. The website provides the necessary knowledge base and policy framework for municipalities to move toward streets that provide equitable access to all modes of travel. With the help of student interns and volunteers, TCAT continues to track, document, and research Complete Streets policy and best practice across the country. In addition to the website, TCAT has taken on a range of other Complete Streets projects:

Primary Sidebar

Related resources

Facebook Twitter Linkedin”

YOU SEE THIS PLAN HAS BEEN GOING FOR A LONG TIME. IT IS IN ALL OUR COUNTRIES - OH YA EXCEPT IF THERE ARE TUNNELS. THEN THOSE NEED TO BE ELIMINATED FIRST TO REASSEMBLE INTO THE COMPLETE STREETS FORMAT. -HINT FRIENDS AND READERS FROM OTHER COUNTRIES - FIND YOUR COMPLETE STREETS BEFORE THEY GO BEHIND WALLS WITH PASSWORDS AND THE WALLS AND 5G ARE COMPLETE.

HERE IS TORONTO’S COMPLETE STREETS

https://www.toronto.ca/services-payments/streets-parking-transportation/enhancing-our-streets-and-public-realm/complete-streets/complete-streets-guidelines/

“Complete Streets Guidelines

ShareThis Page

PrintTranslate

The City developed Complete Streets Guidelines which provided a new approach for how we design our city streets. Complete Streets build on many of the City’s existing policies, guidelines and recent successful street design and construction projects. The Complete Streets Guidelines provide an expanded toolbox of ways to improve Toronto’s streets.

Complete Streets Guidelines by Chapter

complete walkable communities is good.

Until you understand it is ONLY WALKABLE

WHAT ABOUT THE GOLDEN HORSHOE?

“UNDERSTANDING COMPLETE STREETS IN THE GGH FOCUS GROUP In February 2015 a number of local experts in transportation planning and engineering came together during a focus group session to discuss the policies and practice of Complete Streets in the GGH. In addition to the five members of the research team, there were eleven participants: five urban planners and six transportation engineers, representing 11 cities, planning units or regional municipalities:

1. City of Burlington

2. City of Cambridge

3. City of Guelph

4. City of Kitchener

5. City of Oshawa

6. City of Toronto - Downtown

7. City of Toronto – North York

8. City of Vaughan

9. Town of Ajax

10. Town of Newmarket

11. York Region In depth discussions focused on three key topics (1) what Complete Streets look like “on the ground” and how to know when a street is “complete”, (2) how they are currently being measured, and (3) what are the needs, and barriers to a more effective evaluation.”

Here is the report I found in 2015. You think they haven’t ratchetted. What is active transportation anyways. Think flinstone cars and you hoofing it in all weather.

There’s a lot of complete streets in Canada.

Here is another map screen shot from complete streets. Looks pretty red eh. ELBOWS UP CANADA - SARCASM.

Ask your councilor what the smart city and 15 minute city and c40 city and globalcovenantofmayors.org plans are and tell them you want it all in the open. - and repealed.

THIS IF FROM THE SMART GROWTH AMERICA WEBSITE:

“This January we hosted “Complete Streets in Canada: Designing for change,” the ninth installment in our monthly webinar series Implementation & Equity 201: The Path Forward to Complete Streets. A recording of the webinar is now available above. You can also download the PDF of the presentation or read the brief recap below.

A discussion recap

Nancy Smith Lea from the Toronto Centre for Active Transportation (TCAT) moderated the discussion. She kicked things off with an introduction to the Complete Streets movement in Canada and TCAT’s role in leading this movement by developing tools, resources, and case studies to guide Complete Streets policies and projects across the country. To date, over 100 communities across Canada have adopted Complete Streets policies as part of their strategic and master plans.

“This new Complete Streets approach designed around data-based decision making helps us create a process which is more transparent, rational, and equitable for all residents.”

Nancy then introduced our first presenter, Peter Murphy, who shared Quebec City‘s experiences implementing Complete Streets. He explained the city’s decision to link design to sustainable health equity by prioritizing investments in active, green, and winter-friendly streets, particularly in underserved areas. Peter also spoke about the city’s partnership with Université Laval to develop an analytic tool that helps them make decisions about where to invest in Complete Streets using a dozen different criteria. The city used the tool for several pilot projects, including the Rue du Pont where Complete Streets improvements led to a 75 percent increase in space devoted to walking, biking, and greenery. This tool was highlighted as one of the Best Complete Streets Initiatives of 2017.

Next up, Ryan Martinson from Stantec‘s Calgary office spoke about creating a culture of Complete Streets in Canada. He described his experience developing process-based guidelines for the City of Edmonton that emphasize flexible, context-sensitive design rather than providing rigid prescriptions. Ryan also emphasized the importance of putting people first when designing streets and explained how fast, impactful changes can help make the case for Complete Streets to elected officials.

Questions?

We had so many great questions during the Q&A section of the webinar that we couldn’t get to all of them. We followed up with Peter Murphy and Ryan Martinson to discuss the answers to some of the questions we missed.

How has public participation changed in your communities? Have the expectations of activists, elected officials, and business groups changed?

Peter Murphy: Since initiating our Complete Streets project in 2015, public awareness to design issues has increased dramatically and they are generally much more sensitive and open to changes to their living environments, which could positively impact their quality of life. This is partially explained by the fact that we don’t presume to have all the answers, and in many if not most cases we don’t arrive with designs which are too advanced so that participants feel comfortable offering their points of view to improve the designs. So, with our Complete Streets approach, public participation has increased steadily over the last two years. And expectations have increased too: we are seeing increased community mobilization from citizens who would like to see their street environments changed, and we are multiplying our efforts to respond to these increased demands. We have seen little or no opposition from local retail/restaurants to the Complete Streets projects; in fact, many of the requests for streets redesigns are initiated by business associations and owners.

Many of our Complete Streets projects are integrated into consultations for neighbourhood plans. In the case of the route de l’Église it was integrated into the public consultation process for Sainte-Foy’s centre neighbourhood plan. Over the course of three evenings, we had a total of nearly 1500 participants (approximately 500/evening) and received over 100 position papers.

About how many municipal staff are/were involved in the implementation of the bike network and what did the consultation process look like?

Ryan Martinson: Some great information on the implementation of the Cycle Track Pilot in Calgary can be found here. It is definitely a coordinated team effort necessary to implement a network. The process can vary between cities on the levels of engagement, especially if using easily adaptable construction methods since the installation of a grid of that nature may actually be a significant aspect of the engagement process itself. This was the process that the City of Edmonton followed when they implemented their protected bikeway grid in their downtown area.

What do you mean when you refer to ‘security’ when talking about winter streets?

PM: When we talk about security in winter for active transportation, we are generally referring to reducing—and ideally eliminating—accidents due to falls caused by inadequately maintained sidewalks and streets. To help with sidewalk maintenance in winter, minimizing level changes is a big help to increase pedestrian safety. For example, beveled granite curbs, which we have been using extensively along many of our shared streets, may be somewhat less safe for persons with limited mobility because snow tends to accumulate along the beveled edge and that persons with visual deficiencies or in wheelchairs have difficulty seeing the change in level, which creates a safety hazard regardless of the season but especially in winter. Granite curbs with rounded edges placed at the same height above the street paving are safer.

How well-utilized are the bike lanes during the winter months? Do you think the weather will be a big consideration for encouraging more active transportation uses?

RM: As was mentioned in the webinar, a big deterrent to riding in the winter is the condition or maintenance of the routes. With better surface conditions through sweeping, plowing, or surface treatments, more people feel the risk is lower. It is similar to going downhill skiing, snowshoeing, or a winter walk, you need to have some equipment (perhaps consider a studded tire), but a big factor is to dress in warm layers. Weather, cold or hot, is common to be concerned about, but I feel it’s more about the design and operation of the infrastructure as it relates to comfort and safety that people are mostly concerned with.

I recall hearing that Montreal was seeing a 10 percent retention of the summer riders in the winter, Winnipeg would see a 20 percent retention of summer riders in winter, and Calgary had a 30 percent retention of summer riders in winter. There is a definite dip in usage, but I don’t think it would be enough to justify not having the infrastructure, especially if it’s associated with the operation and maintenance quality of those lanes, which we have very high control over.

PM: Concerning year-round bike travel: Currently, the city’s bike routes are officially operational from May 1 to October 31. Increasingly, cyclists are using their bikes year-round, but the number of winter cyclists remains marginal. For the moment, we are concentrating our efforts on expanding and maintaining the planned bike network for use during the warmer periods and possibly expanding the period of operation. In some cases, off-street bike paths (such as those along the Saint-Charles River and the Samuel-De Champlain Promenade) are used for cross-country skiing and snow shoeing during the winter.

The other issue regarding year-round bike use is that in the past, many of the off-street bike infrastructures were not designed to support snow removal equipment. All bike infrastructures are now designed with their winter maintenance in mind to allow us to respond to changes in cyclists’ future riding habits, if need be. We are looking at different techniques to improve the comfort and safety of the pedestrian experience in winter. For example, we are currently working with researchers from the Interdisciplinary Centre for Research in Rehabilitation and Social Integration on an experimental technology to capture heat generated by the city’s sewers and using it to help melt snow and ice in and around pedestrian crossings.

What metrics do you use in your multicriteria analysis?

PM: The metrics used in the multicriteria analysis are as follows:

Connectivity: Space Syntax (a mathematical model developed at University College of London to evaluate the probability that a street will be used to get from point A to point B). Citizen consideration: Qualitative scale (petitions, neighbourhood council resolutions, etc.) Pedestrian flow: Estimated number of pedestrians/day Human activity density: Number of activities/hectare Street right-of-way: Width in meters Tree canopy: % of tree cover and priorities identified by the city’s Environmental Service Deprivation index: Level of material and social deprivation using a statistical model developed by Québec’s National Institute of Public Health Urban plans: Number and type of existing master plans or neighbourhood plans Bicycle network: Presence of existing or planned bike routes, in accordance with the city’s bike master plan Public transit network: Existing and planned transit lines, ranked according to the type of service (rapid, express, local, periodic, etc.) Security: Ratio of number and type of accidents and flow” Find out the commitments your useful idiots are making.

I will be doing a focus on this over the next few weeks taking you into smart cities again; the 15 minute cities; the North American relationship on this.

KNOWLEDGE IS POWER.

If you want to support my work which I am asking you to do I would appreciate you buying my book (8usd for the e version - you need to download the kindle app). Give it to a defense attorney after you have read it.

THANKS FRIENDS. WE ARE AT A JUNCTURE.

I know my substacks have been free without pay wall. I appreciate your support.

BOOK AVAILABLE BELOW;

Link to buying in Canada

Link to buying in the US

Link to buying in Australia

Link to buying in UK

Link to buying in Mexico

It is not up in Africa - I don’t know why. Contraband reading.

Link to buying in the EU

It is not on Amazon in South America

It is not on Amazon world wide

It is not on Amazon asia.

Review on Good reads.

Share

Leave a comment