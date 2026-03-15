Significance of character called Trumpelman, in "King of the Jews" novel - another early warning? Are you an edomite.
Google AI…
“Blowing of trumpets in the Bible signals divine intervention, marks sacred feasts (especially the Feast of Trumpets/Rosh Hashanah),
calls for war, and announces royal arrivals.
Priests used silver trumpets or ram’s horns (shofar) for assembly, worship, and victory, with future prophetic significance including the Rapture and Revelation’s judgments.
Key Biblical Aspects of Trumpet Blowing:
Military Usage (Numbers 10:9): Trumpets were blown to sound an alarm during wartime, signifying a call to God for rescue from enemies.
Worship and Feasts (Leviticus 23:23–25): The “Feast of Trumpets” (Yom Teruah) occurred on the first day of the seventh month, serving as a memorial and holy convocation.
Symbol of Divine Presence: At Mount Sinai, the voice of the trumpet was “exceeding loud,” signifying God’s presence.
Assembly and Movement (Numbers 10:7-8): Specific, non-alarm blasts were used by priests (sons of Aaron) to gather the congregation or signal the movement of camps.
Prophetic/End Times Significance:
The Rapture: Paul mentions the “trump of God” will sound at the resurrection (1 Thess. 4:16).
Revelation Judgments: Seven angels sound seven trumpets, signaling divine judgments on the earth.
Types of Instruments:
Silver Trumpets (Chatzozerah): Used by priests for gathering and worship.
Ram’s Horn (Shofar): Blown to initiate the New Year/Feast of Trumpets.
Encouragement Ink +7
Significant Historical Occasions:
Jericho: The walls fell after the priests blew the trumpets and the people shouted (Joshua 6:20).
Coronations: Trumpets were used to mark the reign of a new king (e.g., 2 Kings 11:14).
Book. A best seller in 1979.
Are we witnessing a plan.
Orchestrated? Or random and weird coincidences?
Redemption will occur in 2027.
Edom will be destroyed? More on that.
Date of Redemption. It's a long long predicted event..
for 2027
Who are Edom? Please watch.
What on earth is headed for 2027. Was Trump an accident or a plan, or a pick. Or are these outrageous coincidences?
The Rothschilds bailed him out. Kind of a creepy debt.
Can you tell me what you think?