UNIONS

TEACHERS

SCHOOL BOARD REPS

PINKO LIBRARIANS

LEFT POLITICIANS

AND YOUR PRESS.

YOUR MUNICIPAL COUNCILS.

these surgical procedures amount to TORTURE.

Let them know we see them participate in and amount to child torture.

Also I've noticed since I've been distributing this flag they are going back to stripes. Because the top down movement WAS PEDO. Is PEDO. And they don't want our IRE.

Trump must get the FBI to investigate how pride became pedo and outlaw all these symbols on schools, banks, government property.

He can call out other nations and global corporations.

You must growl like lions.

Fierce like Hawks.

Move like wolves.

Discipline in this endeavor.

Be systematic.

