LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Trudy Anrep's avatar
Trudy Anrep
4h

These people are all connected ,they play both sides create illusions with their majik tricks for Money Power and Control .They think they are superior to the rest of humanity through their Bloodlines.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
4h

Ivanka Trump was a WEF YGL. So was Tulsi Gabbard. USA = Globalists!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 LawyerLisa
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture