How powerful is the WEF.

Putin was a young global leader of the WEF. Mark Rutte is a young global leader.

Netherlands

Russia

Carney the Mark of the beast is a member of their board or foundation.

You think that the inner sanctum of the WEF crowd are together to PROMULGATE WAR to pound us into each other.

Or no.

Just really weird. that the 14th secretary of NATO was a YGL and he wants war on Russia?

tell me what you think.

orchestrated.

nope despite having these important links that should be a place to come to peace terms we need to have lots of deaths.

Here is a document you can pour over called: The WEF a partner in SHAPING HISTORY.

as in making it?

Wef A Partner In Shaping History 12.1MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

I am an educated sceptic on the show we watch on TV

