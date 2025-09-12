A war is necessary for 1 world government.

After the memo was leaked France lit up like a birthday cake for an old guy on adrenochrome.

All the military and nonmilitary resources to the UN by 2030 is in the result of a table top exercise.

Who will run that government.

The UN.

Who was the only man in 8 billion Who was chosen as the UN special envoy for climate change and finance.

Non other than funny election central Wanker Mark Carney.

Speaking of central wankers ….his w-ife was in the Epstein book.

Carney developed lectures on the GREAT RESET for the WEF.

If there's a war in EUROPE well Ursula better be on board.

Carney would send Canadian troops to Ukraine

CARNEY is very connected to the WEF

Gislaine Maxwell is the only one convicted in the world wide honey pot pedophile Epstein leader capture. Or was it just fun parties. Is figuring out she is connected to intelligence and or the mossad antisemitic or journalism?

The coalition of the willing.

Who was the pioneer of the WEF.

sister to Gislaine Maxwell. ISABEL MAXWELL

Ok.

War to kill off Europe and start a ww3 and insert a one word government. ✔

With a coalition of the willing Run by people who run the WEF. ✔

hang with pedo friends Epstein’s gislaine honey pot system of world control. ✔

Both Gislaine Maxwell and Isabel Maxwell daughters of Robert Maxwell alleged to have worked for Mossad. One the pioneer of the WEF. The other the Epstein centre.

Did Charlie Kirk go against Israel recently I had to ask.

My good friend is married to a Jewish woman and raising a family together. He sent me this.

https://x.com/WallStreetApes/status/1966182902393418165

Like many of my Jewish friends they are concerned by the hate they get in the west.

But they are also loyal to their countries friends families and their neighbors and by the implications we are uncovering. we are losing medical freedom, property rights, religious freedom, freedom of speech. And now it seems we are headed to a war conceived by an elite

A few at the top are not the people. However there might be quite an evil force conspiring us towards war.

It runs straight through the Maxwell family.

Watch the man behind Charlie in a black shirt

He is giving hand signals.

An inside job. Extrajudicial assassination by a cartel.

Is it the wef CARTEL that wants to pound us into war. They are in place to do so. It is our children we must think of now.

Satanism is not the law of Moses. I don't believe it can be. Thus there are no Jews who are doing this in my mind.

Only an elite of many backgrounds who like all who sip on power have become drunk and sold their souls.

We are cattle to them.

France has said otherwise. Because truth is coming in the form of a leaked memo.

Will Charlie Kirk's death amount to a line in the sand. Not to distract us from the Epstein files..

Yahoo has the live clips of many “antisemitic” allegations by Kirk.

In the occult world red is to signify pouring the blood of the innocent. This was Wikipedia news almost simultaneously with Charlie's passing.

Was the Charlie Kirk death supposed to take us away from the Epstein files.

But to take us square back again.

The data to get us to war is pitting migrants against existing populations. That is a UN operation. See the UN IOS. Un is the top wef brass.

But most of the Islam world and the left has one occupation now that unites them. Palestine.

Is this cause and the migration conflict the chosen root to send us to war.

ALL the tensions are globalism vs nationalism.

The peace and love I want lends me the courage I have.

I am a follower of Christ. If being Christian is hate speech, which is marked, then Christians can say anything to power. For we will not turn our back on the Lord Jesus Christ.

Have you noticed Muslim criticism of Israel is not yet hate speech. The war is designed and desired.

Carney marches for Palestine. But who is he really.

See my book WORLD ON MUTE and support my work.

