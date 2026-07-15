Like vaccine side effects. Dying of murder suicide AND Coincidence.

The all seeing eye

the anus of little children.

Pedo culture worship.

If it's all too much?

Just take it down to it's purest form.

As soon as most people get it?

Nothing is confusing. Nothing is overwhelming. We are in good vs evil. And good? It's time friends. It's time to get up.

Do good.

2 Kings 18:4-22

King James Version

4 He removed the high places, and brake the images, and cut down the groves, and brake in pieces the brasen serpent that Moses had made: for unto those days the children of Israel did burn incense to it: and he called it Nehushtan.

5 He trusted in the Lord God of Israel; so that after him was none like him among all the kings of Judah, nor any that were before him.

6 For he clave to the Lord, and departed not from following him, but kept his commandments, which the Lord commanded Moses.

And I will destroy your high places and cut down your incense altars and cast your dead bodies upon the dead bodies of your idols, and my soul will abhor you.

Hosea 11:2

2 The more they were called,

the more they went away;

they kept sacrificing to the Baals

and burning offerings to idols.

Good. You are quiet too long. You are alive now for this moment.

Read Matthew 25 and become the sheep. Do as it says.

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