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Dee's avatar
Dee
1h

Those kind of statutes are very disturbing. I wonder how people have not petitioned to have them removed.

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Clyde's avatar
Clyde
33m

Although I didn't realize it at the time, the CPS (Communist People Stealers) are a group of tight lipped murderers of mothers and murderers of fathers and their de facto form of government is void of any mercy and truth. They are morally and ethically bankrupt exchanging the love of God for the love of money and stolen power. The fact that these satanic pedophiles have infiltrated every level of society, it is no wonder the wrath of God is upon this world. They clearly have no issues with forcing poor families into a condition of genocide criminalizing the parents and trafficking the children to the highest bidder. I thought it was convenient that the Sheriff's found her and her husband dead and proclaimed it a murder/suicide when it was the Sheriff's that conspired to "disappear" my whole family and the activist courts and public pretenders were all in on it.

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