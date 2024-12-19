Well again I see two different package inserts. One with WHO WARNINGS OF HORRIBLE ADVERSE EVENTS. And then this one from Scotland:

Feeling dizzy. That’s Scotland’s package leaflet, that may or may not have reached anyone.

https://milton.gpsurgery.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/364/2021/01/COVID-19-Vaccine-Information-Leaflet-AstraZeneca.pdf

Vs. The Who’s I attach them both so you can have them and compare Scotland.

These were the omitted side effects listed in the WHO leaflet:

sensation like numbness, tingling, pins and needles (paraesthesia)

reduced sensation of touch (hypoaesthesia)

ringing in the ears (tinnitus)

major blood clots in combination with low levels of blood platelets (thrombocytopenia)

low blood platelets (thrombocytopenia)

Not known (the frequency cannot be determined from the available data)

severe allergic reaction (anaphylaxis)

severe swelling of the lips, mouth, throat (which may cause difficulty in swallowing or breathing)

Why Does the WHO hold onto differential information. Why does Scotland not disclose known information. Where did the information get it’s choke point. I want people to think of this as ‘evidence’ of a possible conspiracy.

take THEORY AND EXPLODE IT

Thank you dearest readers. We move this information please.

