SCOTLAND'S LEAFLET PACKAGE INSERT FOR ASTRAZENCA VS THE WHO'S PACKAGE INSERT. sorry Scotland they're different.
Well again I see two different package inserts. One with WHO WARNINGS OF HORRIBLE ADVERSE EVENTS. And then this one from Scotland:
Feeling dizzy. That’s Scotland’s package leaflet, that may or may not have reached anyone.
https://milton.gpsurgery.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/364/2021/01/COVID-19-Vaccine-Information-Leaflet-AstraZeneca.pdf
Vs. The Who’s I attach them both so you can have them and compare Scotland.
These were the omitted side effects listed in the WHO leaflet:
sensation like numbness, tingling, pins and needles (paraesthesia)
reduced sensation of touch (hypoaesthesia)
ringing in the ears (tinnitus)
major blood clots in combination with low levels of blood platelets (thrombocytopenia)
low blood platelets (thrombocytopenia)
Not known (the frequency cannot be determined from the available data)
severe allergic reaction (anaphylaxis)
severe swelling of the lips, mouth, throat (which may cause difficulty in swallowing or breathing)
Why Does the WHO hold onto differential information. Why does Scotland not disclose known information. Where did the information get it’s choke point. I want people to think of this as ‘evidence’ of a possible conspiracy.
take THEORY AND EXPLODE IT
Thank you dearest readers. We move this information please.
LAWYERLISA excellent investigative report, rare in these days.. LOL its called plausible deniability, but I would look at the WHO inserts forensically or digitally to determine what date the insert was created.. The original Pfizer inserts or Moderna I do not remember which one, but could have been both, but they were a blank inserts... And there are probably people WHO still have the inserts, but the WHO is playing games as usual, but their games are all deadly for us, we the people..