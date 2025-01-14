What is a DEEMED CONSENT FORM?

for minors at school-located Vaccine Clinics?

Listen to this language: (or look carefully)

Indicate whether they have completed the consent form: (which means you the clinic administrator can indicate NO they have NOT completed the CONSENT FORM- because the question is WHETHER; then the answer irrespective of how that is answered is : PROCEED WITH REMAINING RECIPIENT CHECK-IN STEPS. my question is what is a DEEMED CONSENT FORM?

‘Indicate whether the recipient (or their representative/parent/guardian) have completed the pre-vaccination questionnaire and consent forms.

Proceed with remaining Recipient Check-In steps.

“For Clinic Users: Clinics Offering School-Located Vaccines and Vaccines for Children

At a glance

Clinics (excluding Third-Party) in VAMS can be set up to offer School-Located Vaccines (SLV) and Vaccines for Children (VFC) services. VFC helps provide vaccines to children who may not afford them, ensuring they receive recommended vaccinations on time. Jurisdiction in VAMS can add SLV Clinics where VFC eligibility applies.

Specifying and Viewing Funding Source(s) for Vaccinations

Specifying Vaccination Funding Source(s)

Inventory Managers and Clinic Administrators in SLV/VFC clinics can specify funding source(s) when logging vaccine inventory.

On the Inventory tab, click the Manually Log Inventory button.

A new field titled Funding Source will be present for SLV/VFC clinics. Select a Funding Source from the drop-down options: Private Funds Public Public non-VFC Public VFC

Only vaccine products associated with the specified funding source will be available for selection in the remaining Log Vaccine Inventory steps.

Once the Log Vaccine Inventory flow is completed, the clinic will have logged inventory that is associated to specific funding source(s). The vaccine inventory will then be available for use exclusively for vaccine recipients who are eligible for the same funding source.



Healthcare Professionals in SLV/VFC clinics can specify funding source(s) and view associated vaccine products when logging vaccinations.

On the Vaccine Administration tab in the recipient record, click Log Vaccination .



On the Vaccinations Details page, A new field titled Funding Source will be present for SLV/VFC clinics. Select a Funding Source from the drop-down options: Private Funds Public Public non-VFC Public VFC



The drop-down selections for the Vaccine Type , Manufacturer , and Product fields will only display values that match the funding source selection. Healthcare Professionals will only be able to log funded vaccine products for vaccine recipients who are eligible for the same funding source.

Select the recipient's Funding Eligibility from the drop-down options: Eligibility Not Determined/Unknown Not VFC eligible VFC eligible – Medicaid/Medicaid Managed Care VFC eligible – Uninsured VFC eligible – American Indian/Alaskan Native VFC eligible – Federally Qualified Health Center Patient (under-insured) VFC eligible – Medicaid HMO Uninsured Adult CHIP 317 Medicare State Program Eligibility FAMIS (State Specific - VA only)

NOTE: The system will decrement from inventory that is specific to the funding source for which the recipient was deemed eligible.



Viewing Funding Information in Clinic Data Reports

Clinic Administrators in SLV/VFC clinics can view vaccine funding information in the Vaccines Administration and Inventory Reports.

Provider Id Identifies the provider Id number of the clinic users who administered within the clinic

Founding Source Identifies the funding eligibility specified for vaccines administered within the clinic

Founding Eligibility Identifies the funding eligibility specified for vaccines administered within the clinic



The Inventory (Vaccine Level and Audit) Reports for an SLV/VFC clinic include one new column:

Funding Source Identifies the funding source specified for vaccine inventory logged within the clinic



Recipient Check-In at SLV/VFC Clinics

When checking in recipients at SLV/VFC clinics, Front Desk Users can update recipients' pre-vaccination questionnaire, insurance information, funding eligibility, and consent verification.

Step 1: Complete Recipient Pre-Vaccination Questionnaire

Front Desk Users in SLV/VFC clinics can complete the recipient pre-vaccination questionnaire during the recipient check-in.

Choose a Recipient to check in to your clinic.

On the Validate Recipient screen, VAMS will indicate if the recipient has completed their pre-vaccination questionnaire. If the recipient has not yet completed the questionnaire, you will choose between one of three options below: The recipient will log into their VAMS account or check their email to complete their pre-vaccination questionnaire. The healthcare provider will complete the pre-vaccination questionnaire with the recipient at the beginning of the appointment. Upload a pre-vaccination questionnaire completed outside of VAMS. Start the pre-vaccination questionnaire in VAMS.

Select an option and click Continue . If you select the first or second option, proceed with remaining Recipient Check-In steps. If you select the third option, to upload a pre-vaccination questionnaire completed outside of VAMS, you will be taken to a page where you can upload file(s) for the completed pre-vaccination questionnaire. Once you have uploaded the necessary file(s) (.jpg, .jpeg, .png, or .pdf format), click Done and then Next to proceed with remaining Recipient Check-In steps. If you select the fourth option, to start the pre-vaccination questionnaire in VAMS, you will be taken to a page with the pre-vaccination questionnaire. Allow the recipient to fill out the pre-vaccination questionnaire on the screen. Once the recipient has completed all the required fields and clicked Continue , they will be taken to a confirmation screen indicating that their responses have been recorded and prompting them to return the device to the clinic front desk. Confirm the recipient's ID to proceed with remaining Recipient Check-In steps.



Step 2: Collect Recipient Insurance Information and Identify Funding Eligibility

The insurance information and funding eligibility assigned to a recipient will inform the Clinic on how their administered vaccination(s) will be covered (i.e., recipient will be charged, vaccination will be fully funded, etc.)

Navigate to the Insurance Information section on the Recipient Info page and indicate whether the recipient has valid health insurance. If the answer is Yes , fill out the Insurance Provider , Group Number , and Policy Number fields and upload files (jpg, jpeg, or png format) for the Insurance Card . If the answer is No , proceed with remaining steps.

Select the recipient's Funding Eligibility Status from the Recipient Funding Eligibility drop-down options: Eligibility Not Determined/Unknown Not VFC eligible VFC eligible – Medicaid/Medicaid Managed Care VFC eligible – Uninsured VFC eligible – American Indian/Alaskan Native VFC eligible – Federally Qualified Health Center Patient (under-insured) VFC eligible – Medicaid HMO Uninsured Adult CHIP 317 Medicare State Program Eligibility FAMIS (State Specific - VA only)

NOTE: The funding eligibility will be stored and displayed on the Log Vaccination screen when the Healthcare Professional is recording a vaccination for the recipient. The Healthcare Professional has the ability to review and modify this information prior to logging the vaccination.



Step 3: Confirm Recipient Consent

Indicate whether the recipient (or their representative/parent/guardian) have completed the pre-vaccination questionnaire and consent forms.

Proceed with remaining Recipient Check-In steps.



Uploading Recipient Insurance Cards to VAMS

Front Desk Users and Healthcare Professionals in SLV/VFC clinics can upload recipient insurance cards to VAMS for clinics to access when charging Recipients and Guest Recipients for Provided services. This can be done during the Recipient Check In process (See Recipient Check-In at SLV/VFC Clinics) or when adding a new recipient/editing an existing recipient's information:

Within the Insurance Information section of both the Add New Recipient flow and Edit Existing Recipient Information flow, there will be an option to upload images of a recipient's insurance card.

Click Upload Files under the Upload Vaccination Card field and select the file (jpg, jpeg, or png format) you'd like to upload. Alternatively, drag and drop your desired file into the Drop Files space under the Upload Vaccination Card header.

Once uploaded, the recipient's insurance card can be accessed by the Clinic User who is charging the recipient for a provided service.



Completing/Uploading Deemed Consent Form in VAMS

Healthcare Professionals can ensure that a recipient's deemed consent form(s) are complete by navigating to Deemed Consent tab within the recipient record. There, they can select one of two options:

Complete deemed consent forms in VAMS This option allows the recipient to complete their deemed consent form(s) right then, with a device provided by the Healthcare Professional.

Upload a completed deemed consent form This option allows the Healthcare Professional to upload files (.jpg, .jpeg, .png, or .pdf format) for deemed consent forms that were completed outside of VAMS, on a physical form.



VAMS Help Desk Contact Information‎

For additional support, complete the contact form for the VAMS Help Desk.

Toll-Free Number | +833-748-1979

Email: CARS_HelpDesk@cdc.gov

Hours of Operation | 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM EST I Monday - Friday”

https://www.cdc.gov/vams/hcp/resources/clinic-user-slv.html

That is some funny business at school vaccine clinics.

