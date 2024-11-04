Share this postSay no to Universal Global Governance lawyerlisa.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherSay no to Universal Global Governance Hunger Games and the people LawyerLisaNov 04, 202410Share this postSay no to Universal Global Governance lawyerlisa.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther14ShareJoin Dr. Trozzi and I as we break down the Hunger Games bill and the architecture of power. I have very personal asks for a coordinated push back.We are at a cross roads.SubscribeShareLeave a commentMessage LawyerLisa10Share this postSay no to Universal Global Governance lawyerlisa.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther14Share
Okay.