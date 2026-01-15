The God I believe in admonished the baal and molech worshippers repeatedly in the old testament.

We are at this era again.

I cooperated with the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children. One case I looked at made me fall to the ground while pregnant. I bawled my eyes out. Kids in cages in Vancouver.

They were moved and the house emptied out before my report could help.

I cried so much. Day cares that trafficked with intergenerational satanic incest. All kinds of crap.

I helped on a case that moved kids through transports across Canada.

I helped on a case out of LA called the Lion King. He was king pin of child abuse.

Dei symbols are occult symbols. The plus is pedophilia. Once dei goes through an organization the symbols become occult.

The women in politics, pharma, science, feminism at the highest levels were and are veiled men. Destroying women, motherhood and the family takes a particular breed.

Here is my testimony on the pedo emancipation movement.

What I discovered was that they hated mothers MOST. ( now do you see why the feminism movement pushed workgorce) they wanted to break up the family.

They want reproduction without women for perpetual occult torture of children.

The occult satanic forces are real. Trafficking in kids on a scale you don't understand is real.

The demi

Ending fertility and transferring it to government is also real.

The pedo symbol is on the flag already. Triangle within triangle.

Oh no hate against occult child trafficking. Ohhhh nooo.

Please support this book THE REAL SATANIC PANIC by Gregory Reid and Michelle Smith.

Here is the video Wayne exposed on rumble.

https://rumble.com/v74c08q-gregory-reid-and-michelle-smith-unpack-the-real-satanic-panic.html

Gregory Reid & Michelle Smith Unpack The Real Satanic Panic

You can get my book where I show the pedo emancipation movement in part three.

Bill C-9 comes for those who know the holy texts and recognize their satanic occult infiltrating our world.

Love you dear readers. Of all religions and none. We must unite against an evil so dark. Bring light!!!

Share

Leave a comment