LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diane's avatar
Diane
9h

Any other way to buy your book besides Amazon, as I refuse to buy anything online especially from this company! Thank you for all you do Lisa, the problem with substack is we are the only ones to see the truth, it is the others that need reaching. Thank you for us seniors to comment without a subscription. I am amazed at the ones trying to get the truth out but do not let you comment or read the entire story. I am on a pension and cannot afford to buy any subscriptions....So a big thank you.

Reply
Share
grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
7h

"The women in politics, pharma, science, feminism at the highest levels were and are veiled men." And don't forget the "entertainment industry" (which includes sport). Demons in human skinsuits. What a sick bunch are those that "run the world". This is a subject that most people have difficulty "getting their head around", but it is real.

Well done for exposing them, Lisa. And this is why the work of "transvestigators" like MrE is so important:

https://odysee.com/@MrE:c/Pam-Bondi-Logic:2

"The androgynes running the show. These people are really good at trauma-based mind control."

"The big event is coming."

A "freedom friend" here in Adelaide even made a connection between Pam Bondi and the Bondi Beach, Australia psy-op in December: "Port Arthur Massacre (PAM) Bondi". The Port Arthur event in 1996 really did result in people being killed...35...but they weren't murdered by the patsy, Martin Bryant, but by a government-hired, military-trained psychopathic marksman...as a pretext for gun control.

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 LawyerLisa · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture