LawyerLisa’s Substack

LawyerLisa’s Substack
LawyerLisa’s Substack Podcast
Satanic inversions.
0:00
-33:51

Satanic inversions.

Lawyerlisa's avatar
Lawyerlisa
Dec 29, 2025

You can get World on Mute here.

https://www.amazon.com/WORLD-MUTE-Committees-Destroying-Eliminating/dp/B0F9TQYKHC

Do you want a whole book on the satanic inversions and the requirements for contract?

Do you like the podcast format.

Share

Leave a comment

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 LawyerLisa · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture