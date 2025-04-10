"My Pal Satan" Written and recorded by Eliphaz Costus

I invite you to anagram his name in the comments.

Here they want Satanic champlains

Cartoon about Satanic Abortion Clinic

get your satanic abortion.

THEY CLAIM THEY ARE A RELIGION.

yet IN THIS video they distance themselves from religion.

Remember their logos.

Was a Constitution under God, supposed to carve out protections for religions that dismantle belief in God.

I wonder.

what

you

think.

what is a satanic abortion.

when you sign for your suicide in a consent form in a Canadian euthanasia, is it in fact a deal with the devil for your soul.

and other things to think about in a dark world needing a light!

Luciferians and satanists are ‘science’

until they believe in the anti-christ.

then

all hell breaks lose

