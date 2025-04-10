"My Pal Satan" Written and recorded by Eliphaz Costus
I invite you to anagram his name in the comments.
Here they want Satanic champlains
Cartoon about Satanic Abortion Clinic
get your satanic abortion.
THEY CLAIM THEY ARE A RELIGION.
yet IN THIS video they distance themselves from religion.
Remember their logos.
Was a Constitution under God, supposed to carve out protections for religions that dismantle belief in God.
I wonder.
what
you
think.
what is a satanic abortion.
when you sign for your suicide in a consent form in a Canadian euthanasia, is it in fact a deal with the devil for your soul.
and other things to think about in a dark world needing a light!
Luciferians and satanists are ‘science’
until they believe in the anti-christ.
then
all hell breaks lose
Values? How Do You Want Your School, Church and Community to deal with this …
The Quran is divided into 114 surahs (chapters), and 6,236 (excluding "Bismillah") or 6,349 (including Bismillah") ayahs (verses). Chapters are arranged broadly in descending order of length.
Qur'an 2:191- Slay the unbelievers wherever you find them.
Qu'an 3:28 - Muslims must not take the infidels as friends.
QUR'AN
Qur'an 3:85 - Any religion other than islam is not acceptable.
Quran 5:33 - Maim and crucify infidels if they criticize Islam.
Quran 8:12 - Terrorize and behead those who believe in scriptures
other than the Qur'an.
Qur'an 8:60 - Muslims must muster all weapons to terrorize the infidels.
Qur'an 8:65 - The unbelievers are stupid;
urge the Muslims to fight them.
Qur'an 9:5 - When opportunity arises, kill the infidels
wherever you catch them.
Qur'an 9:30 - The Jews and the Christians are perverts; fight them.
Quran 9:123 - Make war on the infidels living in your neighborhood.
Qur'an 22:19 - Punish the unbelievers with garments of fire, hooked
iron rods, boiling water; melt their skin and bellies.
Qur'an 47:4 - Do not hanker for peace with the infidels; behead them
when you catch them.
Only someone with zero critical thinking skills would work for the devil in exchange for riches in THIS life.
What has the father of lies promised them in the NEXT?
IT IS A LIE.
Enjoy it while it lasts you satantic idiots because when you die he'll be feasting on you with gnashing razor teeth in his fiery inferno for the rest of eternity.
---
5 Generals At Satan's Table Have Mankind in a Deathgrip: Baal, Asmodeus, Leviathan, Lilith, Baphomet:
https://old.bitchute.com/video/Fr2P1g4pbGTA [4:11mins]
It all boils down to lust immorality, pride in the face of that immorality, and ultimately, child sacrifice on the alter of "empowerment". Morality could not be perverted more fully than by first, engaging in sinful lust, then torturing and then murdering your innocent child, and then feeling proud about it. Satan has you fully at that point which is the whole point. This is why, as CS says, when it come to sex, there are no boundaries. More sex equals more children to sacrifice and more souls to capture.
Pride is a force multiplier of every deadly sin.
---
On November 16th, 2023 Cosmopolitan Magazine posted the following guidelines for satanic abortion rituals on their instagram page. Here is their introduction along with four steps geared toward empowering yourself by murdering your child for satan:
First, find a quite place, bring a mirror is you can. Just before taking the medication, gaze at your reflection and focus on your personhood. Home in on your intent, your responsibility to you.
Take a few deep, relaxing breaths. When you're ready, read the following tenet aloud: One's body inviolable, subject to one's own will alone. Take the medication and immediately afterward, recite: Beliefs should conform to one's best scientific understanding of the world. One should take care never to distort scientific facts to fit one's beliefs.
Later, once the procedure is complete, return to your reflection. Focus again on your personhood, your power in making this decision. Complete the ritual by reciting a personal affirmation: By my body, my blood; by my will, it is done.
Excerpt from: https://tritorch.com/abortionslope/cosmopolitan