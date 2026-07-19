Sanhedrine -Trump elected to bring in the international courts and Noahide LawsLawyerlisaJul 19, 20261013Sharedecapitation Anyone who says this is a dark ages thing?SubscribeLeave a commentShare1013Share
"Has Trump ever asked you to pray?" "Absolutely not. Trump's hostile to traditional Christianity, very ... Trump's mad at Christians for opposing abortion, and mentions it a lot in private, a lot. A lot, and he's very annoyed by it. And opposition to abortion annoys him a lot. He's mentioned it to me like 30 times."
That’s a quote from Tucker Carlson. So, is Tucker lying?
See the clip at the link below. Micro-expressions are brief and subdued. There is no clear "duping delight" (asymmetric smile of deception), but mild contempt markers when critiquing the dynamic.Tucker displays a combination of genuine concern/sadness, mild contempt or annoyance, and controlled seriousness in the provided video frames, with some possible leakage of underlying frustration or disapproval.
There are no leaks that contradict the spoken content.
Tucker’s delivery appears consistent with someone sharing candid but measured insider perspectives rather than overt deception or exaggeration.
There are no strong deception signals: Nothing indicates he’s fabricating the claims about Trump. The expressions support sincerity in his observations and personal opposition, though he may be downplaying the extent of any past arguments for diplomatic reasons.
https://share.google/TxnmB6NnGMLtP5Tdh
According to some Muslims, POTUS Trump is the "Dajjāl," which is the Muslim Antichrist:
"According to one account, when the Dajjāl appears, God will send Jesus Christ from heaven, his hands resting on the shoulders of two angels, to the white minaret on the eastern side of Damascus in Syria. (Jesus, known as Isa in the Quran, is believed by Muslims to be a prophet, messenger of God and the messiah.) Every non-believer who smells the breath of Christ will perish.
Jesus will then search for the Dajjāl – and will capture and kill him at the gate of the city of Ludd (Lydda) in Palestine (now a part of Israel). In some later traditions, Jesus is helped by the Mahdi – an apocalyptic redeemer who will usher in a short golden age of seven, nine, or 19 years before the end of the world."
A senior Iranian cleric thinks Trump is the Muslim Antichrist. Who is this figure, al-Dajjāl? https://share.google/f635mdhrcY5J6jrd6
Regardless of whether POTUS Trump's attitude to Christianity, one thing is very clear. POTUS Trump has been influenced by his mentor, 33° Scottish Rite Freemason Rev. Norman Vincent Peale; by his Kabbalah teacher, Rabbi Eitan Yardeni, whom POTUS Trump acknowledges on page 188 of his 2004 book "The Way to the Top"; and by the Chabad-Lubavitch movement, with which POTUS Trump is closely identified. POTUS Trump has honored the Lubavitcher Rebbe's legacy and has personally visited the Rebbe's grave (the Ohel) to pray.